How many plagues have to hit us before people finally start waking up? So far this month I have written about rabbits with “black, tentacle-like protrusions coming from their heads”, squirrels with “ghastly growths that burst open”, deer that have “tumor-like growths hanging off their bodies”, and a “mysterious fungus” that is transforming spiders in the United States and elsewhere into “zombies”. Nature is in a state of chaos all around us, and today I will be discussing a bunch more bizarre plagues that are starting to cause a tremendous amount of alarm. What we are experiencing is certainly not normal, and I will continue to try to drive that point home the best that I can.

Let me start my discussion by talking about the New World screwworm.

This nasty little flesh-eating parasite has been infecting cattle throughout Central America and Mexico, and officials here in the U.S. are deeply concerned that we could soon see cattle infestations here in the United States…

New World screwworm (NWS) is a fly that lays its eggs in open wounds and body openings. The parasite is typically found in South America and the Caribbean. It is rare in humans but has been a concern to ranchers, as cattle infestations have been moving northward through Central America and Mexico. The CDC is working with the U.S. Agriculture Department to prevent further spread, officials said.

You wouldn’t think that extremely small flies could do so much damage, but once they successfully lay their eggs the process begins…

A tiny fly, no bigger than a housefly, lands on an open wound—maybe a scratch, a surgical incision, or even the moist crease of a newborn’s navel. Within days, what starts as an itch becomes a writhing mass of larvae, their hooked mouths tearing into living flesh like microscopic piranhas. The pain is unbearable. The smell is rotting meat. And if left untreated, death follows in a matter of weeks.

If these flesh-eating parasites start infecting cattle here in our country, the price of beef will shoot far higher than the ridiculously elevated levels that we are currently witnessing.

So I am thankful that authorities are working very hard to keep them out.

Unfortunately, we just had a confirmed human case of these flesh-eating parasites in Maryland…

A Maryland resident who traveled to El Salvador has been diagnosed with New World screwworm — the first reported U.S. case tied to travel to a country with a current outbreak. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the diagnosis on Aug. 4. Federal health officials acknowledged the infection in an emailed statement Monday.

Hopefully they caught this case in time.

But this is a plague that isn’t going to go away any time soon.

On a related note, a very unfortunate individual in Missouri just died after “being infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba”…

A Missouri resident died after being infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba at the Lake of the Ozarks, state health officials announced this week. The patient, identified only as an adult from Missouri, died Tuesday at a St. Louis-area hospital, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) said in a news release. Officials confirmed on Aug. 13 that the individual had contracted Naegleria fowleri, a microscopic amoeba that causes primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) — a rare but nearly always fatal brain infection often referred to as “brain-eating” disease.

I know that it is so much fun to go out on the water this time of the year.

But if you live in Missouri, I would recommend avoiding all large bodies of water for a while.

You definitely do not want to get infected by brain-eating amoebas.

Speaking of things that you want to avoid, there have been almost 250,000 confirmed cases of the chikungunya virus so far this year, and it is showing up in places where it has never been before…

On August 19, the New York Times reported that nearly a quarter of a million cases of the chikungunya virus were recorded in 2025, the vast majority in Latin America. However, 8,000 cases occurred in China, where the disease had not previously been observed — and the World Health Organization expressed concern about an outbreak similar to one that occurred two decades ago.

The reason why this virus is causing so much panic in China and elsewhere is because it causes severe joint pain that can last for years…

In symptomatic patients, CHIKV disease onset is typically 4–8 days (range 2–12 days) after the bite of an infected mosquito. It is characterized by an abrupt onset of fever, frequently accompanied by severe joint pain. The joint pain is often debilitating and usually lasts for a few days but may be prolonged, lasting for weeks, months or even years.

You do not want to catch this disease.

It is truly horrible.

The joint pain is so bad that some victims “cannot even type on a phone”…

“You have people who were working, with no disabilities, and from one day to the next, they cannot even type on a phone, they can’t hold a pen,” said Alvarez, who added that the illness had adverse impacts on quality of life and economies at large.

There is no cure for the chikungunya virus.

Once you have it, the disease must run its course.

And the WHO is warning us that 5.6 billion people live in high risk areas…

Right now, an estimated 5.6 billion people across 119 countries are at risk of contracting the virus as it spreads to Europe and other continents, per Reuters. WHO officials are concerned that the pattern is similar to an epidemic of the disease that happened between 2004 and 2005 and impacted nearly half a million people. “We are seeing history repeating itself,” said Diana Rojas Alvarez, a medical officer at the WHO, per Reuters.

There are two final things that I wanted to discuss in this article.

First of all, we continue to see unusual shaking in diverse places all over the world.

For example, on Tuesday there was a magnitude 5.1 earthquake in southern Alaska…

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake has struck Alaska, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said. The epicenter was recorded at around 90 km southeast of Sand Point, which sits along the Aleutian Chain of volcanic islands. It had a depth of 32.6 km. The USGS said the quake occurred just after midnight local time on Tuesday, August 26.

And we also just witnessed a swarm of “at least a dozen earthquakes” in South Carolina…

At least a dozen earthquakes have struck South Carolina in the Greenwood County area within roughly one week, centered near Coronaca and Lake Greenwood, with the largest registering about magnitude 3.0. The earthquake swarm prompted the South Carolina Emergency Management Division to urge residents to review earthquake preparedness steps and insurance options.

Needless to say, South Carolina is not known for earthquakes.

So when I heard about a swarm of earthquakes in South Carolina that definitely got my attention.

Secondly, I couldn’t leave the absolutely gigantic dust storm that just hit Phoenix out of this article…

A towering wall of dust, known meteorologically as a haboob, swallowed parts of metro Phoenix Monday evening, plunging the city into near-zero visibility. The dust storm was quickly followed by severe thunderstorms that tore through the city, leaving behind downed trees, wind damage and widespread power outages. At Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, a connector bridge was shredded by 70 mph wind gusts. The National Weather Service in Phoenix issued both dust storm and severe thunderstorm warnings as the system pushed into Maricopa County Monday evening. The weather service warned drivers of dangerously low visibility and urged people to “pull aside stay alive.”

For years, I have been warning my readers that Dust Bowl conditions would return to the western portion of the country.

Now we have reached a point where colossal dust storms are hammering the western U.S. on a regular basis.

In fact, another absolutely gigantic dust storm just hit the Burning Man Festival in Nevada…

Meanwhile in Nevada, a dust storm hammered the opening weekend of the Burning Man Festival, with wind gusts of up to 50 mph toppling campers’ tents and porta potties. Organizers warned people in Black Rock City to “secure your structures and belongings” amid the winds, and for people to not drive if they can’t see.

How many more times do we have to be pummeled by major plagues before the skeptics finally stop insisting that “everything is fine”?

Every day there are more headlines about pestilences, more headlines about earthquakes, more headlines about fires, more headlines about floods, and more headlines about military conflict.

You would think that at some point the light bulb would go on and the skeptics would want to start figuring out what is really happening to us.

Of course what we have been through so far is just the beginning.

Global events will soon spin wildly out of control, and we have got a really wild ride ahead of us.

