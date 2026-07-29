It has been said that if we do not learn from history, we are doomed to repeat it. Sadly, it doesn’t appear that we have learned much from the last pandemic. Mad scientists continue to monkey around with some of the deadliest diseases ever known to humanity, and in many cases they are purposely trying to make them even more deadly. It is so easy for an “accident” to happen, but they don’t seem to care. As long as it is for “science”, anything is justified. That even includes using parts from aborted babies or brutally torturing dogs and cats in many of their twisted experiments. Crimes against humanity continue to occur behind closed doors in secret labs all over this country, and that is just one of the reasons why the crimes against humanity that one of the greatest criminals in U.S. history has committed must never be forgotten.

So many people were looking forward to Dr. Anthony Fauci’s testimony in front of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

A lot of us were hoping that we would finally get some answers to questions that we have been asking for a very long time.

But that didn’t happen.

During his opening statement, Dr. Fauci made it very clear that he would be pleading the Fifth in response to all questions…

“Given Senator Paul’s obvious obsession with calling for my prosecution, his repeated slanderous comments about me, and recently, his publicly releasing my unredacted personal diary, aimed at embarrassing and intimidating me, the only conclusion I can reach is that the sole reason he is calling me before this committee is to get me to say something, anything, that could vindicate his repeated public pledges that I end up, in his words, quote, ‘behind bars,’” Fauci said. “Any reasonable person who has followed his unhinged obsession with me would readily come to the same conclusion. Therefore, although it pains me to do so because of the respect I have for the legislative branch of government and my decades-long record of cooperating with Congress, under the advice of my attorneys, I will invoke my right under the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution to refrain from answering your questions. Thank you.”

From that point forward, Fauci answered every question that Senators asked him by giving the exact same response: “On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the Fifth Amendment.”

He even did this when Senator Josh Hawley asked him ridiculously simple questions that had nothing to do with the pandemic…

Fauci doesn’t care how that looked.

He just wants to do whatever he can to stay out of prison.

Overall, Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment at least 105 times…

Dr. Anthony Fauci has pleaded the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times in a Senate Homeland Committee hearing Wednesday about the COVID-19 pandemic. Fauci took the fifth at least 105 times as the hearing was drawing to a close, three hours’ of questioning later.

Because Fauci was preemptively pardoned by Joe Biden, I don’t think that he will ever answer for the crimes that he has committed during his lifetime.

But we must not ever forget what he did.

For example, Senator Joni Ernst asked Fauci about the fact that he personally authorized the use of “aborted baby body parts in mice research”…

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) has revealed that former NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci approved the use of “aborted baby body parts in mice research.” “NIH-funded coronavirus researcher Dr. Ralph Baric and his colleagues at UNC put parts of livers, thymus and chunks of human fetal lung that they got from aborted, almost five-month-old human babies,” explained Ernst. “They put those parts in their research mice. They disgustingly named them ‘BLT-L’ mice, and wrote they had created a ‘sandwich of aborted body parts in the mice.’” “Get it folks? BLT, a BLT sandwich,” Ernst emphasized. “Thankfully, the current NIH director has said no more of this. Dr. Fauci, yes or no? Do you think that human aborted parts should be put into mice for coronavirus research?”

I don’t even have the words to describe how evil this is.

Everyone that has been involved in this should be in prison.

Our tax money was being used to take parts from five-month-old aborted babies and graft them on to mice…

Nobody is ever going to be held accountable for this.

And nobody is ever going to be held accountable for what the NIAID was doing to dogs either…

How could anyone do such a thing?

But to this day, a lot of Democrats continue to defend these practices.

This is yet another sign of how far gone our society is.

Right now, scientists all over the U.S. continue to use aborted fetal tissue in their experiments.

And scientists all over the U.S. continue to torture dogs and cats in the name of science.

Of course I could go on all day about other crimes that Dr. Fauci committed.

I don’t think that I even have the words to adequately describe the amount of harm that he caused.

Sadly, our society celebrates people like him.

Hollywood even made glowing documentaries about him.

But he won’t even answer the most basic questions in front of the U.S. Senate.

What a disgrace.

However, Fauci’s attorney had plenty to say, and this greatly annoyed Senator Rand Paul…

Fauci’s attorney, David Schertler, had sat next to the former COVID-19 czar during the testy hearing and repeatedly tried to speak up after Paul (R-Ky.) suggested his client would face repercussions for refusing to answer questions. Schertler ignored Paul’s repeated warnings that he was not authorized to speak. “You will respect these proceedings. You were told not to sit at the table. You insist on sitting at the table and we told you you would not be recognized. You are not invited here for testimony, sir. You are being disruptive. Would you behave this way in a courtroom? No, because the judge would put you in jail. I can’t do that today. But I can have you escorted from the premises,” Paul told Schertler.

Needless to say, Schertler would not shut up.

After giving him a final warning, Senator Paul actually had Schertler escorted out…

“So I would say, sir, sit quietly and don’t say another word. I said sit quietly. You are not recognized. Another word and you’re gone,” Paul declared. After another back-and-forth and the attorney’s refusal to listen, Paul then had security remove him from the room.

Once that happened, the entire hearing room erupted in applause.

And Senator Paul is warning Dr. Fauci that there will be consequences for refusing to answer any questions…

Rand Paul says Anthony Fauci can expect consequences for the former Covid czar’s decision to exercise his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination to avoid testifying before Paul’s Senate committee on Wednesday. “It’s against the law to obstruct an investigation of Congress. There will be repercussions for your refusal to testify,” Paul told Fauci, the longtime top government health official who led the pandemic response. Paul scheduled a vote of his Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Aug. 5 on a resolution declaring Fauci in contempt of Congress.

We shall see what happens.

If Dr. Fauci is not held accountable for his refusal to testify, countless others will use the exact same strategy in the future when they are called in front of the U.S. Senate.

Meanwhile, it appears that we have not learned much from the last pandemic, and now more great pestilences are on the way.

As I write this, the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is really picking up steam.

It is spreading like wildfire and the death rate is sitting at about 40 percent.

We all saw the panic that can be caused when a disease that has a death rate of way under 1 percent starts spreading all over the globe.

So what would happen if a disease that has a death rate of 40 percent starts spreading all over the globe?

There are other diseases that our scientists have cooked up that are even more deadly, and they are just one accident away from getting released into the general population.

The last pandemic should have motivated us to shut down hundreds of secret labs in the U.S. and around the world.

But instead we brushed it off and treated the last pandemic like it was just a one time deal.

Of course it wasn’t just a one time deal, and our society is going to learn that the hard way.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.