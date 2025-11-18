Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SECURED 4 ETERNITY's avatar
SECURED 4 ETERNITY
5h

Just get ready people! This is not going to be easy! Oh, if you think I’m fear mongering, just remember, they just elected a radical socialist/ Marxist in New York and look what they are doing in Texas!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Gary Cole Sr's avatar
Gary Cole Sr
6h

I pulled this from a search about America's anniversary

AI Overview

The United States is not having a major anniversary this year (2025), but is instead building up to its 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026. Celebrations and commemorations are already underway and will continue throughout next year to mark the 250th, or Semiquincentennial, of the nation's founding.

Wikipedia

Notice on the cover the large 250 and on the left of it as container ship firing weapons concealed in the containers at the 250. Hmmm

Who sends thousands of container ships to the US?

For a long time there has been conjecture that the Chinese have weaponized containers in this country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture