2025 has been a smashing year for those that invested in precious metals. The price of copper is up about 30 percent since the start of the year, and the price of silver has risen 128 percent during that same time period. I have been saying “we have never seen anything like this before” a lot lately, but this is yet another case where that is entirely true. Needless to say, what we have been witnessing is not welcome news for those that have been trying to keep silver prices and copper prices suppressed. In recent weeks, big losses have turned into even bigger losses as things haven’t gone their way. The big financial institutions in the western world that have been attempting to suppress prices are fighting a losing battle, because the “AI revolution” is going to require vast amounts of physical silver and physical copper. At this stage, it would take a truly apocalyptic event to stop the construction of the thousands of colossal data centers that are currently going up all over the globe.

At the same time, there has been a worldwide explosion in demand for physical silver from individual investors as paper currencies rapidly lose their purchasing power.

This has particularly been true in Asia.

In fact, there was so much demand for physical silver in India a couple of months ago that it actually caused “severe physical shortages”…

The Indian silver market has been gripped by an unprecedented “silver squeeze” in October 2025, sending prices to historic highs and creating severe physical shortages. This crisis, fueled by a unique blend of festive demand, speculative buying, and a constrained global supply, has had immediate and significant implications, not only within India but also across international bullion markets. The traditional festive season of Dhanteras and Diwali has ignited a buying frenzy, pushing domestic silver prices to record levels, with physical market premiums skyrocketing and global ripple effects causing scarcity even in major bullion hubs.

You could argue that what has been going on in India lately is just temporary hysteria.

But what isn’t temporary is the steadily increasing industrial demand for physical silver…

High industrial demand for silver, too, has been driving up prices for months, the Silver Institute, an international nonprofit industry group, has observed. A December report from the institute further declared silver the “next generation metal,” calling it “an essential component across multiple high-growth sectors as industries race to embrace digital innovation and meet clean energy mandates.”

Physical silver is literally used in thousands upon thousands of high tech products, and many are convinced that what we are witnessing today is just the beginning.

For example, Samsung has been working on a new generation of solid-state batteries that threatens to revolutionize the marketplace…

Solid-state batteries have long been viewed as the next major evolution beyond conventional lithium-ion systems. Their promise—higher energy density, faster charging, and improved safety—has attracted sustained research investment from major automotive and electronics manufacturers. Recent disclosures from Samsung SDI suggest that progress in this field has accelerated, particularly through the use of a silver–carbon (Ag–C) composite anode layer. While media coverage has focused on headline performance metrics such as extended driving range and reduced charging times, the material implications of this design choice have received comparatively limited attention. Specifically, Samsung’s approach positions silver as an active electrochemical material, rather than a marginal conductive input. This distinction has meaningful consequences for long-term silver demand and supply dynamics.

If the adoption of solid-state batteries becomes widespread, the demand for physical silver in many industries could go through the roof…

Historically, silver usage in vehicles has been relatively modest. Internal combustion vehicles typically contain 15–20 grams, while electric vehicles use 30–50 grams, primarily in electronics, power management systems, and connectors. Solid-state battery designs incorporating Ag–C anodes change this profile. Instead of milligram-scale dispersion, silver is deployed in gram-scale quantities per cell, making it a structural component of the battery system. Even under conservative assumptions, partial adoption of solid-state batteries could introduce tens of millions of ounces of incremental annual silver demand by the late 2020s. Under more aggressive adoption scenarios, the impact would be materially larger.

I was quite stunned when I read that.

Our society is being transformed at a pace that is difficult to comprehend.

Just look at how many data centers are going up all around us.

Needless to say, every single one of those data centers requires large amounts of physical silver…

Industry association The Silver Institute and Oxford Economics reinforced that view in a report released on Tuesday, saying AI’s rapid expansion is helping drive growing demand for silver across digital economy applications. “As digitalisation and AI adoption accelerate, so too does the demand for critical materials involved in their applications — silver a critical one among them,” they wrote. Data centers increasingly rely on next-generation chips such as GPUs and TPUs equipped with high-performance semiconductors that use silver in their internal connections and packaging, the association wrote.

There is no telling how high the price of silver could eventually go during the AI boom.

The same thing is true for the price of copper.

This may be difficult for many of you to believe, but a single AI data center “can require up to 50,000 tons of copper”…

A conventional data center uses between 5,000 and 15,000 tons of copper. A hyperscale data center, on the other hand—the kind being built to run artificial intelligence (AI)—can require up to 50,000 tons of copper per facility, according to the Copper Development Association. Think about that for a second. A single AI data center that uses more copper than three conventional facilities combined. That’s why I think the AI story is about much more than just raw compute power. It also involves electrical infrastructure at a scale we’ve never seen before. And these massive facilities have an insatiable appetite for copper.

That is a lot of copper!

As the price of copper has soared, it has become an increasingly appealing target for thieves…

Often strung from utility poles or buried beneath our feet, copper wire has played a critical role in powering America’s electrical grid for more than a century. But brazen thefts are threatening the grid, with thieves climbing onto car roofs to cut down telephone lines or prying open manholes in broad daylight to strip copper wiring. The effects have been felt nationwide: roads and bridges going dark, 911 calls that fail to connect and higher utility bills as replacement costs get passed on to consumers.

If you live in an urban area and your power suddenly goes out for seemingly no reason, this might be the cause.

In a recent 12 month period, there were 15,000 attacks on domestic communication networks, and copper theft was one of the biggest factors…

There were more than 15,000 destructive attacks nationwide on domestic communication networks between June 2024 and June 2025, with copper theft a major driver, according to the TV and internet industry trade group, NCTA. More than 9.5 million customers were affected, with California and Texas alone accounting for over half of the incidents.

Copper theft is particularly bad in Los Angeles.

Law enforcement officials in L.A. openly admit that this is something that they are forced to deal with on a daily basis.

No matter how hard they try, they can’t seem to stop it from happening.

Just look at what has happened to the Sixth Street Bridge. It opened in 2022, and since then thieves have ripped seven miles of copper wire out of it…

When Los Angeles unveiled its newly built Sixth Street Bridge in 2022, it was hailed as a new city landmark. At night, the 3,500-foot bridge, with wide pedestrian walkways, would light up in shifting LED colors. Three years later, the bridge sits dark. Thieves have stolen more than 38,000 feet, or seven miles, of copper wire from the bridge, causing $2.5 million in damage, according to Mark González, the local assemblymember who represents the area.

It is very hard to deny that we are rapidly becoming a third world country.

There is so much crime all around us, and I am entirely convinced that the worst is yet to come.

This is one of the reasons why so many data centers are being put up in very remote areas.

If a data center is located in the middle of nowhere, it is much less likely that criminals will mess with it.

And as long as the data center construction boom continues, the price of silver and the price of copper will both continue to rise.

For those that have positioned themselves wisely, that is very good news.

But for those on Wall Street that desperately need the price of silver and the price of copper to stop soaring, that is very bad news indeed.

