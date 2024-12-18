The Swamp does not intend to go quietly into the night. Just last month, the American people elected Donald Trump, and Trump received tremendous praise for appointing Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to head up a “Department of Government Efficiency” which will attempt to greatly reduce government waste. Even many on the left are excited to see what Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy can do once Trump takes office. But for the moment, it is business as usual in Washington, and our Congress critters are poised to substantially increase government spending and government waste. House Speaker Mike Johnson is pushing a 1,547 page “continuing resolution” that is absolutely loaded with pork. Johnson personally negotiated this deal with the Democrats, and ultimately he gave the Democrats almost everything that they wanted. Needless to say, a lot of Republican members of Congress are very upset about this…

Republicans are bristling at Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) over the 1,547-page spending deal released mere days ahead of the deadline, full of pork and disappointment. The continuing resolution (CR) released Tuesday night — negotiated on the GOP side by Johnson — includes tens of billions of dollars in waste and includes funding for controversial items, including a pay raise for members of Congress as well as a one-year extension of the State Department’s Global Engagement Center (GEC), which funds organizations that censor conservative media including Breitbart News.

On a personal level, Mike Johnson seems like a very nice guy.

In fact, he is the kind of guy that you might want to have next door as a neighbor.

But he simply does not have what it takes to negotiate with Chuckie Schumer.

There have been a lot of really bad spending bills that have been pushed through Congress in recent years, but this is one of the worst.

After seeing this bill, Elon Musk warned that any member of Congress that votes for it could soon be voted out…

Billionaire Musk, who is heading up Trump’s DOGE agency with Vivek Ramaswamy, is leading the charge to slap down the bill he calls a ‘piece of pork.’ He went so far as to threaten any Republican who votes for the measure, saying they’ll be fired from Congress next election. ‘Any member of the House or Senate who votes for this outrageous spending bill deserves to be voted out in 2 years!’

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if the American people started holding members of Congress that endlessly waste our money accountable?

I would love to see that.

Musk was particular horrified that this bill would raise congressional salaries by about 40 percent…

But Musk is taking issue with a provision to bump up members of Congress’ pay from $174,000 – a level set in 2009 – to $243,300 per year and other measures. ‘How can this be called a ‘continuing resolution’ if it includes a 40 percent pay increase for Congress?’ he questioned.

Considering how much the rest of the country is suffering right now, do our members of Congress really deserve a 40 percent pay hike?

Of course not.

If they want to be “public servants”, we should pay them like servants.

It is sickening that these fat cats will be paid $243,000 a year while hard working Americans are spending hours in line at food banks all over the nation.

Thankfully, there are some members of Congress that are standing up against this bill. One of them is U.S. Representative Eric Burlison…

“It’s a total dumpster fire. I think it’s garbage,” said Rep. Eric Burlison (R-Mo.), a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. “This is what Washington, D.C., has done. This is why I ran for Congress, to try to stop this. And sadly, this is happening again.” “We get this negotiated crap, and we’re forced to eat this crap sandwich,” echoed Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), another Freedom Caucus member. “Why? Because freaking Christmas is right around the corner. It’s the same dang thing every year. Legislate by crisis, legislate by calendar. Not legislate because it’s the right thing to do.”

Every year, our Congress critters love to push through legislation while most of the population is distracted by the holidays.

Why do we need this bill anyway?

Why can’t we just send the government on “vacation” for about a month until Trump is inaugurated?

Once Trump gets in, his people will hopefully be able to negotiate a much better spending deal.

It will be very interesting to see how the vote on this bill goes. At this point, many Republicans are pledging to vote against it.

In particular, I really like how U.S. Representative Paul Gosar announced his opposition to the bill…

‘Twas three days before the gov’t shutdown

And I’m at my desk

On page 54 of this 1,547 page mess.

The CR is garbage

Chocked full of carnage.

I’ll be a hard no

I won’t stoop that low.

I couldn’t have said it better myself.

After what has just transpired, I don’t see how Mike Johnson can possibly keep his job.

But he insists that he is “not worried”…

Johnson, though, said he is “not worried” about getting the support he needs to keep the gavel next year, adding he “certainly hope[s] and am working towards the majority of the majority” of the GOP conference supporting the CR. “We’re governing. Everybody knows we have difficult circumstances. We’re doing the very best we can under those circumstances,” Johnson said.

When Barack Obama entered the White House, the national debt had just crossed the 10 trillion dollar mark.

Now we are 36 trillion dollars in debt, and this fiscal year is off to record start as far as piling up new debt is concerned.

The madness has got to stop.

We are literally committing national suicide, and even though our politicians fully understand this, they just can’t help themselves because they are completely and utterly addicted to spending.

The American people voted for DOGE, but they are getting PORK instead.

Our federal government is deeply broken, and we continue to add more than 200 million dollars to the national debt every single hour of every single day.

Michael's new book entitled "Why" is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written eight other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.

