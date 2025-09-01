Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ts1213's avatar
ts1213
13h

Just live one's life and love those around oneself until death comes; as it inevitably will; regardless of cause. If one obsesses far too much on these matters it could lead one to lose their peace.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Charles's avatar
Charles
12h

I am praying for a spiritual awakening in our land. It is time for people to wake up and stop focusing on ourselves and begin to focus on the eternal and our relationship with our creator. He is speaking to us right now and we desperately need to listen to what He is saying! Revival time for the church and repentance for the world. It is time!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture