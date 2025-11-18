There is one magazine that represents the interests of the global elite more than any other. It is known as “The Economist”, and each year it puts out an issue that is dedicated to what is coming in the year ahead. As we have seen so many times before, these issues tend to be alarmingly accurate. The reason why they are so accurate is because the ultra-wealthy elite have an enormous amount of influence over the course of human events. If they are absolutely determined to make something happen, there is a good chance that it is going to happen. Ominously, it appears that they are anticipating a great deal of global chaos in 2026.

The Economist has been around since 1843, but it has never had a very large readership among the general population.

Ultimately, it is a publication by the elite and for the elite.

According to Wikipedia, it has editorial offices all over the planet but it is primarily based in the city of London…

The Economist is a British news and current affairs journal published in a weekly print magazine format and daily on digital platforms. Variously referred to as a magazine and a newspaper,[6][7] it publishes stories on topics that include economics, business, geopolitics, technology and culture. Mostly written and edited in London,[8] it has other editorial offices in the United States and in major cities in continental Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.[9][8] The publication prominently features data journalism, and has a focus on interpretive analysis over original reporting, to both criticism and acclaim.

Many of the wealthiest families in Europe are among the shareholders of the company, and Sir Evelyn Robert de Rothschild was actually the chairman from the early 1970s to the late 1980s…

If you want to know what the global elite are thinking, this is the publication that you need to be reading.

And the cover for “The World Ahead 2026” issue is perhaps the most ominous that they have ever published…

When you look at that cover, what stands out to you?

To me, the fact that there are so many symbols relating to war really got my attention.

There is a huge red tank on one side of the cover, and another huge red tank on the other side of the cover.

At the top there are several large missiles that look like they are ready to be launched, and at the bottom there are more large missiles.

Also, right in the middle we see two enormous swords that are crossed.

That is clearly meant to symbolize war.

Obviously they believe that war will continue to be a major theme in 2026, and that is something that I have been consistently warning about.

And they also seem to think that certain individuals will continue to be major players in world affairs during the coming year.

Volodymyr Zelensky is clearly visible in the upper right hand portion of the cover.

Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu appear to be depicted on the left hand portion of the cover.

And just like last year, Donald Trump is right in the middle.

On Monday, Trump refused to rule out the possibility of sending U.S. ground troops into Venezuela…

Asked if he would rule out US troops on the ground in Venezuela, Trump replied: “No I don’t rule out that, I don’t rule out anything. “We just have to take care of Venezuela,” he added. “They dumped hundreds of thousands of people into our country from prisons.”

Personally, I think that this is a trap.

If we go to war with Venezuela, a large portion of our military forces will be tied up and our relations with the rest of the world will greatly suffer.

And Trump is also suggesting that military strikes in Mexico and Colombia could be coming…

President Trump hinted at being open to sending military strikes to Mexico and Colombia in order to stop drugs on Monday, sending chills across the region. The president made the comments during a press conference on Monday as he hosted a meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the White House task force on the 2026 World Cup at the Oval Office. “Would I launch strikes on Mexico to stop drugs? It’s OK with me. Whatever we have to do to stop drugs. Mexico is…look I looked at Mexico City over the weekend. There’s some big problems over there. If we had to would we do there what we’ve done to the waterways? You know there is almost no drugs coming through our waterways anymore. Isn’t it down like 85%?” the president said.

On the other side of the globe, I expect the conflict between Israel and Iran to erupt again, I expect the war in Ukraine to continue to escalate, and I will be watching China very, very closely.

Getting back to the magazine cover, I also noticed that there is a chart that seems to depict some sort of a financial crash right under the crossed swords.

And not too far below that chart, there is a red image of a broken dollar sign.

In addition, throughout the bottom half of the graphic it looks like paper currency is falling everywhere.

Wow.

Obviously they are trying to communicate something about the global economy, and it certainly isn’t good.

Will 2026 be a year of financial collapse?

We won’t have to wait too long to find out.

I also noticed two gigantic syringes near the bottom of the cover.

And throughout the cover there are lots of “pills” floating around.

I started to count them, but there are just too many.

So what does this mean?

Are they suggesting that another global pandemic is on the way?

Will 2026 be a year when people are taking shots and pills to try to protect themselves from a major pestilence that has broken out?

Interestingly, an outbreak of the Marburg virus has just been confirmed in Ethiopia…

Ethiopia has confirmed an outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus in the south of the country, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Saturday. The Marburg virus is one of the deadliest known pathogens. Like Ebola, it causes severe bleeding, fever, vomiting and diarrhea and has a 21-day incubation period. Also like Ebola, it is transmitted via contact with bodily fluids and has a fatality rate of between 25 and 80 per cent. The head of the World Health Organization, Ethiopia’s Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, confirmed on Friday that at least nine cases had been detected in southern Ethiopia, two days after Africa CDC was alerted to a suspected haemorrhagic virus in the region.

Personally, I am convinced that pestilence will be a major theme in 2026.

I hope that all of you have been getting ready for that.

Lastly, I wanted to mention the giant raised fist near the top of the cover.

A raised fist has been the primary symbol of resistance to the Trump administration.

And I don’t think that it is an accident that the giant raised fist has been placed right on top of the American flag in this graphic.

Are the global elite planning civil unrest in major U.S. cities in 2026?

We know that they have been lavishly funding far left protest groups in this country.

Will 2026 be a year when mass protests against Trump go to the next level?

I think that is their plan.

I think that they fully intend to unleash chaos, and that fits perfectly with what I am expecting too.

Unfortunately for the elite, I do not believe that they will be able to control the chaos that is coming.

We really are right on the brink of a global nightmare, and once it starts nobody is going to be able to wake up from it.

