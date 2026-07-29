Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Lee Chambers's avatar
Lee Chambers
2h

People like this will be held accountable. Maybe not today, but eventually. I hate to think of all the unimaginable horrors caused by him and others like him. Reminded me of Pharoah and his heart being hardened.

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margaret bald's avatar
margaret bald
2h

I seem to recall that Donald Trump was a big supporter of FauXi back in the day of the Covid hysteria. Even gave him a Congressional Medal in 2021. These two were like 2 peas in a pod, and was it not FauXi that got Trump to sign that EO of 3/13/20 to lick down the country? How quickly people forget, don't they?

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