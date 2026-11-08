Is there something that they aren’t telling us? All of a sudden, governments all over the globe are instructing their citizens to stockpile food, water and other essential supplies. Why is there such a sense of urgency to do this in late 2026? What has changed? Without a doubt, conditions are far different than they were 12 months ago. It appears that the war with Iran will soon greatly escalate, the war in Ukraine just continues to intensify, a Super El Niño is causing global weather patterns to go nuts, European cities are being ravaged by seemingly endless riots, and we are simultaneously facing a global energy crisis, a global fertilizer crisis and a global food crisis. Chaos is erupting all around us, and the months ahead are almost certainly going to be even more chaotic.

But does this explain why governments throughout the world have suddenly decided that now is the time for everyone to go out and buy emergency supplies?

In the UK, the BBC just published a very long article that reveals details about their “Black Sky” doomsday plan…

In a major emergency, we are being told to hunker down and turn on an FM radio, as thousands did in Lancaster. This is why the BBC has its own Black Sky plan. Only a small number of staff know the full details, but from what I have gleaned, about 100 people in the BBC will run a special emergency radio studio. It will have secure lines of communication not dependent on the internet, and fuel, water and food to ensure it can operate without resupply for at least three days.

What kind of scenario are they anticipating that would make this “Black Sky” doomsday plan necessary?

Apparently it would include a loss of power and Internet, because they are planning to use radio transmission towers to keep the British public informed over FM radio…

The BBC’s broadcasts will be sent via radio transmission towers, isolated from the internet and equipped with tanks of between five and 40,000 litres (8,800 gallons) of diesel to keep their generators going for three days – FM radio is power hungry. The teams will be using satellite phones to keep in touch and if these stop working there are pre-agreed protocols and meet-up points. Why FM? Because it works almost everywhere, even in a blackout or a crippling cyber-attack.

This “Black Sky” doomsday plan was revealed less than a month after the UK government’s “Be Ready” campaign was launched.

Starting on October 22nd, the UK government began instructing citizens to stockpile food, water and other emergency supplies…

The government’s new Be Ready campaign is advising the public to stock up on three day’s worth of supplies for use during severe weather or cyber-attacks, so help can be directed to the most vulnerable first. In a concise, two-page document, it suggests people stock bottled water and non-perishable food for three days, a torch with spare batteries, a wind-up FM radio, a first aid kit and a copy of their passport. To stave off panic buying, it advises people to check their cupboards first and build up items gradually on regular shopping trips.

Apparently the “Be Ready” campaign has been very successful.

A co-owner of a prepping store in the UK was absolutely astounded by the number of orders that started coming in…

While there is no evidence the advice has triggered mass panic, the public is clearly responding. Jack Brown, who co-owns Sgt Prepper Shop, which stocks emergency food and survival tools, said he received a month’s worth of orders in the first 24 hours of the Be Ready campaign. “I thought my phone was glitching or being hacked with the number of orders coming in,” he said.

I think that this is wonderful.

But what has prompted this dramatic change of tone by officials in the UK?

Are they concerned that cyberattacks could take down the power grid or the financial system?

In France, hackers just broke into a prominent bank and successfully got away with 133 million dollars…

French cooperative bank Crédit Mutuel Arkéa was targeted in a cyberattack that enabled fraudulent transactions of up to $133 million, forcing it to respond by suspending certain systems. The bank says that the attacker used its own account to initiate transactions to other banking organizations, but customer assets remain unaffected. Crédit Mutuel Arkéa is a major French banking group with more than 5.8 million members and 211.5 billion euros in assets.

Our financial institutions are under constant attack, and artificial intelligence is giving hackers more powerful tools that we have ever seen before.

Without a doubt, that is a very serious threat.

There is also the possibility that the war in the Middle East could soon get very serious.

If they are attacked, the Iranians have warned that they could actually start cutting undersea Internet cables, and apparently they are quite serious about this threat…

Ships linked to Iran looped, loitered and went dark over undersea internet cables in the Gulf of Oman in the weeks after Tehran threatened the region’s digital infrastructure, the Financial Times reported on Friday. One of them had been boarded by US Marines in May. At least four vessels tracked by the maritime analytics firm Windward took unusual routes and lingered over cable corridors off Oman in October, the FT said. Three were tankers under US sanctions. The fourth was a small Iranian fishing boat with no known owner. The ships sailed normally “until they reached a specific cable corridor, and only then slowed, looped, turned back, loitered or went dark,” Windward told the newspaper. That behavior “fits the profile of mapping the cable routes, or placing charges or mines on them while dark,” it said.

If Iran starts cutting undersea Internet cables, that could have serious implications for the entire global financial system.

Meanwhile, the war between Russia and Ukraine has reached a very dangerous stage, and there is a very real possibility that NATO could get directly involved.

Ominously, a major British news source has just published a very alarming article entitled “‘Every single Brit’ must prepare for WW3 conscription as major warning issued”…

Brits could face being called up to fight in a potential World War Three, with the “whole of the nation” warned to brace for conscription within six years. Security and intelligence expert Professor Anthony Glees delivered the stark warning amid growing concerns that Britain could become entangled in a wider conflict with Vladimir Putin’s Russia. The University of Buckingham academic stated the “whole of the nation” should be prepared for the prospect of conscription, while urging the Government to begin recruiting volunteers. Professor Glees said: “The UK Government should plan to sign up volunteers now and over the next three years and ‘the whole of the nation’ should prepare for conscription within six years unless Putin were defeated.”

Sadly, the truth is that we are in the midst of World War III right now, but most people are not calling it that yet.

War, famine, pestilence, cyberattacks, financial chaos and historic natural disasters are all in our future.

So it certainly makes sense to stockpile food, water and emergency supplies.

But I have a feeling that there is something that they aren’t telling us.

I don’t think that it is just a coincidence that governments all over the planet are suddenly telling their citizens to prepare for doomsday.

We live in such perilous times, and I am convinced that 2027 is going to be even more chaotic than 2026 has been.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.