Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eva's avatar
Eva
6hEdited

Thanks for what you do in letting us know the stuff not put in the News Media. This is scary! And, the worst, for me, is that the right half of your intro picture, looks like my neighborhood people. Yikes! What next? And as peaceful these people are, they all have guns. 🙏

Reply
Share
Alfred Kuntz's avatar
Alfred Kuntz
6h

The harsh reality is the majority of these issues are symptoms that spring forth from a cancer. Treating and focusing on these symptoms is much like taking a Tylenol for a tooth cavity. Ideally one would go to a dentist and have the cavity removed and filled rather than debating if Tylenol or Ibuprofen gives greater relief. Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson, and many others warned us of the decay that would come from giving control of the money supply over to private banking interests. Once the Federal Reserve act was passed over a century ago the first nail in the coffin was hammered in. As they extract the last 2% of purchasing power left in the dollar, the circus is going to be total chaos.

Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture