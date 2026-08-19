Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Charles's avatar
Charles
12h

SIN - it is taking over the world because spirituality we have lost our way. We are literally being infected by sin! The body of Christ is not doing what God designed it to do. Be filled with the Holy Spirit and to be witnesses to a dying world of the love and power of God!

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Susan Chapman's avatar
Susan Chapman
12h

This is what we were warned about in the Bible, but still shocking and sad.

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