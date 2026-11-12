It appears that President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are not on the same page at all. Trump seems to want to give diplomacy another chance, while Netanyahu seems to want immediate military action. Netanyahu realizes that this may be his last chance to do something about Iran, because Gadi Eisenkot could soon become the next prime minister of Israel if he is able to form a government. Eisenkot has until December 6th to do this, although a 14 day extension is possible. If Eisenkot is unable to form a government, Israel is almost certainly headed for new elections, and that would buy Netanyahu more time. But in any event, Netanyahu really wants to take action against Iran while he is still sitting in the prime minister’s chair.

Netanyahu has been ready to bomb Iran for weeks, but Trump convinced him to wait until after the elections.

Now the elections are behind us and Trump still wants to wait, and this is greatly frustrating Netanyahu.

In fact, it is being reported that Trump and Netanyahu engaged in “a shouting match from hell” over the weekend…

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly became embroiled in a furious telephone confrontation over the war in Iran, with one source describing the exchange as “a shouting match from hell.” The heated call took place over the weekend as the two leaders clashed over whether to resume military strikes against Tehran, according to Israeli outlet Ynet, which cited sources familiar with the conversation. Netanyahu has been pressing for renewed military action against Iran, while Trump has signaled that he wants to give diplomacy another chance amid ongoing negotiations with the Islamic Republic.

Even though diplomatic efforts have not made any progress for months, Trump wants to give those efforts more time…

While the Trump administration wants to exhaust the possibility of reaching an agreement with Tehran, Netanyahu believes the nuclear threat cannot be permanently eliminated without the fall of the Iranian regime. Whether and when to resume strikes on Iran has emerged as a central point of tension between the two sides.

The Iranians have been very clear with us.

If the Trump administration wants to end the war, the Iranians are demanding that the Trump administration must agree to their seven core demands.

And the Iranians never intend to end their nuclear program.

In fact, Iranian Security Chief Mohsen Rezaei just stated that no enriched nuclear material will ever leave Iran under any circumstances…

This comes after Iranian Security Chief Mohsen Rezaei said that the Islamic Republic will not allow even a single particle of enriched nuclear material to leave the country, and there will be consequences in the event of any new US strikes. Rezaei was speaking to Lebanon’s pro-Iranian Al Mayadeen TV after US officials downplayed the need for additional military action against Iran, with analysts noting President Donald Trump’s more conciliatory tone since the Republicans’ defeat in the November 3 midterm elections. Rezaei has said there are currently no negotiations taking place between Tehran and Washington.

Iran is never going to make the nuclear concessions that Trump is seeking.

So there will be more war.

But Trump is insisting that we have already won the war and that it is “just a question of when we want to end it”…

President Trump said Wednesday the U.S. has already won the war against Iran, but when the conflict will end is a different question. “America did not start a war with Iran,” he said at a Veterans Day event at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. “Iran has been waging war on America since 1979. This should have been taken care of a long time ago.” “Under this administration, and it was about time, somebody fought back,” he continued. “All of us fought back. We fought back. And we seriously fought back. And we won. Just a question of when we want to end it. We want to make sure we have a total victory, not a 93% victory. It’s going to be total. It’ll take them 25 years to rebuild back what we have destroyed, and hopefully we won’t have to destroy any more of that country.”

Of course Netanyahu has a much different perspective.

He believes that Iran is still an imminent threat, and his security cabinet has reportedly “directed the military to step up preparations for a possible attack on Iran”…

‘Israel’s’ security cabinet, led by caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has directed the military to step up preparations for a possible attack on Iran, according to a report by public broadcaster Kan News. Kan reported that the directives could lead the military to carry out activities that might trigger a wider war.

Eisenkot is very well aware that this is going on, and he is urging Netanyahu to refrain from taking action…

With each passing day, Eisenkot’s hand is getting weaker.

If he was going to be able to form a government, we would have probably seen a breakthrough by now.

It is still possible that Eisenkot will be able to cobble together a coalition, but at the moment it is not looking promising.

If Eisenkot fails, Netanyahu will continue to serve as a “caretaker prime minister” until new elections can be held.

And that would give Netanyahu plenty of time to take action against Iran.

Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei is warning that U.S. bases in Europe could get hit if Iran gets attacked again…

Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei threatened to strike U.S. bases beyond the Middle East, including in Europe, if they are used for attacks against the Islamic Republic. “If American aircraft take off from an American military base, even one located in a European country or some other distant region, to bomb Iran, we will strike those bases as well,” Rezaei told Lebanon-based Al Mayadeen TV in an interview broadcast Wednesday.

The Iranians have also threatened to strike targets in Israel, and that includes the nuclear facility at Dimona.

Attacking an operational nuclear reactor would be an unprecedented escalation, and Israel would likely respond with overwhelming force.

Sadly, there isn’t going to be peace in the Middle East.

Iran is determined to totally defeat Israel, and Israel is determined to totally defeat Iran.

Any pauses in the fighting will just be temporary.

As the Great Middle East war rages on, energy costs will continue to rise.

This winter, millions upon millions of Americans are going to get hit with very painful heating bills…

Winter heating costs are expected to jump nationwide due to the Iran war – with residential customers across the Northeast who use home heating oil getting slammed with spikes as high as 70%, according to a report. American households are projected to spend an average of $1,002 on home heating this year – a 7.1% or $66 increase from last winter, according to a new forecast from the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA). But households in New York and nearby states that rely on heating oil will see their costs rise to $2,977 this winter – a 70.2% jump from $1,749 last year, according to NEADA.

When I was growing up, most of us just cranked the heat as high as we wanted without ever worrying about it.

But now everything has changed.

Thanks to the war in the Middle East, we are facing a global energy crisis, a global fertilizer crisis and a global food crisis.

Now 2027 is right around the corner, and it appears that it is going to be even more chaotic than 2026 has been.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.