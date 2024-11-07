If you think that the left is just going to sit back and accept Donald Trump’s victory, you must not have been paying attention for the past eight years. Trump is the most hated politician in modern American history, and prominent voices in the media continue to fuel that hate by making extremely inflammatory statements. For the moment, many on the left are still in a state of complete shock because they were entirely convinced that they were going to win this election. But once the shock wears off, we will see an explosion of anger, frustration and fury that is unlike anything we have ever seen before.

Unfortunately, we are already seeing signs of what is to come. For example, a man in Michigan has been arrested by authorities for planning an attack “against conservative Christians” because they supported Trump so strongly this election…

A 25-year-old Michigan man is facing federal charges after he allegedly threatened violence against conservative Christians over former President Donald Trump winning the presidential election. Isaac Sissel of Ann Arbor was arrested Tuesday morning and charged in a federal criminal complaint with making a threatening communication, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Michigan. Prosecutors said the FBI National Threat Operations Center in West Virginia received an anonymous online threat on Nov. 2, which included details about a planned attack.

Apparently this particular individual was planning to use a stolen AR-15 semiautomatic rifle to hit a high profile target.

During the months ahead, churches all over America are going to need to pay extra attention to security, because there are a lot of extremely unbalanced people out there.

Meanwhile, large protests against Trump have already begun.

For example, last night there was a very loud protest outside of Trump’s hotel in Chicago…

Not even 24 hours after President-elect Donald Trump won more votes in Illinois this general election than in the previous two, and after winning the US election in a massive red wave sweep, far-left protesters gathered outside the Trump Hotel in Obama’s Chicago. The protests appear to have been highly organized and well-planned before the election, given the coordination among activists, the hundreds—if not thousands—of protesters—many holding signs—and the likely pre-approved protest routes from City Hall. Organizers shouted into megaphones, “Trump is a fascist” and “racist,” echoing hate speech spewed by the defunct Harris-Walz campaign in the months leading up to November 5.

And there were also sizable protests in New York and Philadelphia…

NYU students have gathered near Cadman Plaza Park in New York to protest President-elect Donald Trump’s victory, chanting slogans like “NYU, your hands are red, over a hundred thousand dead!” and “Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go.” Although the crowd is currently small, similar protests are unfolding in Chicago and Philadelphia. The synchronized timing of these demonstrations has raised speculation that organized funding may be behind the protests.

This is just the tip of the iceberg.

Just like in 2016, I expect that things will really start to get crazy once we get to Trump’s inauguration.

Some on the left are anticipating open conflict once Trump gets in. The Washington Post has published a feature story about a former officer in the Capitol Police named Michael Fanone that seems to have gone nuts. He has run off to a compound in the woods, and he is fearing the worst from a Trump presidency…

Michael Fanone leaped off the couch and lumbered toward his fridge, retrieving his fifth (or sixth?) beer. He glanced at the TV, took a sip of Sapporo and offered his first thought on a second Donald Trump presidency. “Better ******* arm yourselves.”

Apparently Fanone is planning to die in his compound if there is any type of showdown with federal authorities…

His tone was somehow both furious and serene. He saw this coming, and on Tuesday night some in America were starting to arrive at the place he’d already been living for the past 46 months. “I didn’t vote for that ************,” he said, “and I fought tooth and nail to prevent this day from ******* coming.” He’d learned about more than 300 “deep state” enemies that Trump’s self-described “secretary of retribution” had compiled in a target list, as Raw Story first reported; Fanone says he saw his name on it. If Trump wants him imprisoned, he’d rather be killed in a shootout. “I’ll die right here on my ******* house,” he said. “I’m not going to be in some ‘Apprentice’ ******* military tribunal.” Fanone insists that he’s not some “prepper weirdo,” that he’s just someone who understands how law enforcement can be weaponized against people — “and I fully expect that to happen.”

Needless to say, Fanone is far from alone.

There are millions of others just like him.

Sadly, prominent voices just continue to ramp up the level of fear. If you doubt this, just consider something that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just said…

“We are about to enter a political period of fascism and authoritarianism. It is not uncommon to jail political dissidents or legislative opponents.”

That is a completely and utterly insane statement.

But there are lots and lots of people out there that eat this stuff up.

On MSNBC, Rachel Maddow warned that Americans have chosen a “strongman, authoritarian system”…

Rachel Maddow is being mocked for her anti-Donald Trump monologue in which she warned the US was headed for an autocratic government after his resounding election victory. The MSNBC star claimed that the voter turnout for the Republican president-elect was evidence Americans had ‘let democracy go’ and opted for, a ‘strongman, authoritarian system’.

This sort of inflammatory rhetoric is extremely dangerous.

But after eight years of saying such things, she certainly isn’t going to back down now.

Maddow is also urging her followers to become “******** pirates” once Trump takes office…

She likened the outcome to those seen in countries such as North Korea, Russia and China as she urged Democrats not to become, ‘despondent’. ‘Now we can work on being ******** pirates. We can work on being a thorn in the side to anyone who tries to turn this country into some tin-pot tyranny.

I understand that a lot of people may not want to hear this right now, but this story is not going to end well.

Nearly half of this country hates Trump and absolutely detests the idea of being governed by him.

All of the protest movements that we have seen in recent years will be dwarfed by what we will witness once Trump enters the White House.

So enjoy the relative tranquility that we are experiencing at this moment, because it won’t last for long.

