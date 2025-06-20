Denial isn’t just a river in Egypt. I always thought by the time we got to this stage just about everyone would realize what is happening. But instead, much of the population is sticking their heads in the sand. Of course the truth is that ignoring what is going on in the world isn’t going to make it go away. We are the Book of Revelation generation. God has told us history in advance, and the Bible has a tremendous amount to say about the days that we are living in right now. For example, nobody can deny that we are living at a time of “wars and rumors of wars”. In fact, thanks to social media, we live at a time when “rumors of wars” are circulating more rapidly than they ever have in all of human history. So much is happening all around us, and so much is about to happen. That makes this a very challenging time to be alive, but it is also a very exciting time to be alive.

A lot of people can feel absolutely overwhelmed by all of the bad stuff that is constantly happening all around us, and as a result many of them just want to tune everything out. The other day, I was stunned to learn that a very large portion of the global population purposely tries to avoid the news…

The war in Ukraine, tensions in the Middle East, tariffs, inflation and so on and so forth. It sometimes feels like there’s no end to bad news, and, especially in the age of doom scrolling, that can take a toll on people’s mental wellbeing. As a consequence, more and more people actively try to avoid the news or at least ration their exposure to it. As Statista’s Felix Richter reports, according to the Reuters Institute’s latest Digital News Report, an average of 40 percent of respondents from 48 countries included in the survey said that they sometimes or often actively avoid the news, a significant increase from 29 percent in 2017, when the question was first asked. As the following chart shows, selective news avoidance, as the Reuters Institute calls it, became significantly more widespread across all markets in recent years, with more than four in 10 respondents from the United Kingdom and the U.S. consciously reducing their news intake.

Read that second paragraph again.

We are talking about 40 percent of the population.

That is crazy.

Sticking your head in the sand may seem pleasant for a while.

But it isn’t going to make global events go away.

And it certainly isn’t going to make the Book of Revelation go away.

Eventually, global events will become so dramatic that it will literally be impossible to ignore them.

What will those that have been sticking their heads in the sand do then?

Needless to say, many of them will completely melt down because they are completely and utterly unprepared to handle what is happening.

It is time to wake up.

We were told in advance that there would be war with Iran, and now that war is literally taking place right in front of our eyes.

President Trump is still hoping that Iran will be willing to make some sort of a deal, but the Iranians have made it abundantly clear that there will be no talks as long as Israel continues to attack…

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tells Iranian state television that Tehran will not hold talks “with any party” until Israel ceases to strike the Islamic Republic. Araghchi is expected to meet with the foreign ministers of Germany, France, and Britain in Geneva later today to discuss de-escalation. He also claims that the US wants to return to the negotiating table to discuss Iran’s nuclear program, but that Tehran rejected the request.

Needless to say, Israel is not going to stop.

In fact, fighting continues to rage even as I write this article.

Interestingly, it is being reported that a magnitude 5.1 earthquake just struck northern Iran…

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake shook northern Iran, the US Geological Survey says, as Israel pounded the country with repeated waves of airstrikes. The quake, which Iran’s Tasnim news agency says measured 5.2, struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles) some 37 kilometers (23 miles) southwest of the city of Semnan, the USGS says.

Was that a naturally occurring earthquake, or did some sort of an explosion cause it?

Hopefully we will get some clarity on that.

Meanwhile, vast numbers of radical Islamic militants have been protesting in the streets of Iran, Iraq and Lebanon…

Tens of thousands of demonstrators poured into the streets across Iran, Iraq and Lebanon on Friday after midday prayers, in a sweeping display of fury toward Israel amid a rapidly widening regional conflict. In Tehran, the Iranian capital, crowds surged from mosques into central squares, trampling and burning Israeli and American flags while holding aloft portraits of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Chants of “Death to Israel” and “Death to America” rang out from the sea of demonstrators as they marched in what Iranian state media called protests of “rage and victory.” Similar demonstrations in support of the country’s military were also reported in at least half a dozen other Iranian cities, including Tabriz and Mashhad.

Could Hezbollah and the Shiite militias in Iraq soon join the war?

That would definitely ramp things up to a higher level.

Other Islamic nations are pondering their next moves as well.

In Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ominously warned that evens in the Middle East are rapidly approaching “the point of no return”…

The escalating Iran-Israel confrontation is quickly reaching “the point of no return,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says, as Washington mulls the prospect of entering the war. “Unfortunately, the genocide in Gaza and the conflict with Iran are quickly reaching the point of no return. This madness must end as soon as possible,” he says, warning the consequences could affect the region, Europe and Asia “for many years.”

Exactly what did he mean when he used the phrase “point of no return”?

Someone really needs to ask him that question.

If Turkey were to get involved in the conflict on Iran’s side, that would put the U.S. directly at odds with another member of NATO.

I think that the Russians would like that very much.

And what in the world has China been up to?

According to Fox News, there have been a number of mysterious flights from China to Iran lately…

Several Boeing 747s have been spotted on radar leaving China for Iran over the last week, according to reports, sparking concerns that the CCP is helping the Middle Eastern nation transport cargo or people out of the country as Israel continues to strike the country’s nuclear facilities. Starting on June 14th, FlightRadar24 shows that at least five flights traveled from China to Iran, and The Telegraph reported that the “mystery transport planes” had flown westward along northern China before crossing into Kazakhstan, south through Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, and then fell off radar as they approached Iran.

China is a huge wildcard in this equation.

We will want to watch what the Chinese do very closely.

The one thing that seems clear is that this crisis is not going to end any time soon.

Just hours ago, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir told the world that Israel will be conducting a “prolonged campaign” in Iran…

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir says Israelis must prepare for a ‘prolonged campaign’ against Iran in order to ‘eliminate a threat of this magnitude.’ In a video statement, Zamir said that Iran has been ‘building for years a clear plan to destroy the State of Israel’ and that in recent months, ‘the plan reached the point of no return, where the capabilities reached operational capability.’ ‘We launched the campaign when Iran possessed around 2,500 ground-to-ground missiles, with a high production rate, such that within approximately two years, they were expected to possess around 8,000 missiles,’ he said.

This is it.

The “final showdown” with Iran is here.

I realize that a lot of people out there don’t want to hear this.

But the truth is not going to change whether people want to hear it or not.

Sticking our heads in the sand isn’t going to help anything.

We need to be as fully awake as we possibly can, because global events are starting to get really, really wild.

