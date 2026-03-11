History doesn’t always repeat itself, but it often rhymes. When fighting erupted in Europe in 1914, it wasn’t initially considered to be that big of a deal. Many dismissed the conflict as yet another minor European war, and at first most of the rest of the world stayed out of it. It was only later that it came to be known as World War I. Today, there is lots of speculation that World War III “could be coming”, but of course the truth is that we are already in the middle of it. Just like during the early days of World War I, most people won’t fully understand the significance of what they are currently experiencing until later. Interestingly, it turns out that the 2026 calendar is precisely identical to the 1914 calendar…

Every now and then, the calendar quietly repeats itself. Basically, it is a mathematical coincidence that rarely captures any attention – until history gives it a chilling context and this time, it is a super chilly one! The 2026 calendar is exactly the same as that of 1914 – the year that witnessed the first world war. And as tensions escalate between Iran and Israel – with US also being involved, the similarity has also sparked online theories, speculations and uneasy conversations about how history could somehow repeat itself.

Isn’t that wild?

The reason why the calendars for those two years are exactly the same is because they both started on a Thursday and neither one of them is a leap year…

Going by the calculations, both 1914 and 2026 share identical structures because neither year is a leap year and both begin on a Thursday. This alignment means that every date tends to fall on the same day of the week in both years. For instance, both January 1, 1914 and January 1, 2026, fall on a Thursday. Now, this creates a perfect mirror of dates and weeks throughout the entire year. Mathematically speaking, such coincidences occur periodically in the Gregorian calendar. But because 1914 is so closely tied to one of the most devastating conflicts in human history, the resemblance has led to panic.

As 2026 approached, many of us were warning that it would be a truly historic year.

According to Axios, at least 20 different nations are already militarily involved in the chaotic war that has erupted in the Middle East…

Ten days into President Trump’s Iran campaign, the war has gone global. At least 20 countries are now militarily involved — shooting, shielding or quietly supplying — while a widening energy shock punishes nations far from the front lines.

We were told that this would be a quick war.

But the regime in Iran remains in power, they continue to strike targets all over the Middle East, and traffic through the Strait of Hormuz continues to be paralyzed.

Just within the past 24 hours, Iranian forces have hit 3 more cargo vessels…

Three vessels off Iran’s coast have been struck by projectiles, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said on Wednesday, the latest in a flurry of incidents reported in or near the Strait of Hormuz. One of the ships reported it had been struck 11 nautical miles north of Oman in the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire onboard and forcing the crew to evacuate, the UKMTO said, without identifying the vessels. Two other incidents were also reported on Wednesday morning, with one vessel struck by a projectile about 50 nautical miles northwest of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and another sustaining damage off the coast of the UAE.

One of the vessels that was attacked was a Thailand-flagged ship that “had ignored IRGC warnings and tried to transit the Strait of Hormuz”…

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for an attack earlier Wednesday on the Thailand-flagged bulk carrier Mayuree Naree off the coast of Oman, saying the vessel had ignored IRGC warnings and tried to transit the Strait of Hormuz. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center, run by the British military, said earlier that the vessel was hit by a projectile about 10 nautical miles off Oman’s coast in the strait.

The Iranians are not messing around.

Pretty much the only vessels that are being allowed through are Iranian tankers that are taking oil to China…

Iran has continued to send large amounts of crude oil via the Strait of Hormuz to China even as the war between U.S.-Israel and Iran has jeopardized broader supplies through the critical waterway. Iran has sent at least 11.7 million barrels of crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz since the war began on Feb. 28, all of which were headed to China, Samir Madani, co-founder of TankerTrackers.com, told CNBC on Tuesday.

In addition to striking cargo vessels, the Iranians also just attacked Dubai International Airport…

Iran attacked commercial ships on Wednesday across the Persian Gulf and targeted Dubai International Airport, escalating a campaign of squeezing the oil-rich region as global energy concerns mounted and American and Israeli airstrikes pounded the Islamic Republic. Two Iranian drones hit near Dubai International Airport, home to the long-haul carrier Emirates and the world’s busiest for international travel. Four people were wounded but flights continued, the Dubai Media Office said.

