The entire world is watching in horror as the crimes of the United States government under the Biden administration are being revealed by DOGE for all the world to see. Election interference, overthrowing governments, ruthless censorship of ideas, funding terrorism, funding abortion, targeting politicians for harrassment and promoting the exploitation of children are just some of the crimes against humanity that our government has been committing. In an article that I posted earlier, I documented how government agencies have literally been buying off major media outlets. If you have a conscience, you should be deeply sickened by what our government has been doing.

The primary agency that has been causing so much chaos all over the globe is USAID.

It actually has a bigger budget than the CIA does, and in the past it has braggedabout interfering in elections and trying to overthrow governments…

A 2006 archived USAID website proudly claims the agency “supported” revolutions in Ukraine, Georgia, Lebanon, and Kyrgyzstan. USAID funded and trained thousands of journalists, lawyers, judges, and election workers, conducted polls questioning election legitimacy, published reports alleging fraud, and helped oversee new elections, among other initiatives. “Many people watched in wonder as the multicolored revolutions took place—the Orange Revolution in Ukraine, the Rose in Georgia, the Cedar in Lebanon, the Tulip in Kyrgyzstan… Few realized that for years, the United States and other countries and organizations had been supporting this homegrown desire for democracy.”

Our politicians get so upset when someone tries to interfere in our elections.

But when we do it to other countries that is somehow okay?

I don’t think so.

The son of the president of Hungary is absolutely thrilled that USAID and other U.S. government agencies will no longer be interfering in his nation…

In Hungary, we’ve seen it all before:

🛑 €7.3M in illicit foreign funding funneled into the 2022 opposition campaign via Soros-backed ‘Action for Democracy.’

🛑 @SamanthaJPower visited Budapest to meet LGBTQ activists & push “locally-driven initiatives” to help “independent” media thrive.

🛑 NED has been bankrolling opposition media & NGOs for years, and now Victoria Nuland—who once handed Hungary a 2-page ultimatum, demanding changes to our domestic policies & constitution in exchange for “good relations”—sits on the NED Board.

We have also learned that USAID has literally been funding terrorism…

Of the billions of tax dollars spent by the U.S. Agency for International Development Office (USAID) that are being questioned by the Trump administration, millions went to fund terrorism. A multi-year investigation brought by the Justice Department and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia reveals the scope of how funds were used in one recent terrorism-related case.

If you can believe it, over 9 million dollars from USAID was funneled to the Al-Nusrah Front and other terror groups inside Syria…

It involved a Syrian national, Mahmoud Al Hafyan, who was charged with illegally diverting more than $9 million of taxpayer money through USAID to armed combatant groups, including the Al-Nusrah Front (ANF), a designated foreign terrorist organization affiliated with al-Qaida in Iraq.

In the past, we have been told that those that fund terrorists are a party to their crimes.

So what does that make USAID?

Just something to think about.

It has also been revealed that USAID gave $68,000,000 to the World Economic Forum…

I could not possibly list all of the bad things that the WEF is involved with.

USAID was also funding a global censorship network known as “the Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening” (CEPPS)…

And CEPPS is the exact USAID program that ran a formal explicit global Internet censorship program, pooling 100s of censorship NGOs into one combined network, with the express stated purpose to pressure foreign governments to pass laws & regulations to censor speech online.

The good news is that the CEPPS website is now down.

I think that they wanted to hide their crimes.

Speaking of hiding crimes, there has been a tremendous effort to hide the fact that the NIH and USAID were funding the very dangerous gain of function experiments that were being conducted in Wuhan, China just before the pandemic broke out…

“Records prove that Ben Hu — COVID’s likely ‘Patient Zero’ — is a Wuhan white coat funded directly by Fauci, NIT & USAID to conduct dangerous coronavirus gain of function experiments on animals!” watchdog group White Coat Waste Project posted on X today. Fauci has long denied being involved in such measures, but GOP Senator Ran Paul has never backed down from disputing his claims. He likewise challenged Samantha Powers about USAID money going to Wuhan as well.

How much pain and suffering could have been avoided if that pandemic had never happened?

As I have dug into all this, I have been absolutely amazed by the scale of the corruption that has been going on.

