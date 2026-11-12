Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Cooper's avatar
Cooper
9h

Let me correct you, satanyahu has been wanting to bomb Iran for 30 years! Not weeks...

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NOYB's avatar
NOYB
7h

Trump is delusional!

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