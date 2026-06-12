Would undeniable evidence of alien life cause large numbers of people to abandon what they believe about God? Disclosure Day comes out in theaters this weekend, and that appears to be one of the biggest questions that this film is driving at. Much of the global population has always operated under the assumption that the only intelligent life that exists in the universe is on this planet. So how would the world respond to very clear evidence that proves once and for all that we are not alone?

Steven Spielberg is the creative force behind Disclosure Day, and he is making it abundantly clear what he believes.

During a shocking interview with CBS News, he openly stated that he believes that aliens “have been here, and they are here”…

Half a century after Steven Spielberg challenged audiences to think about what lies beyond the starry canopy that defines our universe in Close Encounters of the Third Kind, the director is again challenging accepted precepts of faith and singular belief in a supreme being. His new film Disclosure Day sees him revisit the possibility of aliens: “I absolutely think that they have been here, and they are here,” he outlined in an interview with CBS News.

Wow.

Spielberg is actually convinced that aliens are here on Earth right now.

And during a different interview with USA Today, he expressed his view that there is “overwhelming” evidence that aliens exist…

When I made “Close Encounters,” I needed a lot of imagination. I believed there was other life out there, although I wasn’t quite sure if it had come here. I was really curious about UFOs and UAPs. I said, “I’m not going to call ‘Close Encounters’ science fiction – I’m going to call it science speculation.” But since the beginning of the 21st century, there’s been more and more access to the actual visual truth. We’re able to confirm our belief by showing what we shot on our devices to other people. It’s just become overwhelming to me that we’re not alone in the universe.

Disclosure Day makes it clear that Spielberg does not consider the fact that we are not alone to be a bad thing.

In fact, it appears that he is trying to get those that watch the movie to be open to whatever the “aliens” may want to teach us.

In my opinion, that is what makes this film so dangerous.

The idea is that once the “aliens” show up we should discard what we have always believed and just accept whatever new reality they have to offer.

Of course Spielberg also acknowledges that this would be very difficult for many of us.

Spielberg is convinced that if the government fully revealed everything about alien life that they have been keeping from us, it would “mess up a lot of people”…

“There’s a faction in the film that represents a pretty good position of why — possibly because of ontological shock, social dislocation — if this truth… were just known overnight, if the government announced, ‘Yes, we have been keeping this from you since 1947,’ that would mess up a lot of people.”

So exactly who are the “people” that Spielberg is referring to?

At one point in his interview with CBS News, Spielberg suggested that undeniable evidence of alien life would greatly shake the theological beliefs of those that believe in God…

During a CBS News interview, Spielberg reflected on how confirmation of intelligent life beyond Earth could affect religious faith, saying, ‘The movie also takes the position of the church. ‘What does this do to the fundamental beliefs that many of us have? Is God our God only on this planet? Or is God a god for every system where there’s civilization and intelligent life, and even developing life?’ The Oscar-winning filmmaker argued that proof of alien life would force many believers to confront difficult questions about God’s role in a universe that may be filled with other intelligent civilizations.

Obviously this is something that has been on his mind for a long time.

If you have not seen Spielberg’s full interview with CBS News yet, I would highly recommend checking it out, because it is very revealing…

Because it has so much hype, I think that Disclosure Day will be one of the biggest movies of the year.

Over time, billions of people could end up watching this film.

Just think about that for a moment.

All over the world, people will have their opinions about extraterrestrial life shaped by Spielberg, and that is extremely alarming.

One character in Disclosure Day actually suggests that when the “aliens” finally show up, people will “stop believing in God” and will instead accept the “aliens” as “deities”…

Would the discovery of alien life really be faith-shattering? One character in Disclosure Day (a former novitiate nun played by Bono’s daughter Eve Hewson) argues, “People will see [aliens] as deities. They’ll stop believing in God.”

For decades, movies, television shows, books and video games have been priming us to believe that someday the “aliens” will finally make their grand appearance.

And when that happens, much of the global population will accept whatever they have to say hook, line and sinker.

But true Christians will not have their faith shaken by Disclosure Day, nor will they have their faith shaken even if “aliens” suddenly show up in large numbers in the skies above this planet.

From the very beginning to the very end, the Bible openly acknowledges that we are not alone in the universe.

In fact, the Bible has a great deal to say about angels, fallen angels, demons and a whole host of other non-human entities.

And the final book of the Bible is far wilder than any science fiction movie that Hollywood has ever put out.

Yes, very strange creatures will someday invade our planet. You can read all about it in Revelation chapter 9.

I have been writing about all of this stuff for well over a decade, because I want the world to understand what is going to happen in advance.

Once you understand what is going to happen, your faith will never be shaken by a Steven Spielberg film.

On social media, some Christians are making this point quite eloquently…

One user posted on X in response to the director’s statements, saying: ‘I can promise you it won’t. Not even for a second.’ While another shared: ‘The Alien Psyop will definitely make people question their faith lol.’ An X user posted: ‘We’ve had 70 years of sci-fi movies with aliens. I think Christians will survive this movie with their faith intact.’

Steven Spielberg seems to think that the fact that we are not alone is some sort of grand discovery.

But the reality of the matter is that the Bible has been telling us this for thousands of years.

We were never alone.

So don’t buy into the Hollywood propaganda.

We are being set up for a deception of epic proportions, but those that hold on to the truth will be able to see right through it.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.