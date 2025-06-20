Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

Newspaper exegesis or current events should never be used to interpret scripture. Rather, the scriptures must interpret current events.

I am watching Russia.

In my study of the “The Footsteps of the Messiah,” by Dr Arnold Fruchtenbaum (Ezekiel 38:1-39:16), at some point before the Tribulation there will be the northern alliance of the invasion of Israel, led by Gog, the leader of Russia (identity yet to be revealed), who will invade Israel for the taking of spoil and prey.

What the spoils will be is not specified, except to say generally gold, silver, cattle & goods, but Russia and the alliance will absolutely invade for spoils and prey whatever it is.

The allied states of Iran, Ethiopia, Somalia, Germany, and Armenia will in all probability be part of the invasion led by Russia. (Ezekiel 38:1-6). Interestingly, not a single Arab nation will participate in the invasion.

God will destroy them all in the mountains of Israel WITHOUT the help of America or any other Nation.

God will use earthquakes, fire, brimstone, and civil war among the invading army to utterly destroy them all. As a result, Russia will cease to be a political force in world affairs. This will be God’s righteous judgment against Russia for its anti-Semitism.

As Michael said, it is indeed an exciting time to be alive. But only if you know where you stand in the Messiah.

I believe we will see exponential moves and shocking events on the world stage in the days ahead, as God Almighty’s purposes are realized.

Remember, the Rapture of the church is imminent. It could happen at any moment. The same is true for the northern invasion of Israel. Our Blessed Hope is near.

Maranatha!

Jacob Worm's avatar
Jacob Worm
3h

What makes them radical Islamic militants, Michael? Could it be that they are tired of the USA and its rabid dog proxy state blowing up their countries and killing their populations? You don’t believe their hatred of America and its rabid dog are justified? Just since Obama’s presidency alone, we’ve ripped that territory apart just as they promised to do and never found WMDs. However, with Iran, I think we can expect Joaquin and Boaz to implement a false flag and blame Iran.

I saw an interesting clip yesterday where Qaddafi was making a statement to the Saudi King that he was installed by Great Britain and preserved by the USA. Of course, after that statement, Qaddafi was excised. And no wonder MBS made a statement that the NEOM project in the NW corner of Saudi Arabia, projected cost of more than a trillion dollars, is funded by US dollars. Plain to see why that country is never under siege and why they didn’t intervene to help the Palestinians. It’s another proxy state.

Joe Serino, have you read Yeats’ poem “The Second Coming? He doesn’t convey a message of comfort that he’s at all a prince of Peace. Interesting too that the poem was published around the same time as the Balfour Declaration. You should read it. It’s rather chilling.

