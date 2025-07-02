Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
4h

A large amount of businesses, particularly retail and restaurants, have gone and are going out of business. No business, no work. Add corporations trimming their budgets plus ai, and it's already a nightmare!

This has been coming in waves, with many at a loss of how they will make ends meet. In turn, it's difficult to find new work, so people are starting to get evicted, getting their vehicles repossessed, and so much else.😭

There are those with heads buried in the sand, and listening only to made-up stories which do not adequately reflect what some of us can see. It's called propaganda. Don't fall for it! It's designed to deceive you ----- make you think that things are rosy out there ---- in order to sway your financial decisions. Beware!

Thank you. Michael! Happy Independence Day to you and all here!! 🇺🇸 Stay strong!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
VICTORIASPANGLER6591's avatar
VICTORIASPANGLER6591
5h

Lots of employers are letting the illegals go since the crack down

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture