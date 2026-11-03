Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynne Whelden's avatar
Lynne Whelden
6h

LA underwater….sounds almost like divine justice.

Reply
Share
MoodyP's avatar
MoodyP
6h

This would be one of the best things that could happen to the country.

Hopefully Newsom will be at home when it does.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture