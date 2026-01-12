In recent days there have been a lot of prominent voices in the media that have been boldly proclaiming that the western hemisphere is “our hemisphere” and that it is our right to exercise dominion over it. But I don’t think that they have really thought this through. In order to have the right to control what goes on in a particular piece of territory, the United States must own it first. The territories that we own fall into two very specific categories. Our 50 states fall into the first category, and each state has certain rights and privileges. The second category is made up of “U.S. territories”. There are five permanently inhabited U.S. territories (Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, and the Northern Mariana Islands), and there are a number of uninhabited Pacific islands and atolls known as the U.S. Minor Outlying Islands. Needless to say, U.S. territories do not have the same rights and privileges as the 50 states.

If the U.S. were to suddenly take ownership of another country in the western hemisphere, it would either become a state or a territory.

For a moment, let’s imagine an exceedingly unlikely scenario in which Cuba, Canada, Greenland and Venezuela all agree to become U.S. states.

They would each be entitled to two U.S. Senators, and so the total number of U.S. Senators would increase to 58.

For those that are unaware, the populations of Cuba, Canada, Greenland and Venezuela all lean very heavily toward one end of the political spectrum.

So if all four of those nations suddenly became U.S. states, it would shift the balance of power in the U.S. Senate dramatically to the left on a permanent basis.

If you are a conservative, why would you want that?

Okay, so let’s imagine a scenario in which Cuba, Canada, Greenland and Venezuela all agree to become U.S. territories.

I have no idea why they would want to do that, but let’s imagine that it actually became a reality.

All of a sudden, we would have tens of millions of additional people that U.S. taxpayers would be responsible for.

Since we are already $38,000,000,000,000 in debt, we simply cannot afford to do that.

A number of the territories that we already own are enormous financial liabilities.

Each year, we send far more money to Puerto Rico than we get in return.

Residents of Puerto Rico pay certain types of taxes, but they are exempt from the federal income tax.

That must be nice.

The bottom line is that we don’t want any more territories that we must pour tax money into but aren’t sharing our tax burden.

And we don’t want to add any additional states for political reasons.

So let’s just stop with all the nonsense.

Of course we are concerned about what goes on in the western hemisphere.

But even if there was a way to do it peacefully, we should not be seeking to take “ownership” of any of our neighbors.

For example, if the current government in Cuba falls, I believe that the future of Cuba should be determined by the people of Cuba.

Right now the Cuban economy is collapsing because their access to Venezuelan oil has been cut off, and President Trump is warning that they should make a deal “before it is too late”…

Cuba lived, for many years, on large amounts of OIL and MONEY from Venezuela. In return, Cuba provided “Security Services” for the last two Venezuelan dictators, BUT NOT ANYMORE! Most of those Cubans are DEAD from last weeks U.S.A. attack, and Venezuela doesn’t need protection anymore from the thugs and extortionists who held them hostage for so many years. Venezuela now has the United States of America, the most powerful military in the World (by far!), to protect them, and protect them we will. THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA – ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT

This is such a difficult time for the population of that island.

Hopefully we will see some sort of a resolution soon, but I seriously doubt that the current government will step aside willingly.

When one Truth Social user suggested that Secretary of State Marco Rubio could be the next president of Cuba, Trump jokingly said that it “sounds good to me”…

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who just keeps racking up job titles, could have another one soon, President Trump hinted. The commander-in-chief mused that Rubio, who once held four big administration jobs simultaneously and has been floated for more, could become president of Cuba, where his parents fled in the 1950s during the brutal Batista regime. “Sounds good to me,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform Sunday in response to a random user who joked that Rubio could be Cuba’s leader after the government there falls.

Interestingly, all of this controversy about Cuba is happening at a time when a mystery disease known as “the virus” is sweeping across the island…

CUBA has been overwhelmed by a disease known as “the virus” – leaving hospitals on the verge of collapse as the Communist regime faces accusations of a cover-up. High fevers, red spots, peeling skin, swollen joints, vomiting and diarrhoea are among symptoms crippling the island’s population – but Cubans have no idea what they are suffering from.

Greenland has also been making a lot of headlines recently.

Denmark currently controls Greenland, and President Trump is concerned that Denmark is simply not capable of defending Greenland if Russia or China were to attack.

In fact, Trump just made a joke about the incredibly poor condition of Denmark’s defenses on Greenland…

Speaking on Air Force One, Donald Trump could not resist a dig at Greenland’s defences. “You know what Denmark did recently to boost security on Greenland? They added one more dog sled,” the US president told reporters. “It’s true. They thought that was a great move.”

Yes, Denmark does actually have a unit that utilizes dog sleds to travel around the island…

But in reality, Mr Trump was referring to the expansion of Denmark’s Arctic special forces unit, Sirius Patrol, which uses 100lb dogs on sleds to navigate Greenland’s harsh landscapes. This is just one piece of a wider £4.8bn defence package earmarked by Denmark to address Mr Trump’s complaint that it fails to protect its territory from Russian and Chinese ships in the Arctic region.

Of course nothing is stopping the U.S. from setting up more military bases on Greenland right now.

A treaty that we signed in the 1950s gives us a tremendous amount of flexibility.

But President Trump is insisting that the U.S. needs to control Greenland “whether they like it or not”…

“Right now, we are going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not because if we don’t do it Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we’re not going to have Russia or China as a neighbour. Okay? I would like to make a deal, you know, the easy way. But if we don’t do it the easy way, we’re going to do it the hard way.” He added: “We are going to do something on Greenland whether they like it or not.”

The Daily Mail is reporting that Trump wants an invasion plan drawn up, but apparently top military officials are trying to point Trump in other directions…

According to the sources, the President has asked the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) to prepare the invasion plan, but it is being resisted by the joint chiefs of staff on the grounds that it would be illegal – and would not be supported by Congress. One source said: ‘They have tried to distract Trump by talking about less controversial measures, such as intercepting Russian ‘ghost’ ships – a clandestine network of hundreds of vessels operated by Moscow to evade Western sanctions – or launching a strike on Iran.’

I never imagined that I would be writing about a potential invasion of Greenland in 2026.

But here we are.

If such a scenario were to actually unfold, it could potentially mean the end of NATO…

One diplomatic cable describes the ‘worst-case’ scenario as leading to ‘the destruction of Nato from the inside’. It adds: ‘Some European officials suspect this is the real aim of the hardline MAGA faction around Trump. Since Congress would not allow Trump to exit Nato, occupying Greenland could force the Europeans to abandon Nato. If Trump wants to end Nato, this might be the most convenient way to do it.’

If the U.S. needs Greenland for “security purposes”, why not Canada too?

According to Bloomberg, many Canadians are deeply concerned about President Trump’s intentions…

For months, many Canadians hoped Donald Trump had lost interest in making their country the 51st US state — his plate full with turning Washington and the global trading system upside down. Those hopes are fading. The shock capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and Trump’s ramped-up talk of seizing Greenland have rattled Canada, forcing citizens to take seriously the US president’s past threats to Canadian sovereignty. The administration’s declaration that “THIS IS OUR HEMISPHERE” makes Trump’s earlier comments about annexing Canada seem ever less like mere insults aimed at former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, or negotiating tactics in his trade war with current PM Mark Carney.

I can’t imagine any scenario in which the U.S. military would ever try to take Canada by force.

But the largest newspaper in Canada recently published an article that actually suggested that Canada needs to beef up security to deter potential U.S. action…

A blunt column in Canada’s largest national newspaper went viral this week warning of the possibility that Trump may use “military coercion” against the country. The authors’ advice: Learn from Finland’s defenses against Russia. Expand the civil defense force. Build a national drone strategy, inspired by Ukraine’s example. And think about the unthinkable. “It’s all about changing the calculus,” said Thomas Homer-Dixon, one of the authors and a Canadian academic who researches global security. “If there is an attempt to use military coercion against us, it needs to be clear that it’s going to be enormously costly.”

Are you kidding me?

But this is where we are at.

Our world has become a very paranoid place.

I do think that Canada should take national security more seriously, but if they were smart they would realize that the real threat is from the Russians.

I think that what just happened in Venezuela has really shaken a lot of people up.

The U.S. went in with about 20 soldiers and defeated a much larger force that was guarding Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by using some sort of extremely advanced sonar weapon…

One of Maduro’s guards that was able to survive has described what happened…

Interviewer: So what happened next? How was the main attack? Security Guard: After those drones appeared, some helicopters arrived, but there were very few. I think barely eight helicopters. From those helicopters, soldiers came down, but a very small number. Maybe twenty men. But those men were technologically very advanced. They didn’t look like anything we’ve fought against before. Interviewer: And then the battle began? Security Guard: Yes, but it was a massacre. We were hundreds, but we had no chance. They were shooting with such precision and speed… it seemed like each soldier was firing 300 rounds per minute. We couldn’t do anything. Interviewer: And your own weapons? Didn’t they help? Security Guard: No help at all. Because it wasn’t just the weapons. At one point, they launched something—I don’t know how to describe it… it was like a very intense sound wave. Suddenly I felt like my head was exploding from the inside. We all started bleeding from the nose. Some were vomiting blood. We fell to the ground, unable to move. Interviewer: And your comrades? Did they manage to resist? Security Guard: No, not at all. Those twenty men, without a single casualty, killed hundreds of us. We had no way to compete with their technology, with their weapons. I swear, I’ve never seen anything like it. We couldn’t even stand up after that sonic weapon or whatever it was. Interviewer: So do you think the rest of the region should think twice before confronting the Americans? Security Guard: Without a doubt. I’m sending a warning to anyone who thinks they can fight the United States. They have no idea what they’re capable of. After what I saw, I never want to be on the other side of that again. They’re not to be messed with.

Taking Maduro was the easy part.

Taking control of the entire country is another matter altogether.

Right now, gangs of “armed pro-regime militants on motorbikes” are hunting down anyone that is pro-American on the streets of Caracas…

Gangs of armed pro-regime militants on motorbikes have taken over the streets of Caracas, hunting down Venezuelans who support the US’s audacious capture of dictator Nicolás Maduro, according to videos and on-the-ground accounts shared with The Post and multiple reports. The masked thugs, known as Colectivos, holding Russian automatic weapons, brought rush hour traffic to a grinding halt in the Venezuelan capital, stopping drivers at checkpoints and demanding to search their phones and cars, four sources in Venezuela confirmed Monday and Tuesday. The troubled circumstances have residents on edge over what will happen next, said the Venezuelans, who requested anonymity because of the threat of retaliation.

If President Trump really does want control of Venezuela, capturing Maduro isn’t going to get the job done.

At this stage, it is not safe for any Americans to be in the country.

In fact, the State Department is instructing any Americans that are currently in Venezuela to leave immediately…

Venezuelan militias are hunting for US Citizens, and any Americans should leave the country immediately, the US State Department has warned. The Government body said: “Venezuela: The security situation in Venezuela remains fluid. As international flights have resumed, US citizens in Venezuela should leave the country immediately. Before departure, US citizens should take precautions and be aware of their surroundings. “There are reports of groups of armed militias, known as colectivos, setting up roadblocks and searching vehicles for evidence of US citizenship or support for the United States. Remain vigilant and exercise caution when travelling by road. Monitor airlines’ communications and websites for updated information. “Venezuela has the highest Travel Advisory level – Level 4: Do Not Travel – due to severe risks to Americans, including wrongful detention, torture in detention, terrorism, kidnapping, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, crime, civil unrest, and poor health infrastructure.”

Even with Maduro gone, the old regime is still in full control of the country.

So where do we go from here?

While tens of millions of Americans watched football this weekend, global events continued to spiral out of control.

Unfortunately, I am totally convinced that things will get even crazier in the weeks ahead.

