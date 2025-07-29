Michael Snyder’s Substack

Redeemed Dissident
3h

This is what the intentional, deliberate, and unilateral destruction of the economy looks like, which includes a complete collapse of the monetary system that is both unconstitutional (as if anyone has cared about that in decades, even centuries) and the sacking of the assets by the ruling class, who are swooning over the continued debt party in which the governance puppets have been actively engaged, per their scripted roles -- devaluing the pitiful, virtually worthless (97% devalued -- worth 3 cents???) dollar even further, while printing away and buying it back via the Treasury (the snake eats its tail). The consumers are getting raped financially as skyrocketing inflation (underreported since the numbers are constantly fabricated) continues and is exacerbated by ALL of the DJT Admin policies/practices & objectives, including the ongoing lie about tariffs being paid by anyone other then the end consumers who are shafted regularly and told to like it and even cheer for it. The temporary euphoria of the markets reflects the empty promises of the downward spiral of the debts and expenditures being allocated for war....it will not last, but the ruling class can abscond with more profits before foreclosures, bankruptcies, the "Great Taking" of investment assets pledged by investment companies are seized to pay their debts, and as bank deposits are held against the depositors "claims" against their funds....being creditors of last recourse...only to be granted when stablecoin (the means of total control) are instead substituted form the fiat paper now used. The new system is as feeble as the old, but it guarantees your behavior in exchange for conditional access via biometric ID -- something most must consider essential since they have no savings or they think that the money in their bank is either insured or somehow their property. Of course, other "conditions will also be imposed concurrent with the access to funds and other "privileges" as granted by the "benevolent" overlords. As a shadow of the once viewed as powerful and "independent" "nation state" known as the United States Inc reorganizes from its bankruptcy (morally, ethically, and financially) to become part of the North American Technate, as part of the regionalized, central governance apparatus that will superintend the affairs of the world with AI support and insights, it will be unrecognizable to anyone holding to the notion of democratic republic or a constitutionally-based "experiment". The faces of the architects of our demise hold titles and offices, but their masters are hidden from view, greedily and anxiously awaiting the final demise of what we once stood for and handed over to them willingly.

PJ4Ever
3h

Would somebody please send this article to President Trump and tell him to quit screwing around with Zelensky and Putin (which IMO he has no business being involved in in the first place) and to refocus back on to the issues we have here at home!, ..... AND to help the Seniors who somehow always seem to get stuck with the short end of the monetary stick!

