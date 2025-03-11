Mad scientists are creating all sorts of bizarre hybrid creatures in secret labs all over the planet, and most people in the general population have no idea what is really going on behind closed doors. I am about to share some things with you that are deeply disturbing. I fully understand that. But the only chance we have of ending this evil is to expose it.

For decades, scientists have been mixing one species of animal with another. This has become so common that hardly anyone ever gets upset about it anymore.

So now they are pushing the envelope even farther.

For example, a team of scientists in Japan has created a “plant-animal hybrid” that utilizes “solar-powered tissues”…

A group of researchers in Japan have made quite the breakthrough. According to a new study published in the Proceedings of the Japan Academy, Series B, these scientists have created solar-powered tissues that could revolutionize the production of lab-grown meat and organs. The cells driving the tissue are a plant-animal hybrid that can gain energy from sunlight in the same way that plants do, the researchers explain in the study. Both animals and plants derive energy using different methods. Plants use photosynthesis, while animals rely on mitochondria. Researchers hoped that they would be able to take plant cells and combine them with animal cells—in this case, cells taken from hamsters. The goal here was to isolate chloroplasts from plants and then cultivate them with the hamster cells so that they would become hybrid cells and hopefully grow into solar-powered tissue.

Creating plant-animal hybrids is wrong.

But they are doing it anyway.

In other cases, researchers are creating human-animal hybrids.

Shockingly, a team of scientists in the state of Texas was recently able to create “a humanized mouse with a fully developed and functional human immune system”…

The aim of the multi-year project, which appears in the August 2024 issue of Nature Immunology, was to overcome limitations of currently available in vivo human models by creating a humanized mouse with a fully developed and functional human immune system.

Reading that should make you sick.

The researchers are calling this new form of hybrid life “TruHuX”…

Casali’s team began with injecting immunodeficient NSG W41 mutant mice intracardiacally (left ventricle) with human stem cells they purified from umbilical cord blood. After a few weeks, once the graft has been established, the mice are hormonally conditioned with 17b-estradiol (E2), the most potent and abundant form of estrogen in the body. Hormonal conditioning by estrogen was prompted by previous research by Casali and others suggesting that estrogen boosts the survival of human stem cells, boosts B lymphocyte differentiation and production of antibodies to viruses and bacteria. The resulting humanized mice, called TruHuX (for truly human, or THX), possess a fully developed and fully functional human immune system, including lymph nodes, germinal centers, thymus human epithelial cells, human T and B lymphocytes, memory B lymphocytes, and plasma cells making highly specific antibody and autoantibodies identical to those of humans.

Sadly, even more horrifying “research” is being conducted on the other side of the planet.

In Australia, a company known as Cortical Labs has developed the very first “biological computer” in the world. We are being told that it “fuses human brain cells with silicon hardware”…

An Australian tech company has released what it is calling the world’s first “biological computer” that fuses human brain cells with silicon hardware. Cortical Labs, a company out of Melbourne, Australia, is led by CEO Hon Weng Chong and a team of researchers. Cortical Labs is boasting the release of the CL1, which is touted as a dynamic, sustainable, and energy-efficient computer that is better than any current artificial intelligence. That is perhaps because the company says it uses human brain cells that are grown on a silicon “chip” and used as an organic computer. The technology, known as synthetic biological intelligence, allegedly outpaces silicon-based AI chips in terms of training language models, also commonly referred to as chatbots.

Would you like to use a computer that is powered by enslaved human brain cells?

Just the thought of that makes me feel ill.

The company says that the brain cells that are put into the computers are “raised in a simulation”…

Under the heading “raised in a simulation,” Cortical explains that the neurons exist in a world the company created, which is admittedly a “simulated world” where the neurons are fed information about their environment. “Their impulses affect their simulated world,” it reads. “You get to connect directly to these neurons. Deploy code directly to the real neurons, and solve today’s most difficult challenges,” the company goes on.

We aren’t the first generation to do this sort of thing. Apparently hybrid creatures were around in Noah’s time too. The days of Noah are back, and ironically this is happening at a period in history when amazing revelations are coming out about the ruins of Noah’s Ark.

For those that have not read my previous articles on the matter, the ruins of Noah’s Ark can be found at “the Durupinar formation” which is not too far from Mount Ararat in the nation of Turkey. The dimensions of the Durupinar formation match the dimensions of Noah’s Ark that we are given in the Bible…

The Durupinar formation has long captivated researchers and explorers due to its ship-like shape and dimensions that mirror the biblical description of Noah’s Ark. According to the Bible, the Ark’s dimensions were “a length of three hundred cubits, its width fifty cubits, and its height thirty cubits.” The structure’s measurements, approximately 150 meters in length, align with this account.

Noah’s Ark was roughly the size of a World War II aircraft carrier.

So we are talking about a very large ship.

The Bible also tells us that Noah’s Ark came to rest in “the mountains of Ararat”, and that is precisely where the Durupinar formation is located…

Additionally, the biblical account states that the Ark came to rest on the ‘Mountains of Ararat’. The Durupinar Formation is located just 18 miles south (30km) from Mount Ararat, Turkey’s highest peak. Since its discovery in 1948, these factors have led many to theorise that the boat-shaped geological structure is really the fossilised wood of Noah’s Ark.

This month, some brand new information about the Durupinar formation has been revealed.

A team of researchers “collected nearly 30 samples of rock and soil from the site”, and tests discovered “traces of clay-like materials, marine deposits, and seafood remnants, including mollusks”…

In a key phase of their project, the team collected nearly 30 samples of rock and soil from the site. These samples, sent to Istanbul Technical University for analysis, revealed traces of clay-like materials, marine deposits, and seafood remnants, including mollusks. Experts determined that the materials dated between 3500 and 5000 years old. This timeframe coincides with the Chalcolithic period, spanning from 5500 to 3000 BCE, which is associated with the era of the biblical flood as described in Genesis.

What this means is that this area in Turkey where the Durupinar formation is located was once completely covered by water…

The discovery of marine substances and shellfish in the samples suggests that the area was once submerged under water. These findings bolster theories that a catastrophic flood occurred in the region, aligning with the narrative of a universal flood found in various religious texts. “Our studies show that this region harbored life in that period and that, at some point, it was covered by water, which reinforces the possibility that a catastrophic event of great magnitude occurred,” the researchers stated.

Wow.

As I detail in my latest book, we continue to get more evidence that the Bible is accurate and that the God of the Bible is real.

Noah’s Ark is just sitting there waiting to be excavated right now.

Hopefully the government of Turkey will allow work to begin before it is too late.

And hopefully humanity will wake up before it is too late and stop making the same mistakes that were being made just before Noah and his family got on the Ark.

