Most people don’t realize it yet, but we really are living at one of the most dramatic moments in human history. If deals are not made with Iran and Russia, missiles will start flying all over the place and we will soon find ourselves right in the middle of the kinetic phase of World War III. But if President Trump is able to peacefully end Iran’s nuclear program and bring the war in Ukraine to a conclusion, the future could potentially look completely different. Decisions that global leaders are making right now are going to have an enormous impact on the lives of billions of people. So let us hope that they make their choices wisely.

U.S. media outlets have been full of stories about how a deal with Iran is “close”, but the Iranians continue to insist that this is not actually true…

Senior Iranian officials on Thursday dismissed speculation about an imminent nuclear deal with the United States, emphasizing that any agreement must fully lift sanctions and allow the country’s nuclear program to continue. “Iran is sincere about a diplomatic solution that will serve the interests of all sides. But getting there requires an agreement that will fully terminate all sanctions and uphold Iran’s nuclear rights—including enrichment,” Abbas Araghchi, the country’s foreign minister, wrote in a post on the X. Ali Shamkhani, a top advisor to the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on X that previous U.S. presidents also had “fantasies” destroying Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, and warned that Iran has strong defenses and “clear red lines.”

It is all going to come down to whether Iran will be allowed to continue to enrich uranium or not.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is warning that this is an issue that Iran will never compromise on…

“We will never stop uranium enrichment to use for diagnostics and treatment, health, agriculture, and industry, because [enrichment] is our right based on international law,” the president said in the interview with Oman TV, which occurred in the context of his visit to the country. The Iranian state outlet PressTV, which translated the interview, added that Pezeshkian claimed that “no one can deny Iran its right to enrichment, because science belongs to all people who have the right to use technology and scientific capabilities.” “We will never yield to pressure to stop enrichment. This resilience is an honor for the Islamic Republic, and we will insist on it,” he continued. Pezeshkian insisted that his country’s uranium enrichment, which it is conducting at levels far higher than necessary for civilian use, was not a threat to the world as “the Islamic Republic is not after nuclear weapons.”

I don’t know how he can possibly be any clearer than that.

On the other side, the Trump administration has repeatedly stated that Iran will not be allowed to enrich uranium under any circumstances…

President Trump has stated he is open to negotiations but threatened to use the military if the talks fail. “They cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Trump has said about Iran multiple times. “We have one very, very clear red line, and that is enrichment. We cannot allow even 1 percent of an enrichment capability,” said U.S envoy Steve Witkoff, who is scheduled to be included in the talks.

But it won’t be enough for the Iranians to simply stop enriching uranium.

According to Steve Witkoff, the nuclear facilities at Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan will “have to be dismantled”…

“An enrichment program can never exist in the state of Iran ever again. That’s our red line,” Trump’s Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff told Breitbart News in a recent interview. “No enrichment. That means dismantlement, it means no weaponization, and it means that Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan — those are their three enrichment facilities — have to be dismantled.” Witkoff is leading the American negotiating team in the current talks.

The Iranians will never agree to this.

So there will be no peace deal.

Meanwhile, Austrian officials have come to the conclusion that the Iranians have been developing “a growing arsenal of ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear warheads over long distances”…

The startling intelligence gathering of Austrian officials contradicts the assessment of the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard told a Senate Intelligence Committee in March that the American intelligence community “continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has not authorized the nuclear weapons program he suspended in 2003.” Austria’s version of the FBI — the Directorate State Protection and Intelligence Service— wrote Monday in an intelligence report, “In order to assert and enforce its regional political power ambitions, the Islamic Republic of Iran is striving for comprehensive rearmament, with nuclear weapons to make the regime immune to attack and to expand and consolidate its dominance in the Middle East and beyond.” The Austrian domestic intelligence agency report added, “The Iranian nuclear weapons development program is well advanced, and Iran possesses a growing arsenal of ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear warheads over long distances.”

Even though most of us living in the western world don’t seem to get it, the truth is that a final showdown with Iran is looming.

Of course negotiations with Russia are moving in the wrong direction as well.

Acting Deputy U.S. Ambassador John Kelley just told the UN Security Council that Russia should take the deal that is currently on the table because it is the best one they are going to get…

“We want to work with Russia, including on this peace initiative and an economic package. There is no military solution to this conflict,” Acting Deputy U.S. Ambassador John Kelley told the Security Council. “The deal on offer now is Russia’s best possible outcome. President Putin should take the deal.”

Needless to say, the Russians don’t feel any pressure to respond to ultimatums such as this, because they are winning the war.

In fact, they have taken quite a bit of territory along the northern front during the past couple of weeks…

Just in the last 10 days, Russian Federation troops have taken the following Sumy settlements: Maryino, Loknya, Vladimirovka, Belovody and Konstantinovka – while in the neighboring Kharkov Oblast they have conquered Doroshovka, Radkovka, Stroyevka, Gnatovka and Kondrashovka. This developing buffer zone is pushing Kiev’s forces away from the borders of the Russian regions of Kursk and Belgorod. As of now, Moscow’s Forces are less than 16 miles from Sumy.

As the Russians advance, western leaders are going to become increasingly desperate.

Ukraine would like Germany to give them long-range Taurus missiles, and apparently this is something that the Germans are actually considering…

Remarks by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on allowing Ukraine to fire Western-supplied missiles at military targets deep inside Russia have rekindled debate about supplying Taurus cruise missiles to Kyiv amid a visit to Berlin by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 28. Ukraine has long requested the German-Swedish weapons system, which can deliver a heavy payload with high precision on targets some 500 kilometers away.

If long-range German missiles start hitting targets hundreds of kilometers inside Russian territory, the Russians will go ballistic.

It is even being suggested that Berlin could be hit if Taurus missiles start raining down on Russian cities…

As expected the reaction from the Kremlin was immediate, given Merz is certainly testing Moscow’s red lines: “The Russian Federation will respond ‘harshly, asymmetrically, and decisively’ if Germany proceeds with supplying Taurus missiles to the Kiev regime,” a statement from the State Duma Defense Committee said. Already over the last several days running Russia’s military has struck Kiev, and has long threatened to ramp up attacks on ‘command centers’ – including places where foreign troops and Western advisers might be located. Russian state media has been more blunt in reaction to Merz’s comments, warning that Moscow could simply directly strike Berlin if German-made missiles begin raining down on Russian cities…

If Russian missiles strike Berlin, NATO will be at war with Russia.

That means we will be at war with Russia.

And once we are at war with Russia, it is only a matter of time before nuclear weapons are used.

So let us hope that a peace deal with Russia can be reached soon, because the clock is ticking.

