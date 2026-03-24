Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Rich Mohlmann's avatar
Rich Mohlmann
6h

It's becoming obvious that this is an engineered shortage to reduce population. And it's becoming quite clear to me that COVID was a test run for lockdowns. The longer we refuse to accept this, the less amount of time we have.

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Charles's avatar
Charles
7h

How much of the energy situation is caused by governments trying to go green. It reminds me of California shutting down chevrons refinery and then everyone paying higher prices for gasoline. Europe a many other countries shutting down power plants to save the planet.

Perhaps the green new deal was such a good idea after all. If only everyone used electric cars instead of gas!!

We are still paying 3.25 here in flyover country.

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