Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Delta Force's avatar
Delta Force
9h

Lmfao THERE ARE NO ALIENS,EXCEPT IN HOLLYWOOD!!

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C G Davis's avatar
C G Davis
8h

I have asked many so-called Christians if they're going to the movie this weekend? All of them said "No...I'm scared...or...there will be a curse if you go...or...people will be going crazy in the theater...etc etc etc." My hubby and I are going. Yes...we will be Prayed Up before we walk in the theater. I want to go so if people ask me questions about certain parts of the movie...I will know what they're talking about and will know how to answer them Biblically. Christians should not worry or have Fear about going to a movie like this because we have Faith in The Almighty God and nothing can touch us...curse us...affect us...demonize us...attack us...or persuade us to go against our God...our Jesus Christ! What a joke. Yes...they've always been here...since Day 1...they are Demons...and they are Fallen Angels...they have just been laying low til they're told to finally reveal themselves. It's God's Perfect Plan.

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