This represents a major escalation, because Dubai International Airport is one of the most important airports in the world.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the Iranians are also warning that they will soon be targeting banks and financial institutions throughout the region…

Iran’s joint military command announced it would start targeting banks and financial institutions in the Middle East. That would put at risk particularly Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, which is home to many international financial institutions, as well as Saudi Arabia and the island kingdom of Bahrain.

This wasn’t supposed to happen.

But it is happening.

In response to the Iranian threat, many western banks in the Middle East are evacuating their offices…

Western banks in Dubai have evacuated staff from their offices amid a warning from Iran that it will target US and Israeli economic centres across the Middle East. British bank Standard Chartered, US multinational Citi and two other companies told employees to leave their offices in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and in Oud Metha on Wednesday. London-based Standard Chartered has ​a large presence in the United Arab Emirates ⁠and offices, including in the DIFC, a financial hub home to large international ​banks and law firms.

Western politicians continue to insist that everything is just fine.

And they are trying to do all that they can to keep the price of oil down.

On Wednesday, the IEA announced a coordinated release of 400 million barrels of oil from strategic oil reserves…

The International Energy Agency on Wednesday agreed to release 400 million barrels of oil to address the supply disruption triggered by the Iran war, the largest such action in the organization’s history. The IEA did not set out a timeline for when the stocks would hit the market. It said that the reserves would be released over a time frame that is appropriate to the circumstances of each of its 32 member countries. IEA members are primarily advanced economies in Europe, North America and northeast Asia. The organization is tasked with maintaining global energy security. It was founded in 1974 in response to the oil embargo imposed by Arab producers over U.S. support for Israel during the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.

This will provide some temporary relief.

But if this war persists for an extended period of time, it won’t be nearly enough.

The Iranians continue to insist that they will be able to push the price of oil up to $200 a barrel…

Iran’s military promised even higher gas prices. “Get ready for oil to be $200 a barrel, because the oil price depends on regional security, which you have destabilized,” Ebrahim Zolfaqari, a spokesperson for Iran’s military command, said in comments quoted by Reuters.

We shall see if they are able to achieve that goal or not.

At this moment, it does not appear that the war will be ending any time soon, and the CEO of Aramco is warning that a major disaster is looming…

Amin Nasser, the CEO of Aramco, said: ‘While we have faced disruptions in the past, this one by far is the biggest crisis the region’s oil and gas industry has faced.’ He admitted that while his firm, the world’s single biggest exporter of oil, was meeting most of its customers’ needs for now, this was only possible by tapping into storage facilities outside the Gulf. Nasser said that these stores cannot be used for ‘an extended period of time, but for the time being, we are capitalising on it.’

Everyone needs to brace themselves for much higher energy prices.

But it isn’t just an energy crisis that we are now facing…

But oil is far from the only product for which the world economy is heavily dependent on the shallow, narrow waterway which connects Persian Gulf ports with the rest of the world. From the metals market to agriculture and autos, a de facto closure of the strait would ripple through business sectors and both the U.S. and world economy.

I am particularly concerned about the massive disruption that is happening to global fertilizer markets.

Vast amount of nitrogen fertilizer are stuck in the Middle East, and fertilizer prices are going absolutely nuts at an immensely critical time for farmers throughout the northern hemisphere…

The grocery store could be impacted, Pelli said. “Fertilizer represents one of the biggest downstream risks. Roughly one-third of global fertilizer trade transits the Strait of Hormuz, including large volumes of nitrogen exports,” he said. New Orleans fertilizer hub urea prices have already risen from $475/metric ton to $680/metric ton. “Not great timing for the planting window in the Midwest for soy and corn,” said Darrell Fletcher, managing director of commodities at Ohio-based Bannockburn Global Forex, a foreign exchange and risk management firm.

Let’s hope that the war ends soon.

But I don’t think that is going to happen.

World War III kind of snuck up on a lot of people, but now it is here.

The death and destruction that we have witnessed so far is just the tip of the iceberg, and the entire world will be absolutely shocked by the apocalyptic events that are still ahead.

