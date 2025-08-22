Sometimes it is difficult for me to believe how evil our society has become. In this article, I am going to share some things with you that are deeply disturbing. I feel that it is necessary to do so, because if nobody shines a light on what is going on behind closed doors, it will never stop. Those that are involved in “scientific research” are paid very well and are highly respected by our society, but the truth is that many of the things that they do in secret are unspeakably wicked. They claim that what they are doing is for “the greater good”, but they go to great lengths to conceal what they are doing so that the rest of us won’t find out. Honestly, I don’t know how they sleep at night.

At St. Joseph’s Hospital in Ontario, the radio is turned all the way up to drown out the barking whenever more puppies are delivered for the secretive experiments that take place on the sixth floor…

Surrounded by security staff, an unmarked white van pulls up to a receiving door behind St. Joseph’s Hospital. Scrub-clad staff quickly remove large boxes covered with blankets from the van and slide them into the building. Hidden beneath those blankets are puppies in cages headed for the hospital’s sixth-floor research lab, according to two staffers. Their way out will most likely be in garbage bags.

It turns out that the “researchers” on the sixth floor are studying heart attacks in humans.

The puppies are forced to endure “three-hour-long heart attacks”, and after that their hearts are literally removed from their bodies…

Researchers inside the hospital’s Lawson Research Institute, studying heart attack recovery in humans, use the dogs as stand ins. They induce up to three-hour-long heart attacks in the animals before killing them and removing their hearts, according to internal photos, documents and two current staff members who work there. It is a clandestine process that has successfully kept the hospital’s long-standing dog research program hidden from the public and patients.

If I told you what I really think about this, I would get in so much trouble.

Of course what is going on at this particular hospital is not unusual at all.

At this point, approximately 16,000 dogs are used in “research studies” throughout Canada each year…

The dogs killed at St. Joseph’s Hospital are among thousands that are subject to scientific testing in Canada every year. In fact, dog testing doubled between 2020 and 2023 in Canada — reaching 16,000 dogs used in research studies certified by the Canadian Council on Animal Care (CCAC) in 2023 alone.

We are abusing dogs on an even larger scale here in the United States.

And it is often funded by our tax dollars.

Many Americans were absolutely horrified when they learned what a lab that had been receiving U.S. taxpayer dollars was doing to dozens of beagle puppies…

White Coat Waste claims that 44 beagle puppies were used in a Tunisia, North Africa, laboratory, and some of the dogs had their vocal cords removed, allegedly so scientists could work without incessant barking. Leading the effort is Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), writing a letter to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) saying the cordectomies are “cruel” and a “reprehensible misuse of taxpayer funds.” “Our investigators show that Fauci’s NIH division shipped part of a $375,800 grant to a lab in Tunisia to drug beagles and lock their heads in mesh cages filled with hungry sand flies so that the insects could eat them alive,” White Coat Waste told Changing America. “They also locked beagles alone in cages in the desert overnight for nine consecutive nights to use them as bait to attract infectious sand flies.”

Nobody was ever held accountable for that, were they?

Nightmarish experiments are performed day after day all over America, and nobody is going to stop those that are involved.

Overall, approximately 60,000 dogs are used in various forms of “research” in the United States each year…

Approximately 60,000 dogs are used to test drugs, pesticides and other substances, or used for research, such as heart or neurological experiments, in the United States each year. Nearly all of them, including those healthy enough for adoption, die after their study concludes. During a seven-month-long investigation at an Inotiv testing laboratory in Indiana, released in April 2022, our undercover investigator encountered nearly 6,000 animals—including dogs, primates and mice—nearly all of whom ultimately died. The investigator documented the suffering of at least 80 dogs, including puppies, who were regularly force-fed chemicals as part of a toxicity test commissioned by Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and scheduled to be euthanized. The laboratory has refused to respond to intense public and political pressure to release the dogs, making it highly unlikely they will ever make it out of the laboratory alive. The plight of these animals is a heartbreaking reality of inaccurate and unnecessary animal testing, says Kathleen Conlee, HSUS vice president of Animal Research Issues. According to scientific reports, nearly 90% of drugs tested in animals ultimately fail in human trials, largely because animal tests didn’t predict the drugs’ toxicity in people.

Those that are abusing and killing these dogs think that they are totally getting away with it.

But they are wrong.

A staggering number of cats are also used by “scientific researchers” in the U.S. each year…

14,000 cats are abused in U.S. laboratories every year—in addition to the tens of thousands who are killed and sold to schools for cruel and crude classroom dissections. These cats are just as deserving of fulfilling lives and loving homes as the feline companions who purr on our laps. Indeed, thousands of the cats who end up in laboratories or in classrooms are homeless animals who were betrayed by animal shelters. A PETA investigator who worked undercover inside the laboratories of the University of Utah discovered that a then-mandatory “pound-seizure” law had compelled local animal shelters to hand over hundreds of homeless dogs and cats to the university for use in invasive, painful, and often deadly experiments. One pregnant cat who had been purchased from a local animal shelter for $15 gave birth to eight kittens the very day that she arrived at the university. A chemical was injected into the kittens’ brains, and all the kittens died. In another experiment, a cat named Robert, who had also been bought from a local shelter, had a hole drilled into his skull and electrodes attached to his brain.

How would you feel if your dog or cat was abused in this manner?

Sadly, what is being done to dogs and cats is just the tip of the iceberg. Ten years ago, it was being estimated that 192 million animals were being used for “scientific purposes”. Needless to say, the numbers below are almost certainly far larger today…

We estimate that at least 192.1 million animals were used for scientific purposes worldwide in 2015. This is the world’s most reliable figure to date.

This includes nearly 80 million experiments on animals as well as millions of other animals who are killed for their tissues, used to breed genetically modified animal strains and bred but not used.

We estimate that the top 10 animal testing countries in the world are China (20.5 million) Japan (15.0 million), the United States (15.6 million), Canada (3.6 million), Australia (3.2 million), South Korea (3.1 million), the United Kingdom (2.6 million), Brazil (2.2 million), Germany (2.0 million) and France (1.9 million), in that order.

How we treat our animals says a great deal about who we are as a society.

If enough people stood up and made a big fuss about this, something would be done.

Of course there are so many things that we should be making a big fuss about these days, because our society is literally teeming with evil.

If we do not reverse course and clean up our ways, eventually we won’t have a society at all.

