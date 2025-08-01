The mainstream media mostly ignored what occurred at the UN this week, but it is a monster story. We are literally witnessing the biggest international push for recognition of a Palestinian state that we have ever witnessed. The “International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution” ended on Wednesday, and it produced a blueprint for peace in the Middle East called “the New York Declaration”. The following information about “the New York Declaration” comes from the official UN website…

The High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution took place in New York from 28 to 30 July. The United States and Israel did not participate. France and Saudi Arabia, co-chairs of the conference, called on all UN Member States to support a declaration urging collective action to end the war in Gaza and to achieve a just, peaceful and lasting settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The New York Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution outlines political, humanitarian and security steps to be taken on a timebound and irreversible basis. The co-chairs urged countries to endorse the declaration by the end of the 79th session of the General Assembly, in early September, should they so wish.

Ending the war in Gaza is just the first step in the plan.

Once that occurs, the goal is to transfer control of Gaza to the Palestinian Authority and then have as many nations as possible officially recognize a Palestinian state.

The following is how a user on X known as “Maranatha777” summarized the plan…

🎙️After two intense days, the UN Conference on Palestine produced the “New York Declaration” — a concrete, phased roadmap to establish an independent, demilitarized Palestinian state alongside Israel. 📄 WHAT IS THE NEW YORK DECLARATION? 👉🏼A 7-page, action-driven blueprint co-authored by France and Saudi Arabia—the conference hosts—and backed by over 90 nations, including the Arab League, EU, and dozens of other UN member states. 👉🏼 Contains time-bound, enforceable steps to pressure both Israel and Hamas into a final agreement. 👉🏼 Is strategically timed to push through KEY DECISIONS at the 80th UN General Assembly this September (2025). 🔥 YES—IT’S DESIGNED FOR ACTION, NOT JUST TALK: 👉🏼 8 implementation groups have been established—focused on security, governance, hostage release, reconstruction of Gaza, and more. 👉🏼 Urges global recognition of a demilitarized Palestinian state by or during the September UNGA session.

This is huge.

For more than a decade, I have been writing about the Palestinian state that is coming. I wrote about it in my new book, and I wrote about it in many of my other books. This is literally one of the biggest events that we have been waiting for all these years.

Prior to the conference in New York, on July 25th French President Emmanuel Macron announced that his nation would formally recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in September…

French President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday that France will recognize Palestine as a state, amid snowballing global anger over people starving in Gaza. Macron said in a post on X that he will formalize the decision at the United Nations General Assembly in September. “The urgent thing today is that the war in Gaza stops and the civilian population is saved,” he posted. The French president offered support for Israel after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attack on Israel and frequently speaks out against antisemitism, but he has grown increasingly frustrated about Israel’s war in Gaza, especially in recent months.

That announcement sent shockwaves all over the globe.

Then on July 29th, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that his nation would also formally recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in September unless Israel took “substantive steps” to change the situation in Gaza…

The United Kingdom will recognize Palestine as a state in September unless Israel takes “substantive steps” to end the “appalling situation in Gaza,” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Tuesday. Addressing reporters at Downing Street, the prime minister said the U.K. will recognize Palestine as a state at the United Nations General Assembly in September unless Israel takes a number of steps — including the establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza, a commitment to halting the annexation of territory in the West Bank, and a pledge to work toward a peace process involving a two-state solution. “Meanwhile, our message to the terrorists of Hamas is unchanged and unequivocal. They must immediately release all of the hostages, sign up to a ceasefire, disarm and accept that they will play no part in the government of Gaza,” Starmer added.

Also on July 29th, 15 nations issued a joint statement calling for international recognition of a Palestinian state…

Fifteen countries have joined the growing push to recognize Palestinian statehood. Their calls echo the position of nations such as Russia that already recognize Palestine and view a two-state solution as the only way to end the Gaza war. In a joint statement issued late Tuesday following a conference in New York, the foreign ministers of Andorra, Australia, Canada, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Slovenia, and Spain, urged global recognition of Palestine and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. “We… have already recognized, have expressed or express the willingness or the positive consideration of our countries to recognize the State of Palestine, as an essential step towards the two-state solution,” the ministers said, while also calling for the release of all hostages held by Hamas.

Subsequently, on July 30th Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney indicated that his nation is ready to formally recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in September…

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada will recognize Palestine as a state in September at the United Nations General Assembly, following similar announcements from the United Kingdom and France. “The deepening suffering of civilians leaves no room for delay in co-ordinated international action to support peace, security, and the dignity of all human life,” Carney said in a statement Wednesday.

The Trump administration was not pleased by Carney’s announcement at all.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has explained that President Trump believes that international recognition of a Palestinian state before the war has concluded would be “rewarding Hamas”…

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt notes, emphatically, that the president disagrees with the leaders of the UK, France, and Canada and their decision to recognise Palestinian statehood if Israel fails to agree to a ceasefire in the coming months. “He feels as though that’s rewarding Hamas at a time where Hamas is the true impediment to a cease fire into the release of all of the hostages,” she said.

But once the war is over, the Trump administration is very open to making recognition of a Palestinian state part of a comprehensive Middle East peace deal. President Trump intends to expand the Abraham Accords to include Saudi Arabia, and he knows that Saudi Arabia will not join the Abraham Accords without “a credible path to Palestinian statehood”…

Saudi Arabia has made it clear: There will be no expansion of the Abraham Accords and no normalization with Israel without a credible path to Palestinian statehood. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, now the most influential voice in the Arab world, has drawn a line. The rules of the game have changed. Without addressing Palestinian statehood head-on, no serious peace can be achieved.

I realize that I have thrown a ton of information at you in this article.

The bottom line is that a Palestinian state is coming.

And once we get to that point, everything will change.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.