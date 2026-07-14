Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Susan Chapman's avatar
Susan Chapman
3h

Thank you Michael for keeping us informed and updated. It sure beats me trying to find all this information 😊

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Just Comment's avatar
Just Comment
3h

World's leaders can now blame all of their problems on the Strait of Hormuz issue.

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