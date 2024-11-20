Throughout this very long war, the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has continued to operate even though there has been a constant threat of missile strikes and drone attacks. But now it has closed because it has received “specific information” that the Russians are about to conduct a “significant air attack”. By the time many of you read this article, that attack may have already happened. We don’t know exactly when the Russians will strike, and we don’t know what specific targets they will hit, but it appears that they are gearing up for something really big.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainians fired 6 long-range missiles provided by the United States into Russia.

Then on Wednesday, the Ukrainians fired 12 long-range Storm Shadow missiles provided by the United Kingdom into Russia…

Ukraine has launched several Storm Shadow missiles at targets in Russia’s Kursk region, the Express understands. Images posted to Telegram purport to show fragments of the British-French-made missiles after explosions were reported in the village of Marine, Kursk, on Wednesday.

The Russians aren’t just going to sit there and absorb these strikes.

Everyone knew that a response would be coming, and now it appears that response is imminent.

Just a little while ago, the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv explained that it has closed due to specific intel that it has received…

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has received specific information of a potential significant air attack on November 20. Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy will be closed, and Embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place. The U.S. Embassy recommends U.S. citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced.

There are reports that the Russians are preparing to use Tu-95 and Tu-160 strategic bombers to strike Ukraine. There are also reports that indicate that RS-26 long-range missiles may also be used.

These are very serious weapons.

When Joe Biden allowed the Ukrainians to use long-range missiles to strike Russia, we crossed a very important red line.

In fact, one of the reasons why this entire war started in the first place was because the Russians were determined to keep western missiles out of Ukraine.

Just imagine how we would feel if Russian missiles were being staged just south of the border in Mexico and they were being used to hit U.S. cities.

We should not underestimate the anger of the Russian people at this moment.

On Russian television, pundits are openly talking about how nuclear war with the western world appears to be inevitable, but our leaders just keep assuring us that everything is fine. On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin insisted that the Russians are bluffing and that there is no threat of nuclear war…

Austin insisted on NBC Tuesday night that Russian President Vladimir Putin was bluffing about the use of nuclear weapons despite the fact he approved of a new nuclear weapons doctrine that justifies a nuclear response to any major attack on its territory, even with conventional weapons, by a non-nuclear country backed by a nuclear power. “We’ve known for several weeks that they were revamping their policy on use of nuclear weapons. As I look at, you know, what they’re doing, and I — I — we watch their strategic forces, you know, very carefully, I don’t see a change in their strategic force posture,” Austin said. “We’ll continue to remain vigilant in this regard. But at this point, no, I — I don’t see an indication that there’s an imminent intent to — to use nuclear weapons.”

I don’t think that there is an “imminent intent” to use nuclear weapons either, but if we keep pushing the Russians into a corner eventually they will feel like they have no choice.

The Russians would very much like to avoid a nuclear conflict, but over time the warnings that they have been issuing have been taken “less and less seriously” by leaders in the western world…

Putin, who began issuing nuclear threats shortly after invading Ukraine in 2022, may want to add credibility to the repeated warnings. According to the Telegram channel Rybar, close to the Russian military, “Russia’s latest warnings, like its red lines, are taken less and less seriously. In the face of this, the adversary is reducing Russia’s room for manoeuvre.”

If you were running Russia, what would you do if Ukraine was being used as a launchpad for long-range western missiles that were targeting your cities?

You would probably issue very strong warnings at first, but if those warnings had no effect you would eventually be forced to take action.

Ominously, it is being reported that Vladimir Putin has “mysteriously disappeared from public view” since November 7th…

Vladimir Putin has mysteriously disappeared from public view as his regime issued apocalyptic World War Three nuclear threats over the use of long-range Western missiles by Ukraine against Russian territory. It is unclear if during the past 12 days of high international tension the Kremlin dictator has been holed up in a hi-tech bunker, unwell, underwent another round of plastic surgery, took a secret holiday or simply chose to remain out of sight. Yet Putin, 72, has not been definitively seen since an appearance at the Valdai Forum in Sochi on November 7 when he congratulated a “courageous” Donald Trump on his election victory and hinted he was ready for talks to end the war in Ukraine, according to the Faridaily Telegram channel, which monitors his movements and appearances.

The good news is that I do not believe that a full-blown nuclear showdown with the Russians is going to happen right away.

It appears that the Russians consider Donald Trump to be the final hope for peace, and so I think that they will delay doing anything drastic until they can negotiate with him.

Donald Trump has said that he wants to end the conflict in Ukraine, but he also doesn’t intend to just give the Russians everything that they want.

Meanwhile, our European allies, most members of Congress, and even some members of his own cabinet will be strongly urging Trump to continue fighting the Russians.

So we shall see what happens.

If the Russians ultimately conclude that they can’t reach an agreement with the Trump administration, all bets are off.

Trump really will be holding the future of our society in his hands, and so let us hope that he makes the right decisions.

