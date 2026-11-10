Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Charles's avatar
Charles
1h

Eating out is a luxury that will disappear soon. We just went out to Red Lobster for a birthday diner. The menu was all food we don't eat and the quality wasn't very good good. So our next birthday meal we will be pulling Rib Eye out of the freezer. We will probably do the same at Thanksgiving.

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Lynne Whelden's avatar
Lynne Whelden
2h

Not to sound cynical but…maybe this will solve (or at least blunt) the migration issue? Not if they’re funneled into welfare programs though…

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