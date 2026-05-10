Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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sosumi
7h

Was this article's title borrowed from the Babylon Bee?

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margaret bald's avatar
margaret bald
5h

Trump is addicted to Diet Coke. Word has it he drinks around 12 cans of this crap per day. If you think his mood is ugly now, think what it would be if he got cut off, cold turkey, from his daily Aspertame b/c he couldn't get it!

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