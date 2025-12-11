Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marc Handelsman's avatar
Marc Handelsman
1h

Another factor to consider is that millions of Americans will probably lose their Affordable Care Act subsidies at the end of the month. When consumers lose confidence in the economy, it eventually turns into a Recession. Consequently, next year's midterm elections may result in a Leftwing majority in the U.S. House and Senate. Time to get your spiritual house in order.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carl L. McWilliams's avatar
Carl L. McWilliams
1h

"Americans Are Skipping Meals Or Putting Off Medical Care Because Of The High Cost Of Living."

Ya think?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture