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pyrrhus's avatar
pyrrhus
8h

Colonel MacGregor is predicting $180 oil prices by the end of the year...I think that might be low if this crazy war continues....And the Strait of Hormuz may be open, but it won't be free of charge, as Iran will need the money to repair all the damage the Zionists and US have caused...

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MoodyP's avatar
MoodyP
10h

Global reserves are falling. However, the narrative is premature. Forward spreads are not pricing in massive shortages. OI is low. Current global inventory on hand is tracking 2025 and 2025. Russia is exporting more than b4 the war began. Iran is still exporting vast amounts. ME countries are finding new routes and completing pipeline. And US producers are running close to 100%.

And every country that can is draining their SPR to try and suppress the price. Oil is trading in a range and it is likely to stay in that range, or go lower, for the foreseeable future. Absent some massive escalation. A lot of the narrative is wrong. One only needs to look at the chart, forward spread, OI, crack spreads, and pump prices which are down 75 cents in much of the Midwest since Monday.

IMO. The effect on other things, like fertilizer and medicines and plastics and food, will be much worse than oil.

I could be wrong and I’m not an expert. But the charts don’t lie and immindnt doom on the oil front is not at all apparent.

Last Thursday we paid 4.99 per gallon in rural MI. Today we paid 4.20.

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