During the month of September and the early portion of October, we will witness a remarkable convergence of events. Of course this convergence of events just happens to be occurring at a time when it feels like this period of history is building up to some sort of a crescendo. 2025 has been a year of war, it has been “the year of the fire”, it has been “the year of the flood”, it has been a year when we have witnessed a highly unusual number of earthquakes, and it has been a year when horrifying pestilences have been erupting all over the globe. So it has already been a really crazy year. But could it be possible that it is about to get even crazier?

I think that there are good reasons to be on high alert during the weeks ahead. The following is the big list of 18 things that are going to happen within the next 40 days…

September 1 – This marks the beginning of FEMA’s annual “National Preparedness Month”

September 1 – Labor Day

September 2 – According to the Times of Israel, approximately 60,000 reservists are being called up to participate in military operations inside Gaza, and most of those reservists will be reporting for duty on September 2nd…

Some 60,000 Israeli reservists were set to receive call-up orders that the military will issue starting Wednesday for an offensive against Hamas in Gaza City, after Defense Minister Israel Katz approved the army’s plans, according to the Israel Defense Forces and security officials. The orders were not immediate, but rather were slated to take place in several waves. The majority — around 40,000-50,000 — would be ordered to show up for duty on September 2.

September 3 – An annual Islamic festival commemorating the birthday of Muhammad

September 7 – There will be a “spectacular ‘blood moon’ total lunar eclipse” on this date…

Get ready stargazers! In just one week, Earth’s shadow will roll across the lunar surface, giving rise to a spectacular ‘blood moon’ total lunar eclipse on Sept. 7-8. A total lunar eclipse occurs when Earth passes between the moon and sun, casting its shadow over our natural satellite. The tilted orbit of Earth’s moon prevents us from experiencing a total lunar eclipse every month during the new moon phase. However, about three times every year, orbital mechanics conspire to bring the Earth, moon and sun into perfect alignment, setting the stage for a breathtaking lunar spectacle.

September 7 to September 12 – NATO will be conducting a major “emergency management exercise”…

NATO’s Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre (EADRCC) and the Directorate General Fire Safety and Civil Protection (DG FSCP) of Bulgaria’s Ministry of Interior are organizing NATO’s 20th Emergency Management exercise, “BULGARIA 2025”. The conduct of BULGARIA 2025 will be from 7 September 2025 to 12 September 2025.

September 11 – The 24th anniversary (12 + 12) of 9/11

September 17 – Constitution Day – most Americans do not even know that this holiday exists

September 17 to September 19 – President Trump will be making a state visit to the United Kingdom

September 21 – A partial solar eclipse will be visible in the Southern Hemisphere…

On Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, a deep partial solar eclipse will be visible from some remote areas of the Southern Hemisphere. Despite being a partial solar eclipse, it will be relatively major. It will also occur a day before the equinox. The Sept. 21 event will be the second and final solar eclipse of 2025. The maximum 80% partial eclipse will be visible from the Southern Ocean midway between New Zealand and a largely remote part of Antarctica, with the more frequently visited Antarctica Peninsula experiencing only a 12% partial eclipse, shortly before sunset.

September 21 – The UN International Day Of Peace

September 22 – The Autumnal Equinox (the start of Fall) occurs on this day…

At 2:20 p.m. EDT today, it’s the fall/autumnal equinox. It marks the point when the midday sun is directly above the equator, with everywhere on the planet getting (roughly) 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness. Today, the sun will rise due east and set due west. From this point on, nights will get longer.

September 22 – Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown

September 23 – High-Level General Debate for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly begins on this date. It has been widely reported that France, the United Kingdom, Canada and many other western nations are expected to officially recognize a Palestinian state somewhere around this time.

October 1 – Yom Kippur

October 3 – This is the date when a gigantic space rock that originated outside of our solar system known as 3I/ATLAS will pass alarmingly close to the planet Mars…

October 5 – The Feast of Tabernacles begins

October 7 – This will be the second anniversary of the October 7th terror attacks on Israel

There has been so much chatter about the month of September on social media.

Some of the theories that are being floated are interesting, and some of the theories that are being floated are simply absurd.

Let me share with you some of the trends that I will be watching in the months ahead.

First of all, I am convinced that we are moving into a season of more war. I expect the conflict in Ukraine to escalate as long-range missiles are fired into Russia, tensions with Venezuela are rapidly rising, and other hotspots around the world could erupt at any moment. But at the moment I am watching the Middle East more closely than anywhere else. Turkey just cut off all relations with Israel, and the unfolding drama that is playing out in Gaza is going to be a huge story.

And it certainly won’t take much for missiles to start flying back and forth between Israel and Iran again.

In addition, I expect that famine and pestilence will be major themes during the months ahead. So I will be monitoring developments regarding those two topics very carefully. For much more on where I believe global events are heading, please see my new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next”.

As events accelerate, a lot of people out there are going to be absolutely shocked to find themselves right in the middle of the chaos that is enveloping the globe.

We tend to think of war, famine, pestilence and great seismic catastrophes as things that happen on the other side of the world.

For now, that is true to a certain degree.

But it is just a matter of time before there won’t be anywhere to run from the apocalyptic events that are beginning to rock our planet.

