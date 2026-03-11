Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
pocoPete's avatar
pocoPete
10h

Coincidence or psychic phenomena? You be the judge.

Reply
Share
sosumi's avatar
sosumi
8hEdited

While I personally don't believe in coincidences, I find the article's photo rather amusing that the 1914 calendar shows the month of February having 31 days, January 38 days and March only 30 days.

If this is the work of AI than we're in more trouble than we know!

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture