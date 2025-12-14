Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles's avatar
Charles
8h

We are retired but I still work part time, but my wife is into all natural cooking and baking. We spend a lot of time gardening in the summer and can most of what we grow. Most people do not have the time to do what we do and we definitely understand. But we have done a lot of research and most of what is sold is so highly processed that the food sold at the grocery is very unhealthy. One thing we've started doing is grinding our own wheat. Again most people won't do what we do, but from a health standpoint it really makes a difference.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Elaine's avatar
Elaine
7h

I don't agree with what the author writes - "Six figures is survival." My expenses and costs are about what they have been for the past 20 years or so. I don't notice any hardships in the economy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture