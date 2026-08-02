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Delta Force's avatar
Delta Force
4h

GEOENGINEERING dropped on include ALIMINIM NANO PARTICLES act as igniter and accelerant. Aluminum is a key component in many EXPLOSIVES. Its also a DESSICANT, which is why the trees literally explode! See Wildfires serve military geoengineering purposes.on Dane Wggington site. geoengineeringwatch.org

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Delta Force's avatar
Delta Force
4h

The DELUGE /DROUGHT scenatios are the classic signature of climate engineering, covert climate intervention operations.

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