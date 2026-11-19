No publication reflects the worldview and priorities of the global elite more distinctly than The Economist. Each year, the magazine releases a dedicated forecast edition examining the trends and events expected to shape the coming twelve months—predictions that have repeatedly proven strikingly prescient. This accuracy is less a matter of coincidence than a reflection of the immense influence wielded by the world’s wealthiest and most powerful circles; when this cohort resolves to steer global outcomes, history often bends accordingly. Tellingly, their outlook for 2027 anticipates widespread geopolitical and economic turbulence.

Founded in 1843, The Economist has never sought or achieved mass-market appeal.

At its core, it remains an exclusive journal crafted by the establishment, for the establishment.

According to Wikipedia, it has editorial offices all over the world but it is primarily based in the city of London…

The Economist is a British news and current affairs journal published in a weekly print magazine format and daily on digital platforms. Widely considered a magazine, it refers to itself as a newspaper,[6][7] and publishes stories on topics that include economics, business, geopolitics, technology and culture. Mostly written and edited in London,[8] it has other editorial offices in the United States and in major cities in continental Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.[9][8] The publication prominently features data journalism, and has a focus on interpretive analysis over original reporting, to both criticism and acclaim.

Many of the wealthiest families in Europe are among the shareholders of the company, and Sir Evelyn Robert de Rothschild was actually the chairman of the company from 1972 to 1989.

More than any other publication in the world, this is the publication that reveals what the global elite are thinking.

And the cover for “The World Ahead 2027” issue is perhaps the most bizarre that they have ever published…

How would you describe the overall tone of that cover?

Ominous is a word that immediately comes to mind for me.

In particular, there are a lot of images that are related to war.

The image of an oil tanker with chains around it as fighter jets fly overhead is obviously a reference to the conflict with Iran and the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz.

Those that run the magazine appear to believe that this will continue to be a major theme in 2027, and I would concur with that.

Immediately to the left of that image is an image of two tanks firing at one another.

Is this a reference to the ground war in Ukraine?

The Ukrainians have been wanting to get NATO directly involved in that conflict for a long time.

Will 2027 be the year when that actually happens?

Immediately to the left of that image is an image of missiles falling on a populated area.

That could potentially signify a number of things.

If more fighting with Iran erupts, I think that it is virtually certain that we will once again see Iranian missiles falling on Israeli cities.

This image could also represent Russian missiles falling on Ukrainian cities.

Of course it could also be pointing to the danger of nuclear war erupting.

On this cover we also see a number of images that could be associated with pestilence.

To the right, there is a vial that has been broken with something leaking out of it.

That could represent some sort of a lab accident, or it could represent the purposeful release of a bioweapon.

Most people living in the western world have absolutely no idea how much devastation would be caused if a weaponized version of smallpox or a weaponized version of Ebola got released.

Virtually the entire globe was paralyzed by fear during the last pandemic even though the death rate was extremely low.

So what would happen if a bioweapon with a death rate of close to 50 percent got released and started spreading rapidly?

Near the center of the cover we see a syringe standing vertically, and right next to it we see some pills.

Will the world soon be desperately seeking some sort of a cure?

At the very center of the cover is an image that resembles a brain.

Without a doubt, I think that it is meant to represent artificial intelligence.

In an accompanying article, one writer suggested that we are facing “the danger of a crash” due to the AI bubble…

The risks of ai are under scrutiny. The danger of a crash will rise as ai firms take on more debt in complex, opaque deals.

Of course many would argue that a stock market crash has already begun.

Stock prices have been plummeting, and this has resulted in trillions of dollars of losses over the past couple of months.

So far today, the Dow has fallen another 875 points.

It is starting to look a lot like 2008 all over again.

On the cover, we see an image of a chart with a red arrow pointing down with a stack of dollars next to it.

It certainly doesn’t take much imagination to figure out what that signifies.

The author of the accompanying article also stated that he expects “a spate of cyber-attacks” as AI models continue to become even more sophisticated…

Whatever happens in markets, more capable models will power a spate of cyber-attacks.

Needless to say, Internet disruptions were the biggest story in the world this week.

In my opinion, we will continue to see an alarming amount of Internet disruptions during the months ahead.

AI tools are allowing hackers to do things that they would have only dreamed of doing in previous eras.

So what is the bottom line?

The bottom line is that it appears that 2027 is going to be another year of chaos.

AI technology is advancing at an exponential rate, cyberattacks are rapidly increasing, and we are facing a global energy crisis, a global fertilizer crisis, a global fuel crisis, a Super El Niño and World War III simultaneously.

We really are living in apocalyptic times, but unfortunately many in the general population are still living in a very deep state of denial.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.