Was there a time when humanity possessed technology that is even more advanced than we possess today? Using radar signals sent from two different satellites hovering high above our planet, a team of scientists has discovered that there are absolutely colossal man-made structures underneath the Giza pyramids in Egypt. These structures are far larger than the pyramids themselves, and that is truly impressive because the Great Pyramid is so large that you can actually see it from space. And apparently these structures were designed for some sort of a purpose, but our best minds can only speculate as to what that purpose might have been because it appears that the technology that was being used was far beyond anything that we have today.

For decades, we have been told that the Giza pyramids were tombs for the pharaohs and that they were constructed by very primitive Egyptians using very primitive tools.

When I asked Google AI to tell me how the Giza pyramids were constructed, this is the response that I got…

The Egyptian pyramids were built by quarrying massive limestone blocks, transporting them to the construction site, and then using a combination of ramps, sleds, and possibly levers to raise them into place, with a highly organized workforce.

That response reflects the official narrative that has always been pushed on us, and it is absolutely absurd.

Even with all of the advanced technology that we possess today, we could not reproduce the Great Pyramid.

Anyone that claims that the ancient Egyptians constructed the pyramids using ramps, sleds and levers is being extremely irrational.

And now a team of scientists has discovered that what lies beneath the pyramids is even more impressive…

The mystery of an ‘underground city’ beneath Egypt’s pyramid deepens as scientists have shared new details about what may lie more than 4,000 feet below the surface. A team of Italian researchers claimed they uncovered giant vertical shafts wrapped in ‘spiral staircases’ and a massive limestone platform containing two enormous chambers with descending channels resembling pipelines. During a news briefing released Saturday, the researchers said a water system had been identified beneath the platform, located more than 2,100 feet below the Khafre Pyramid, with underground pathways leading even deeper into the earth.

Wow.

How in the world would it have been possible for very primitive Egyptians using very primitive tools to construct such colossal underground structures?

Needless to say, it would not have been possible.

The team of Italian researchers sent signals from two satellites positioned more than 400 miles above our planet into the pyramids, and those signals were subsequently converted into sound waves. This allowed the researchers “to ‘see’ through the solid stone”…

During the press briefing, the team explained that they sent radar signals from two satellites, positioned about 420 miles above Earth, into the Khafre Pyramid, allowing them to analyze how the signals bounced back. The signals were then converted into sound waves, enabling them to ‘see’ through the solid stone. This method helped map hidden underground structures in 3D. The readings were completely consistent, ruling out any chance of misinterpretation due to sound reflections,’ said Malanga.

In his article about this remarkable discovery, Greg Reese detailed what these Italian researchers were able to “see” under the surface of the plateau where the pyramids are located…

The analyses of dozens of tomographic SAR images obtained from different angles enabled the 3D reconstruction of inside the pyramid of Khafre. And deep beneath the surface of the plateau. Near the base of the pyramid, 5 identical structures are seen, connected by geometric pathways. Inside each of these are 5 horizontal levels and a sloping roof. Below these 5 structures are 8 cylindrical structures which appear to be vertical wells, hollow inside, and surrounded by descending spiral pathways. These 8 vertically aligned cylindrical structures, arranged in two parallel rows from north to south, descend to a depth of 648 meters where they all merge into two large cubic structures measuring approximately 80 meters per side. The entire structure extends approximately two kilometers beneath the surface. And extends beneath all three pyramids of the Giza Plateau complex.

That is a great summary.

Please take the time to read it again so that you don’t miss anything.

On top of everything else, a spokesperson for the researchers claims that there is “a vast underground city” down there…

Nicole Ciccolo, the project’s spokesperson, said: ‘A vast underground city has been discovered beneath the pyramids,’ ‘[The] groundbreaking study has redefined the boundaries of satellite data analysis and archaeological exploration.’ She shared a short clip of the press briefing held on March 15, saying the full video of the event will be released on March 25. The cylinder-shaped structures, which Ciccolo referred to as ‘shafts,’ were arranged in two parallel rows and surrounded by descending spiral pathways.

I can’t wait to see the full video on March 25th.

This really does appear to be the greatest archaeological bombshell of this century so far.

So why did someone build this absolutely gigantic underground complex?

Some are claiming that it was actually an enormous geothermal power facility…

Others have suggested that the pyramids generated electricity in other ways, and one author has even suggested that the Great Pyramid may have been a “weapon of mass destruction”…

Nikola Tesla believed that the pyramids could harness earth’s natural frequencies. This arguably inspired his experiments in wireless energy transmission and scalar waves. In, “The Giza Power Plant,” Christopher Dunn argued that the Great Pyramid was a power-generating machine using resonant and acoustic forces to convert mechanical stress into electricity. In, “The Giza Death Star,” Joseph Farrell proposed that the Great Pyramid of Giza was a weapon of mass destruction using a type of physics, that he calls “paleophysics,” to focus energy as a scalar weapon.

Ultimately, we have no way of proving what the function of this underground complex was, because the technology that was being used is not similar to anything we have today.

But there are certain conclusions that we can make…

-The pyramids were most certainly not constructed by very primitive Egyptians using very primitive tools.

-Whoever constructed the pyramids possessed extremely advanced technology. My theory is that they were constructed prior to the Great Flood. If we could go back and see how advanced humanity was prior to the Great Flood, we would be absolutely shocked. But when the Great Flood came, virtually all of that ancient technology was lost.

-If there are vast underground structures like this in Egypt, there are probably similar underground structures elsewhere.

Mainstream scientists insist that we are the only humans that have ever possessed highly advanced technology even though countless “out-of-place artifacts” that indicate that humans once possessed highly advanced technology have been found all over the world.

But now there is no way that they will be able to ignore what these Italian researchers have discovered.

Many of the paradigms that mainstream scientists have worked so carefully to construct are starting to crumble, and so many of the textbooks that they published will need to be rewritten because so many of the “conspiracy theories” that they once had no use for are turning out to be quite accurate.

Michael’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written eight other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.