The stage is being set for a dramatic showdown on the streets of the largest cities in the United States. The mainstream media is freaking out about President Trump’s takeover of Washington D.C, and protests have already begun. Needless to say, Washington D.C. is not friendly territory for Trump. It has one of the highest concentrations of Democrats of any major city in the nation, and Kamala Harris won 90 percent of the vote in D.C. last November. So this situation has the potential to get out of control very rapidly.

Let us hope that cooler heads prevail, but some in the mainstream media are already trying to draw parallels between the current crisis and the George Floyd protests of 2020. For example, the following comes from a Time Magazine article entitled “Trump’s Hostile Takeover of D.C. Is Straight Out of the Summer 2020 Playbook”…

As he announced he was taking over Washington’s police department and deploying FBI agents and 800 National Guardsmen to patrol the streets of the nation’s capital, President Donald Trump on Monday seemed to gunning for a trip back to the unsettled summer of 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic and racial justice protests set America on edge. It was an aspirational time jump for Trump, who is in search of a way out of political troubles of his own making.

Wow.

You can certainly feel the anti-Trump sentiment in that article.

And even though Trump just announced his takeover of D.C., the protests have already started…

As President Donald Trump announced Monday plans to place the Metropolitan Police Department under federal control, the group Free DC and its partners held a rally in northwest D.C. “DC belongs to DC residents,” said a Free DC representative. “DC is our home and Trump can’t have it.”

We will keep a very close eye on these protests to see if they grow.

To me, the footage that we have gotten so far indicates that the protesters are very well organized.

I was curious about “Free DC”, and so I decided to learn more.

This is what they say about themselves on their official website…

The 700,000 people of the District of Columbia deserve to have the power over our local government. However, for far too long, Congress and federal administrations have interfered in DC communities by overturning our local laws, restricting our local budgets, and imposing their will on the people who live in DC for years and generations. Free DC is a renewed campaign to protect Home Rule and win lasting dignity for our communities. We are no longer willing to accept anything less for our communities, and we are setting out to build the cultural and political movement it will take to win. We want you to be part of it.

To these people, President Trump is enemy number one.

And they were definitely not thrilled when Trump boldly declared that D.C. was just “LIBERATED”…

Washington, D.C. will be LIBERATED today! Crime, Savagery, Filth, and Scum will DISAPPEAR. I will, MAKE OUR CAPITAL GREAT AGAIN! The days of ruthlessly killing, or hurting, innocent people, are OVER! I quickly fixed the Border (ZERO ILLEGALS in last 3 months!), D.C. is next!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT

We have never seen a president do this before.

During a press conference on Monday, Trump explained that the D.C. police are now under the control of the federal government, and he also announced that the National Guard is going to be brought in…

President Trump said Monday that he is deploying members of the National Guard to Washington, D.C., and that the federal government has taken control of the D.C. police as part of a push to crack down on crime in the nation’s capital, despite data showing crime has declined in the city in recent years. “I’m announcing a historic action to rescue our nation’s capital from crime, bloodshed, bedlam and squalor and worse,” Mr. Trump said at a news conference at the White House. “This is liberation day in D.C., and we’re going to take our capital back.”

It turns out that Section 740 of the D.C. Home Rule Act does give President Trump the authority to do what he is doing…

Section 740 of the DC Home Rule Act allows the President to take control of the Metropolitan Police Department under “special conditions of an emergency nature.” The President signed two executive actions on Monday, including invoking powers under section 740 and sending statutorily required letters to the DC Mayor and the necessary congressional committees. Section 740 requires the President to notify committee chairmen and the mayor in order to federalize the Metropolitan police for more than forty-eight hours.

But is it a good idea?

Only time will tell.

The capital city of our nation should be a place where people feel safe, and President Trump wants to make that a reality.

But the mainstream media is going to try to use this to stir up people’s emotions. Here is more from Time Magazine…

As he appeared in a standing-room-only White House briefing room Monday morning flanked by his national security Cabinet, Trump looked to bait his critics into an uproar, hinting he would escalate to active duty military members if needed. The tableau was one designed to send the national conversation spiraling, a maximalist favorite tactic for Trump to move off a difficult moment. “Our capital city has been overtaken by violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals, roving mobs of wild youth, drugged-out maniacs, and homeless people,” the President said. The District’s revamped police force, he said, would be empowered to do “whatever the hell they want.”

If Trump’s effort to transform D.C. is successful, we could see similar efforts in other large cities.

During his press conference, Trump specifically mentioned New York City, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Chicago and Oakland as urban areas that could be targeted next…

President Donald Trump said he might expand his crackdown on crime in the nation’s capital to other major U.S. cities as he announced plans to send 800 National Guard troops into Washington, D.C. Trump singled out New York City, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Chicago and Oakland, California during a Monday, Aug. 11, news conference as potential future targets in what would be a drastic escalation of federal presence on the streets of American cities. “We’re not going to lose our cities over this. This will go further. We’re starting very strongly with D.C., and we’re going to clean it up real quick,” Trump said.

Does anyone out there think that the Democrats are just going to sit back and allow Trump to conduct crackdowns in all these cities?

To me, this could be the beginning of a scenario that leads to the sort of widespread civil unrest that I have been warning about.

In the days ahead, mainstream news sources will inevitably be filled with images of people being rounded up or dragged away.

Emotions will be running really high, and it won’t take much of a spark to set off a very large fire.

