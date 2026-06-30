Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Bill's avatar
Bill
18m

This is called creative destruction and it has propelled the US economy for 250 years

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Elusive1
35m

Mr. Snyder, we're witnessing the continuing slow march to agenda 2030. Have you heard of it? Your telling of these events sounds like you're puzzled and frustrated, as if you're wondering why? What's going on?

They're re-designing our world as we've known it --- think Industrial Revolution, but dystopian by every measure.

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