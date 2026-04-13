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Carl L. McWilliams's avatar
Carl L. McWilliams
just now

"Nobody was ready for a scenario in which the Strait of Hormuz is blocked for an indefinite period of time."

Yes that is true Michael Snyder, but nobody confessing Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior was ready for a scenario in which the Grace of Jesus Christ has the possibility of being removed from the DJT presidency, because of a posted rendering of DJT, acting as divine healer. The rendering (since taken down) of Trump was absolutely despicable and I hereby warn President Donald J. Trump - "YHVH/God will not be mocked".

YHVH/God will not be mocked is a biblical principle found primarily in Galatians 6:7, which states, "Do not be deceived: God is not to be mocked. Whatever a man sows, he will reap in return." This warning emphasizes that no action, thought, or intention slips past divine notice, and attempting to treat God, His commands, or His judgment with contempt will inevitably lead to consequences.

The phrase underscores that God cannot be fooled, manipulated, or undermined, as He is fully aware of every motive and deed. Mocking YHVH/God (with that rendering of Trump) is described as an act of arrogance, foolishness, and rebellion, where individuals pretend that there are no repercussions for sin or that they can outwit a just Creator. Scripture illustrates this through examples like Cain’s punishment, Pharaoh’s hardening, and the destruction of Jerusalem, all demonstrating that disregarding God’s authority results in real-life judgment.

That said, please know that my wife Karen and I support President Donald J. Trump and in fact every time we see Trump and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the same platform, we are reminded of Ezekiel 37. Furthermore, as Born-Again Christians we believe YHVH/God is using DJT & Netanyahu for a time such as this.

The problem is that DJT is "Scripturally-Stupid". DJT couldn't tell me the difference between the Books of Ephesians and Ecclesiastes. Therefore, in MHO if the 2nd Presidency of Donald J. Trump seeks Divine Guidance in decision making - DJT must fire Paula White as his "spiritual advisor". To reiterate, for the Trump White House to allow that distasteful - low class - spiritual rendering of DJT as some kind of a heavenly healer - demands Paula White be fired from the White House staff immediately.

That rendering is a disgusting display of Biblical ignorance on behalf of the Trump White House. Shame is an appropriate word for a time such as this.

Signed, Carl L. McWilliams - Western Colorado.

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Joe Simsbury's avatar
Joe Simsbury
13m

People could have blamed Trump but the maniacs in Iran want to have the ability to kill millions. Until that changes I stand behind Trump.

As for the Houtis warn them once then flatten them if they do anything

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