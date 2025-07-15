Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John of the West's avatar
John of the West
7h

It doesn’t matter who occupies the White House. All the people who have rigged the game will keep lining their own pockets.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
PJ4Ever's avatar
PJ4Ever
7h

With such a very large portion, if not most, of the American populace just barely treading water financially, it is absolutely criminal that more interest is shown to Zelensky and his crowd than to the middle class here at home. Despicable President Trump, absolutely despicable!! And let's not forget about the Seniors who just barely can afford food to put on their tables after sacrificing their entire lives, for what?!! For what!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture