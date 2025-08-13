Michael Snyder’s Substack

Cia Parker
10h

It’s over. Russia has won. Let it have the disputed territories, which have indicated in many referenda yhat they’d rather be affiliated with Russia anyway. They predominantly speak Russian and are Russian Orthodox. Europe had better stay out of it. It could not possibly win the war for the Ukraine, but would just drag it out longer at the cost of many more lives. Gato Malo put up an interesting article this morning. Europe is stagnant except for Germany and Austria to a limited extent, while Russia and the former Soviet countries are flourishing economically and in production, reaching rich country levels. It’s a new world. Russia will be the European hub and Israel that of the Middle East. A new day, a new turning, and all for the best, a return to traditional values and morality. Europe needs to decide if it wants Russia to nuke its capitals.

pocoPete
10h

Ukraine says small Russian unit passed defenses near Dobropillia but denies breakthrough claims.

https://kyivindependent.com/ukraine-says-small-russian-units-passed-defenses-near-dobropillia-but-denies-breakthrough/

