Why is the mainstream media in the United States being so quiet about this? All over the globe, very serious shortages of oil and gas are starting to occur. The information that I am about to share with you is extremely alarming. Unfortunately, if this war continues for an extended period of time this will only be just the beginning of this crisis. Even if the war were to end tomorrow, and that is not going to happen, it would take time for the tankers that are currently trapped in the Persian Gulf to reach their destinations. And it would take years to fully repair the damage that has already been done to oil and gas infrastructure throughout the Middle East. Whether we like it or not, we are facing a global energy crisis for the foreseeable future, and that is not good news at all.

What would you do if you went to your local gas station and there was no more gasoline?

In Australia, there are dozens of gas stations that have already run out of at least one grade of gasoline…

The energy minister, Chris Bowen, told federal parliament on Monday that 109 outlets in Victoria had run out of at least one grade of petrol, that there were 47 outlets in Queensland with no diesel and 32 without regular unleaded, and that 37 stations in New South Wales had run out of petrol. The NSW premier, Chris Minns, had said earlier in the day that 105 outlets in his state were without diesel. Bowen didn’t share statistics for Western Australia, the Northern Territory, South Australia or Tasmania. He also declined to say exactly when the government became aware of six shipments of oil not making its way to Australia, a fact he revealed on Sunday, only saying it was an “iterative process” and they had not all been cancelled on the same day.

The Australian government is desperately trying to secure additional supplies.

But many other governments all over the planet are doing the exact same thing.

There is going to be a scramble for whatever is available, and prices are going to spike.

In Europe, Slovenia has become the very first member of the EU to impose fuel rationing…

Slovenia has become the first EU member state to implement fuel rationing to tackle disruptions caused by the US-Israeli strikes on Iran and its retaliation on their allies in the Gulf – most major players in world energy markets. Many countries have been experiencing steep hikes in fuel prices. In Slovenia, this has resulted in so-called “fuel tourism”, as drivers from neighbouring countries, particularly Austria, take advantage of the lower, regulated prices here. Under the new measures, private motorists in Slovenia will be restricted to a maximum purchase of 50 litres of fuel per day. Businesses and farmers have a more generous allowance of 200 litres.

Ultimately, a lack of natural gas will be a much bigger problem for Europe.

If this war does not come to a conclusion soon, it will be a very, very cold winter across the continent.

In the Philippines, a national energy emergency was declared on Tuesday…

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. of the Philippines declared a national energy emergency on Tuesday, saying that high oil prices caused by the war in the Middle East were threatening the country’s energy security. The Philippines imports 90 percent of its oil from the Middle East, making it one of the Asian countries most vulnerable to supply disruptions there. With the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed by Iran, the Philippines has had to turn to Russia and China, and to other Southeast Asian countries, for fuel.

They should have never allowed themselves to become so dependent on oil from the Middle East.

But there is one upside to all of this.

Government workers in the Philippines will only have to work four days a week for a while…

Many government offices have switched to a four-day workweek to save energy, and Mr. Marcos has called on the public to car pool. The government has also been handing out 5,000 pesos each to tens of thousands of autorickshaw and jeepney drivers around Manila who are suffering from the higher prices. Mr. Marcos is under intense pressure to deal with the situation. A coalition of transportation workers has called for mass protests around Manila, the capital, on Thursday and Friday about the price spike and what they consider inadequate measures by the government. On Tuesday, the Philippine Daily Inquirer, a major newspaper, published a column with the headline, “Nation on brink: This oil crisis may destroy everything we built.”

We have never faced a global energy crisis of this magnitude, and there is already talk that we could soon see “lockdowns” all over the world like we witnessed during the last pandemic.

In fact, authorities in one province of Pakistan are already considering “enforcing a smart lockdown” due to a lack of oil…

Sindh authorities are considering enforcing a smart lockdown as part of efforts to reduce fuel consumption, according to Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah. The move comes in response to disruptions in global oil supply linked to tensions in the Middle East. Speaking in Sukkur, Shah described the current situation as far from ordinary, warning that prolonged conflict could create widespread challenges. He stressed the need for unconventional measures to manage the evolving crisis. As part of ongoing steps to ease pressure on resources, the provincial government has already cut petrol allocations for official vehicles by 60 percent. The minister added that daily reviews are being conducted to monitor developments and adjust policies accordingly.

This war has only been going on for a few weeks.

What will things look like if the war lasts for a few months?

In India, we are starting to see gas lines that are reminiscent of what we experienced in the 1970s…

By late Monday night, the first signs of unease began to surface at a quiet petrol pump along Ramanthapur main road. On most evenings, the station serves a handful of customers at a time. That night, however, the trickle turned into a stream. Within minutes, motorcycles began clustering near the dispensers, autos lined up in a row, and cars spilled out on to the main road.

If you need to fill up your vehicle, I would do it now.

Gasoline prices are only going to go higher from here.

And supplies of natural gas are only going to get tighter and tighter.

QatarEnergy just sent shockwaves all over the planet when it announced that it was declaring force majeure on long-term natural gas contracts with China, South Korea, Italy and Belgium…

QatarEnergy declared force majeure on long-term LNG supply contracts with South Korea, China, and other countries on the 24th. A force majeure declaration is a notification of circumstances beyond control, such as war or natural disasters, that prevent normal contract fulfillment, allowing the party to avoid legal liabilities like compensation. According to Reuters on the same day, the countries subject to QatarEnergy’s force majeure declaration included South Korea, along with China, Italy, and Belgium. This declaration follows massive damage to Qatar’s Ras Laffan LNG production hub during Iranian airstrikes on the 18th–19th.

The global natural gas disruption that we are witnessing is the largest in all of human history by a very wide margin.

Since natural gas is so important to fertilizer production, we are also facing an unprecedented fertilizer disruption.

And Russia just made it even worse by temporarily suspending ammonium nitrate exports…

The fertilizer crisis appears to be worsening just as the Northern Hemisphere planting season, in some areas, is about to begin, with top ammonium nitrate supplier Russia announcing on Tuesday via state media that exports of the critical crop nutrient will be halted. Russia’s state-run news agency TASS said Russia will suspend ammonium nitrate exports from March 21 through April 21. The report cited a statement from the Agriculture Ministry. The temporary restriction is intended to secure domestic fertilizer supplies during the spring planting season. Exports made under intergovernmental agreements are exempt. Russia is the world’s largest producer of ammonium nitrate. In 2024, the country produced about 12 million tons, roughly 47% of the global output of the plant nutrient. It was also the largest exporter at about 2.7 million tons, around 37% of global export volume and 40% of export value.

As I have discussed in previous articles, there simply is not going to be enough fertilizer to go around, and global food production will be way down this year as a result.

Right now, we are still eating food that was produced last year.

Six to nine months from now, global supplies of food will start getting really tight and prices will soar.

So if you need to stock up, now is the time.

Hopefully this war will end soon.

But I don’t think that it will, and that means that things will soon get far crazier than they are now.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.