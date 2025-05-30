Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder's Substack

Joseph A. Vescera
Why is it that Iran can not have nuclear weapons, but other countries can? Any other country can send nuclear warheads when they want. Is Iran that bad?

Marc Handelsman
RE: "The Islamic Republic is not after nuclear weapons." --

"If a thing sounds too perfect, watch out."

