Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Rich Mohlmann's avatar
Rich Mohlmann
20m

The Iranian nuclear program was the main reason we went to war, and nothing has been resolved on that front......if you believe this, I have a bridge to sell you

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Lynne Whelden's avatar
Lynne Whelden
19m

I’ll say it out loud…Ezekiel 38-39.

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