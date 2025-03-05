Shocking new research indicates that the level of activity on the Sun has a direct impact on the level of seismic activity here on Earth. That is really bad news for us, because the giant ball of fire that our planet revolves around has become very erratic in recent years. According to NASA, approximately 1.3 million Earths could fit inside the Sun. So virtually all of the models that you have ever seen comparing the size of the Earth to the size of the Sun are way off. We are basically a tiny speck of dust compared to the Sun, and any fluctuations in solar activity have a dramatic effect on our climate. In general, during times of high solar activity global temperatures tend to go up, and during times of low solar activity temperatures tend to go down. This is something that has been well understood for a very long time, and now a team of scientists in Japan has discovered that there is also a very clear link between solar activity and seismic activity…

Sunspots, and therefore solar activity, cause seismic activity, according to a team led by computer scientist Matheus Henrique Junqueira Saldanha of the University of Tsukuba in Japan. Their new research reveals how. “Solar heat drives atmospheric temperature changes, which in turn can affect things like rock properties and underground water movement,” Junquiera Saldanha says. “Such fluctuations can make rocks more brittle and prone to fracturing, for example – and changes in rainfall and snowmelt can alter the pressure on tectonic plate boundaries. While these factors may not be the main drivers of earthquakes, they could still be playing a role that can help to predict seismic activity.”

Needless to say, earthquakes can still happen when solar activity is very low.

But the numbers that this team of researchers in Japan analyzed clearly show that there is a very strong correlation between Earth surface temperatures and seismic activity…

The research team analyzed earthquake data alongside solar activity records and surface temperatures on Earth using mathematical and computational methods. The team discovered that when they included Earth surface temperatures into their model, the forecasting became more accurate, especially for shallow earthquakes. Saldanha, a computer science PhD candidate at the University of Tsukuba, said: “That makes sense, since heat and water mostly affect the upper layers of the Earth’s crust.”

Interestingly, we have seen a tremendous amount of seismic activity within the past couple of years, and this has occurred at a time when the Sun has become extremely active. In fact, last year PBS reported that our Sun “is now in its most active period in two decades”…

To most people, the sun is a steady, never-changing source of heat and light. But to scientists, it’s a dynamic star, constantly in flux, sending energy out into space. Experts say the sun is now in its most active period in two decades, causing potential disruptions to radio and satellite communications.

Last May, which was less than a year ago, there was a “barrage of large solar flares and coronal mass ejections” which resulted in one of “the strongest displays of auroras on record in the past 500 years”…

During May 2024, a barrage of large solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) launched clouds of charged particles and magnetic fields toward Earth, creating the strongest geomagnetic storm at Earth in two decades — and possibly among the strongest displays of auroras on record in the past 500 years.

You may be tempted to think that the last quote is somewhat of an exaggeration, but the truth is that it comes straight from NASA.

This is very real.

Life on Earth could not exist without the giant ball of fire that we revolve around, and that giant ball of fire has begun to behave very strangely.

Some experts had been hoping that our Sun would settle down a bit in 2025, but instead we continue to witness high levels of activity.

For example, near the end of last month our Sun released a very strong X2 class solar flare…

The Sun emitted a strong solar flare, peaking at 2:27 p.m. EST on Feb. 23, 2025. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, which watches the Sun constantly, captured an image of the event. Solar flares are powerful bursts of energy. Flares and solar eruptions can impact radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts. This flare is classified as an X2 class flare. X-class denotes the most intense flares, while the number provides more information about its strength.

Shortly after that solar flare was released, the state of California experienced a swarm of 7 significant earthquakes in less than 24 hours…

California has experienced seven earthquakes in less than 24 hours, with the latest striking Friday morning. The US Geological Survey (USGS) detected five quakes along the San Andreas fault that experts say is overdue for a magnitude 8.0 or higher, known as the ‘Big One.’ The initial event, a magnitude 2.7, hit Thursday off the coast of Northern California, followed by another magnitude 2.5 less than one hour later in the same region.

Within the past week, there has been a total of 814 earthquakes in California and Nevada, and a number of them have been quite noteworthy.

On Sunday, a magnitude 3.9 earthquake rattled North Hollywood pretty good…

Shaking was felt across Los Angeles after a 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck the North Hollywood area on Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake struck around 10:13 p.m., according to the USGS. It was reported about 1.4 miles east-southeast of North Hollywood.

Scientists tell us that it is just a matter of time before “the Big One” hits southern California.

As we have been warned, when that day arrives the geography of the state will be permanently altered.

We are also closely watching the Cascadia Subduction Zone.

As I discussed last month, a large enough earthquake along the Cascadia Subduction Zone would have the potential to send an 80 foot tall tsunami crashing into cities and towns along the coast in the Pacific Northwest.

And let us not forget about the New Madrid fault. One of these days an absolutely cataclysmic earthquake will rip North America in half from the Great Lakes all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico.

So let’s keep a very close eye on the Sun, because it may be one of the best clues that the apocalyptic disasters that I just mentioned are almost upon us.

Michael’s blockbuster entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “Why” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written eight other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.