The Trump administration has listed some of the other ways that USAID money has been used to corrupt children, push sexual immorality, and promote far left ideology all over the world…

— $7.9 million to teach Sri Lankan journalists how to avoid “binary-gendered language”

— $20 million for a new Sesame Street show in Iraq

— $4.5+ million to “combat disinformation” in Kazakhstan

— $1.5 million for “art for inclusion of people with disabilities”

— $2 million for sex changes and “LGBT activism” in Guatemala

— $6 million to “transform digital spaces to reflect feminist democratic principles”

— $2.1 million to help the BBC “value the diversity of Libyan society”

— $10 million worth of USAID-funded meals, which went to an al Qaeda-linked terrorist group

— $25 million for Deloitte to promote “green transportation” in the country of Georgia

— $6 million for tourism in Egypt

— $2.5 million to promote “inclusion” in Vietnam

— $16.8 million for a SEPARATE “inclusion” group in Vietnam

— ~$5 million to EcoHealth Alliance, one of the key NGOs funding bat virus research at the Wuhan lab

— $20 million for a group related to a key player in the Russiagate impeachment hoax

— $1.1 million to an Armenian “LGBT group”

— $1.2 million to help the African Methodist Episcopal Church Service and Development Agency in Washington, D.C., build “a state-of-the-art 440 seat auditorium”

— $1.3 million to Arab and Jewish photographers

— $1.5 million to promote “LGBT advocacy” in Jamaica

— $1.5 million to “rebuild” the Cuban media ecosystem

— $2 million to promote “LGBT equality through entrepreneurship” in Latin America

— $500K to solve sectarian violence in Israel (just ten days before the Hamas October 7 attack)

— $2.3 million for “artisanal and small scale gold mining” in the Amazon

— $3.9 million for “LGBT causes” in the western Balkans

— $5.5 million for LGBT activism in Uganda

— $6 million for advancing LGBT issues in “priority countries around the world”

— $6.3 million for men who have sex with men in South Africa

— $8.3 million for “USAID Education: Equity and Inclusion”

Are you kidding me?

Thankfully, USAID is now being absorbed by the State Department and most of their existing workers will be placed on administrative leave.

If you go to USAID’s website right now, this is the message that you will find…

On Friday, February 7, 2025, at 11:59 pm (EST) all USAID direct hire personnel will be placed on administrative leave globally, with the exception of designated personnel responsible for mission-critical functions, core leadership and specially designated programs. Essential personnel expected to continue working will be informed by Agency leadership by Thursday, February 6, at 3:00pm (EST). For USAID personnel currently posted outside the United States, the Agency, in coordination with missions and the Department of State, is currently preparing a plan, in accordance with all applicable requirements and laws, under which the Agency would arrange and pay for return travel to the United States within 30 days and provide for the termination of PSC and ISC contracts that are not determined to be essential. The Agency will consider case-by-case exceptions and return travel extensions based on personal or family hardship, mobility or safety concerns, or other reasons. For example, the Agency will consider exceptions based on the timing of dependents’ school term, personal or familial medical needs, pregnancy, and other reasons. Further guidance on how to request an exception will be forthcoming. Thank you for your service.

The Department of Education is another agency that has been corrupting countless numbers of children for a very long time.

And those that work there have been getting paid extremely well…

The Department of Education’s budget for fiscal year 2025 is $82.4 billion, with an average salary of $112,164, 56% higher than the average government employee. Since its formation in 1979, the US has gone from 1st to 34th in OECD ranking.

Thankfully, it appears that the Department of Education is one of the next targets for DOGE.

And it is being reported that DOGE officials have already stormed the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration…

Staffers with Elon Musk’s “department of government efficiency” (Doge) reportedly entered the headquarters of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (Noaa) in Silver Spring, Maryland, and the Department of Commerce in Washington DC today, inciting concerns of downsizing at the agency. “They apparently just sort of walked past security and said: ‘Get out of my way,’ and they’re looking for access for the IT systems, as they have in other agencies,” said Andrew Rosenberg, a former Noaa official who is now a fellow at the University of New Hampshire. “They will have access to the entire computer system, a lot of which is confidential information.”

As Elon Musk has warned, this is our only opportunity to regain control over our government.

This is going to be a battle to the finish. Donald Trump and Elon Musk have put everything on the line against the federal bureaucracy, and only one side is going to make it through all of this.

In fact, if Trump had not won the election he would have gone to prison for the rest of his life, and Musk would have been relentlessly targeted by the feds until he was completely done.

So they understand the stakes.

Our government agencies are literally teeming with evil and corruption, and they have been doing very bad things for a long time.

Hopefully Trump and Musk will be successful in cleaning up the system.

Because if they fail, the evil and corruption will only come back even stronger in the future.

