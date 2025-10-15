Nobody can deny that there is chaos in the streets of America, and both sides just continue to escalate matters. Incidents of civil conflict are literally occurring on a nightly basis, and in some cities such as Portland violent leftists are allowed to do pretty much whatever they want for months on end. Meanwhile, many on the left are now openly talking about secession. Yes, they are actually talking about what it would take for blue states to leave the United States. For example, the following was just published by an independent news publication in California…

To stay in the U.S. is to choose to fight for a marriage the other party has abandoned. It is a choice to live in misery under the tyranny of a neglectful and abusive spouse. California itself could be destroyed forever by that tyranny. Accepting the fact that America has abandoned us, that we have been kicked out of the union, that we could lose everything if we seek to stay in the Union, is emotionally difficult. And perilous, given the violence of the U.S. regime. But moving on from this bad marriage also offers us hope for a new beginning we’ll never find under fascism. Outside the U.S., California has a better chance of survival. If we, California’s people, seize this moment to build our own new republic, we might soon live again in freedom.

This is really happening.

Other left-wing outlets are suggesting that “soft secession” may be more realistic.

In fact, Mother Jones recently published an article that stated that “soft secession” could lay the groundwork for “a new confederacy”…

With Trump provocatively sending troops into blue cities, and using recision and the shutdown to claw back congressionally appropriated funds from blue states, it’s time to turn the tables on him. Soft secession, powered by the presidential ambitions of multiple blue-state governors, could, should it come to that, be the proving ground of a new confederacy. Hopefully the threat of CalExit or a new Union will be enough. But that extreme measures might be necessary to ensure that American democracy shall not perish from the Earth is becoming more self-evident with every passing day.

Many on the right have no idea that this sort of talk is going on because they don’t read anything that the left publishes.

But they really are quite serious about this.

The violence that is happening in our streets has brought the mood on the left to a boiling point.

On Tuesday, there was another very alarming clash in Chicago…

Federal agents deployed tear gas on Chicago residents and more than a dozen police officers on Tuesday, the latest clash in the nation’s third-largest city as the Trump administration has carried out its immigration crackdown. The clash began on Tuesday morning when federal agents were seen chasing a car through a working-class, heavily Latino neighborhood on the city’s far South Side, witnesses said. An S.U.V. driven by the federal agents collided with the car they were pursuing, the Chicago Police Department said, sending that car into another vehicle that was parked nearby. After the crash, dozens of additional immigration agents in masks arrived and residents emerged from their houses, gathering on streets and sidewalks, throwing objects at agents and shouting, “ICE go home!”

There have been so many incidents like this in the Windy City lately.

Federal officials are determined to enforce the law and restore order, and leftists are determined to frustrate everything that the feds are trying to do.

In fact, in some parts of Chicago there are now highly organized groups that sound the alarm whenever ICE agents are spotted…

In the last several weeks, Chicagoans have formed volunteer groups to monitor their neighborhoods for federal immigration agents, posting alerts on Facebook and in Signal group chats when agents are seen. If agents are spotted on the street, motorists lean on their horns as a warning and sometimes give chase. Around the city last weekend, pairs of volunteers were seen with orange whistles around their necks, blowing the whistles at the first sight of immigration agents.

I certainly would not want to live in Chicago at this stage.

Even if you are completely innocent, you can unintentionally find yourself right in the middle of the craziness that is going on…

ICE raids Walgreens in Chicago—older white agent tackles Black man to the ground—arrests him for “running.” “He’s a U.S. citizen! He’s American!” a woman yells. “He’s my brother-in-law!” Store location was forced to close “because of everything with ICE”—manager told the rest of the customers. “This is crazy, he said they’re closed for some ICE stuff going on,” another woman explains. “I’m just trying to get some dishwasher liquid.”

In southern California, Los Angeles County has officially declared a state of emergency due to the federal immigration raids that have been happening there…

Los Angeles County officials voted on Tuesday to declare a state of emergency over ongoing federal immigration raids. The proclamation gives the county the power to assist residents they say have been impacted financially by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) action. The declaration was introduced by County Supervisors Lindsey P. Horvath and Janice Hahn and passed by a 4-1 vote, with Supervisor Kathryn Barger opposing.

I have never seen anything like this.

How will the Trump administration choose to respond?

There has been so much violence in southern California this year, but the violence in Portland has been even worse.

The ICE facility in Portland was under siege for more than 100 consecutive nights, but the local police just allowed the radical leftists to do pretty much whatever they wanted to do…

For more than 100 nights in a row, Antifa thugs have taken over the streets in front of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility (ICE), hooting, hollering and waving any flag that wasn’t Old Glory. As dusk descended on Tuesday, it was clear they — not the hapless handful of police on hand — were in control. I later learned officers were told by their higher-ups not to engage the black-clad, masked radicals. If you have never seen Antifa at night, in their natural menacing environment, I’d describe it as a mental asylum meeting in a Batman movie. It’s almost hard to imagine these characters are real.

If blue states try to secede, Oregon would probably be one of the first.

Of course the conservative areas of eastern Oregon would not be too pleased about that at all.

On the east coast, the situation in Boston just continues to deteriorate.

Open air drug markets operate freely in some of the nicest areas of the city, and the other night “a violent mob of over 100 people” viciously attacked law enforcement officers…

The president of Boston’s Police Patrolmen’s Association has responded after a violent mob of over 100 people unleashed chaos in Boston’s streets, torching a police cruiser and pelting officers with fireworks, cones, and poles in what witnesses called a “riot-like” assault on law enforcement. The wild attack, which unfolded in the early hours of October 5, was described as a deliberate and “hell-bent” targeting of police, according to Larry Calderone, president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, in an interview with Fox News. “They came with a plan to attack officers, and they executed it,” Calderone said, slamming the mob’s actions as “absolutely unacceptable.”

Most people haven’t even heard about what just took place in Boston because the mainstream media is giving it very little attention.

But this is the reality of what is happening in our major cities.

And now the next round of “No Kings” protests is coming on Saturday…

Indivisible held a “Hands Off” march in April that drew 3 million people nationwide holding 750 events. The first “No Kings” day this year, in June, brought around 5 million people and 2,200 events. On Saturday, Levin’s expectation is that the numbers will jump again, with more than 2,000 rallies planned. “We are looking at the largest protest in modern American history on Oct. 18,” he declared. Significant turnout is expected at major rallies in Washington, D.C., outside the Capitol; New York City; Chicago; and Portland, Oregon.

This weekend, millions of angry people will pour into the streets to protest President Trump and his policies.

I think that as this weekend approached, the Democrats realized that if they kept the government shutdown going that would help make the crowds even bigger.

I have never seen the left as angry as it is right now, and in the months ahead that anger is going to explode in wild and unpredictable ways.

Of course this is just one element of “the perfect storm” that we are now facing.

We were warned for a long time that civil conflict was coming, and now it is here.

Sadly, what we have experienced so far is just the tip of the iceberg.

