Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Mark Harvey's avatar
Mark Harvey
13h

Reading Biological War: A Scenario by Annie Jacobsen.

If you haven't read it - read it now! Stunning to say the least!

Will forever alter your perspective on disaster preparations...

Amazon link for book:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FY4X5ZFX

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MoodyP's avatar
MoodyP
9h

Whatever the govt tells you just do the opposite. Chances are good you’ll be fine.

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