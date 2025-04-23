Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FreedomFighter's avatar
FreedomFighter
1h

Much that comes from the ChiCom is cheap junk. They stole our engineering, etc. then figured out how to manufacture on the cheap. We do virtually no inspections in China. As a result, we get cheap crap, stuff that is dangerous and/or unhealthy. Even medical or pharmaceutical items are not reliably safe. It won't be long before a lot of stuff will start coming in from other companies. It is the wealthy that will suffer from lost or lower profits. I'm not shedding tears for the Chicory, Bezos or Waltons. They don't care about you, just their bottom lines.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Delta Force's avatar
Delta Force
40m

This is causing Chinese factories to literally abandon goods in transit, forfeiting entire container loads of goods destined for the U.S.

The cargo shipping companies will be forced to redirect those loads to Mexico or South America, flooding those countries with low-cost Chinese goods while America's shelves run empty and shocking levels of supply chain scarcity kick in.

You are about to find yourself living in a third world country. Right here in America.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture