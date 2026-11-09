It is so difficult to determine what is really going on in the Middle East these days. After the U.S. bombed military targets in Iran on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, now a new week is here and we are being told that a peace deal with Iran could be close. That cheered up investors and drove the price of oil down, but is it actually true? I don’t think so. It is also being reported that Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi is claiming to have seen a plan for a ground invasion of Iran by U.S. forces from Iraqi territory. Our military draws up plans for all sorts of scenarios, and so I believe that such a plan exists, but I can’t imagine that President Trump would ever pull the trigger on such a move. If he did, the left would riot in the streets in major cities all over America.

During a phone interview with Reuters, President Trump acknowledged that Qatar and Saudi Arabia are pushing for a peaceful solution to the war with Iran…

US President Donald Trump told Reuters in a brief phone interview on Monday that Qatar and Saudi Arabia are eager for a peaceful solution to the Iran conflict, but the US is ready to resume military strikes if necessary. Trump, who met Qatar’s prime minister earlier on Monday, said “Qatar would rather see a peaceful solution” and “Saudi Arabia would rather see a peaceful solution” but “we’re ready to go anytime we want” with strikes.

Trump met with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Monday.

Apparently Trump was encouraged “to give diplomacy more time”…

Qatar’s prime minister held a 45-minute meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday amid regional efforts to end the Iran war, following an Iraqi prime ministerial visit to Tehran and a Turkish announcement of planned high-level US-Iran talks in Doha. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who also serves as Qatar’s foreign minister, met Vice President JD Vance separately before his talks with Trump, following a visit to Tehran last week. The Qatari leader sought to persuade Trump to give diplomacy more time, Axios reported, citing sources familiar with the mediation.

In addition, it is being reported that Al Thani presented Trump with a new plan for peace with Iran…

Two diplomatic sources familiar with the negotiations told Israel Hayom that Al Thani had brought with him a proposal approved by Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The arrangement would involve lifting the US naval and economic blockade of Iran in exchange for an end to Iranian attacks on ships and oil tankers belonging to Gulf states. Under the proposed agreement, $8 billion in Iranian funds held in Qatar would be unfrozen. Iran has apparently dropped its demand to control the Strait of Hormuz and collect transit fees from vessels passing through the strategic waterway. However, Tehran remains unwilling to discuss its nuclear program or even signal a willingness to enter negotiations on the issue.

If Iran won’t negotiate on the nuclear issues, this plan probably doesn’t have a chance of going anywhere.

But at least mediators are attempting to find a peaceful way out of this mess, and that is a good thing.

Supposedly, “high-level US-Iran talks in Doha” would be the next step, but the Iranians have denied that any such talks are planned…

IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency subsequently cited an unnamed senior security official in Tehran as denying that such a meeting was planned. “Iran’s policy and plans regarding negotiations have not changed, and until the American side takes practical action within the framework of the seven conditions, no plans for negotiations with the American side will be considered,” the official said.

The Iranians have made it exceedingly clear that they are not going to back down from their seven core demands.

And the Trump administration can never possibly agree to those seven core demands, because it would essentially mean admitting that we lost the war.

This is probably what Marco Rubio was talking about when he referred to the “outrageous and ridiculous” demands that the Iranians have been making…

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has accused Iran of “outrageous and ridiculous” demands as efforts to reach a lasting resolution in the Middle East war appeared stalled. Speaking with reporters in Florida on Sunday evening before traveling to Paris for the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting, Rubio indicated the two sides remain far apart on negotiations, after Tehran proposed shortening the timetable for restarting talks from seven days to two. Rubio said President Donald Trump would prefer to solve “this and every problem diplomatically,” but added that “sometimes that’s not possible, unfortunately.”

Rubio doesn’t seem to think that there will be any sort of a deal.

I don’t either.

And even if there is some kind of a diplomatic miracle and the U.S. and Iran make a deal, that won’t be the end of it.

Israel and Iran are headed for a showdown.

It is just a matter of time.

On Sunday, Israel Katz emphatically stated that Israel is “not done with Iran”…

Israel has said it is “not done with Iran”, as a fragile truce between the two countries hangs in the balance. Speaking at a ceremony for Israeli troops on Sunday, Israel Katz, the Israeli defence minister, said: “With regard to Iran, the mission is still not complete. “Iran is trying to renew its efforts to obtain nuclear weapons, alongside other grave efforts that place the state of Israel in real danger.”

Either it will be Israel against Iran or the U.S. and Israel against Iran.

So President Trump has a decision to make.

If President Trump gives the green light for a massive bombing campaign, apparently the target list could include “bridges, power stations and civilian infrastructure”…

Such a bombing campaign would inevitably provoke a dramatic response from the Iranians.

If the Iranians hit back hard enough, events could spiral totally out of control.

Hopefully we will not have an opportunity to see what that would look like any time soon.

At the moment, a ground war between the United States and Iran would appear to be completely off the table.

But apparently a plan for a ground invasion of Iran by U.S. forces does exist…

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi told the Coordination Framework he had seen leaked war plans presented to President Trump, including a U.S. push into southern Iran through Iraq, Al-Mada reported.

I don’t think that Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi is lying.

He is claiming to have seen this plan, and I believe him.

According to al-Zaidi, one scenario in the plan involves “American forces entering through Iraq to invade southern Iran”…

Al-Mada said al-Zaidi told Shiite coalition leaders he had seen “part of” leaks of a war plan presented to U.S. President Donald Trump that contained three scenarios. One scenario, as he reportedly described it, involved American forces entering through Iraq to invade southern Iran.

Needless to say, the U.S. military draws up all sorts of plans for all sorts of potential scenarios.

Just because a plan exists does not mean that we will actually see it in action.

And it is difficult for me to imagine that President Trump would seriously consider a plan for a ground invasion of Iran.

Sending American boys and girls to invade Iran would be an extremely unpopular decision, and the left would riot in the streets.

So I don’t think it will happen.

But I do believe that a lot more fighting is on the way, and I am convinced that both sides still have some major surprises up their sleeves.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.