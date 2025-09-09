How do 911,000 jobs suddenly disappear into thin air? Can someone explain that to me? Throughout 2024, I wrote extensively about how all of the reliable numbers showed that economic conditions in the United States were deteriorating. But those that were skeptical of what I was saying would point to the employment numbers that the government was giving us as evidence that everything was just fine. Of course I didn’t have any faith in those numbers, and now we see exactly why I didn’t have any faith in those numbers. They were fake the entire time. We were sold a lie based on numbers that were completely fraudulent.

On Tuesday, the fake bureaucrats at the BLS informed us that 911,000 “jobs” that they originally told us were “created” during the 12 months ending in March 2025 never existed at all…

U.S. employers added far fewer jobs in 2024 and early 2025 than previously thought, indicating the labor market may have been significantly weaker than initial estimates had suggested. The U.S. economy added 911,000 fewer jobs over the 12 months ending in March than previously estimated, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said on Tuesday. The figure, which exceeded economists’ expectations, appears to be the largest revision ever recorded. The preliminary estimate will be finalized next year.

This is a major scandal.

Either way we are talking about incompetence on a grand scale, or this was being done on purpose.

Month after month during the Biden administration, the employment numbers looked good.

But it was all a lie.

As Zero Hedge has aptly pointed out, approximately 2 million jobs that were supposedly created during the final three years of the Biden administration “have now been revised away”…

2 million jobs from the last 3 years of the Biden admin have now been revised away. This despite the biggest debt issuance spree on record.

Kamala Harris ran for president on the supposedly strong job creation record of the Biden administration, but that strong job creation record was a total fraud.

Needless to say, the Trump administration is pretty upset about the massive revision that we just witnessed…

The White House used revised jobs data released Tuesday as fodder to criticize three frequent targets of President Donald Trump: the Bureau of Labor Statistics, former President Joe Biden and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. “Today, the BLS released the largest downward revision on record proving that President Trump was right: Biden’s economy was a disaster and the BLS is broken,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “This is exactly why we need new leadership to restore trust and confidence in the BLS’s data on behalf of the financial markets, businesses, policymakers, and families that rely on this data to make major decisions,” she said.

This isn’t something that we should just brush under the rug.

The employment numbers have very serious consequences.

The outcome of the presidential election last November could have potentially been altered by these fake numbers, because they gave voters a very skewed picture of our economic performance.

And the Federal Reserve could have started cutting interest rates much sooner if the numbers that the government was giving us were more realistic.

Hopefully the Fed will really start slashing interest rates throughout the remainder of 2025, because we desperately need it.

Every single day, we learn of more large employers that are eliminating good jobs.

For example, Salesforce has eliminated 4,000 customer support jobs and has “replaced them with artificial intelligence (AI) agents”…

Salesforce has cut 4,000 customer support jobs and replaced them with artificial intelligence (AI) agents, CEO Marc Benioff said recently. Benioff made the comments while discussing how the new technology is impacting the $248 billion computer software company’s headcount during an appearance on “The Logan Bartlett Show” podcast that was published on Friday.

And the U.S. just continues to bleed more manufacturing jobs month after month…

Employers shed 12,000 manufacturing jobs in August, while payrolls in the sector have shrunk by 42,000 since April, according to a new analysis from the Center for American Progress (CAP) that draws on government labor data.

You don’t have to be a genius to figure out where all of this is going.

Meanwhile, large banks continue to shut down local branches at a staggering pace.

In fact, we just lost 74 more in a period of only six weeks…

Major US banks closed 74 locations in just six weeks this summer, leaving ever more Americans without access to local services. Banks including US Bank, Chase and PNC closed 74 locations between July 17 and August 28. Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Chase closed 14 branches each in the six week period, the most among the major institutions.

They aren’t closing all of these branches because they think the economy is going to get better.

Let’s get real.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has typically been one of the most optimistic bank CEOs, but even he is now warning that “the economy is weakening”…

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said that a Labor Department report released Tuesday confirmed that the U.S. economy is slowing down. The department revised lower its nonfarm payrolls data for the year through March 2025 by 911,000 jobs from initial estimates. That was on the high side of Wall Street’s expectations for a downward shift and the biggest revision in more than two decades. “I think the economy is weakening,” Dimon said. “Whether it’s on the way to recession or just weakening, I don’t know.”

All along I have told my readers that government economic numbers almost always make things look better than they actually are.

There was a time when I would get criticized for making a claim like that.

But now we all see the truth.

During the Biden administration, our leaders borrowed and spent trillions upon trillions of dollars that we did not have in a desperate attempt to prop up the economy.

But our economy steadily deteriorated anyway.

So where do we go from here?

Our society is literally standing on the edge of an abyss, but most people don’t seem to realize this yet.

We are drowning in debt with no way out, and our system is failing all around us.

There is a reason why people like me have been ranting about the foolish decisions that our leaders have been making for so many years.

It was inevitable that the consequences of those foolish decisions would catch up with us, and we are the ones that get to be here for it.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.