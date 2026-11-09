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Kurt Moeller's avatar
Kurt Moeller
6hEdited

When the WH (Trump - Truth Social fakery) comes out and says the US will bomb blah blah blah then it usually is fakery. Iran knows this. And when he/It starts saying there is a deal close, Iran really wants a deal, then you can bet the fireworks begin again. It already has begun again but it's not being reported very widely. But rest assured that it's coming, Iran knows it, the world knows it, which is why so many are telling their citizens to prepare. For what exactly? Well, if/when the US and Israel launch a final blow on Iran, it may look much different this time. The US lost the conventional conflict, lost the Straight of Hurmuz, and lost confidence from the Gulf Coast States-Arab Community. So when this escalates, and it will, the rest of the world will take notice. And if the US is as badly positioned with armament as many analyst say, this could be a very decisive defeat to the American Empire. At least the start of the decline. Iran is ready and willing. Perfectly capable to defend itself from an aggressor. Trump has a lot to decide. NONE of it looks good on paper.

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michael myers's avatar
michael myers
3hEdited

If he authorizes the bombing and destruction of civilian infrastructure, that gives Iran the justification to counterattack on civilian infrastructure. It should be obvious to everyone that Iran has no intention of backing down or surrounding. Every warrior and hunter knows how a wounded trapped animal fights to the death and Iran will do the same. If you are a Christian, you know that Iran (Persa) is present at Armageddon, but the US isn't

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