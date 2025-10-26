For a moment, I would like you to imagine what the perfect cruise missile would look like. It would have to be so evasive that no missile defense system on Earth could intercept it. It would also have to possess unlimited range so that it could hit any potential target on the entire planet. In addition, it would also have to be capable of carrying a nuclear warhead so that it could serve as the ideal nuclear deterrent. What I have just described may sound like a fantasy, but now it actually exists.

Needless to say, the United States does not have such a weapon.

But the Russians do.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, his military has just successfully tested a new nuclear-powered missile called “the Flying Chernobyl”…

VLADIMIR Putin claims Russia has test-launched a new nuclear-powered missile dubbed the “Flying Chernobyl” – and has vowed it will soon be ready for war. The Russian president said his menacing 9M730 Burevestnik missile – assigned the codename “Skyfall” by Nato – was a “weapon of unlimited range powered by a nuclear engine”.

This isn’t just another missile.

Once you understand what it is capable of, you quickly realize that it has the potential to change everything.

The 9M730 Burevestnik looks like a normal cruise missile, but inside it has a compact nuclear reactor which could allow it to remain in the air “for weeks or even months without refueling”…

Visually, the Burevestnik resembles a traditional cruise missile, with folding wings for compact launch storage. It launches from a ground platform using a solid-fuel booster, then switches to an air-breathing nuclear-powered jet engine once it reaches cruising speed. In theory, this engine heats incoming air via a compact nuclear reactor, allowing the missile to stay airborne for weeks or even months without refueling. Sources estimate the missile’s operational range at 22,000km, though in practice it may be virtually unlimited. Such a missile could patrol potential conflict zones indefinitely, awaiting launch commands. Upon receiving orders, it could maneuver toward targets from unpredictable vectors, making interception extraordinarily difficult.

You can’t destroy a missile before it is fired if it is never on the ground.

And a missile that can stay in the air “for weeks or even months” could theoretically attack from any direction.

That is a nightmare for military planners.

And it would be exceedingly difficult to perform a successful surprise first strike on an adversary that already has “a guaranteed retaliatory strike” already in the air…

During the October 21 test, according to Russia’s top brass, the missile remained airborne for several hours, covered 14,000km, and executed vertical and horizontal maneuvers associated with defense evasion profiles. Effectively, the Burevestnik is designed to serve as a ‘doomsday weapon’ – a guaranteed retaliatory strike platform in the event of nuclear war.

The 9M730 Burevestnik flies so fast and it is so evasive that it would be almost impossible to shoot it down.

So we are talking about a weapon with unlimited range that can hit us from any direction and that we have no realistic hope of intercepting.

One Russian official was certainly not exaggerating when he called it an “absolutely new class” of weapon…

The Russian leader also claimed it was invulnerable to current and future missile defenses, due to its almost unlimited range and unpredictable flight path. Kirill Dmitriev, a top Putin aide who was in the U.S. as the video surfaced, said his delegation informed U.S. colleagues of the “successful testing” of the Burevestnik, which he said was an “absolutely new class” of weapon.

Of course this is not the only thing that the Russians have been working on.

Less than a year ago, we saw what the new Oreshnik missile is capable of doing.

And according to leaked documents, the Russians have recently placed large production orders for a number of other highly advanced missile systems…

The report lists the following procurement data: 303 Iskander-K (9M728) cruise missiles.

1,202 Iskander-M (9M723) ballistic missiles in multiple variants.

18 new 9M723-2 missiles , possibly the “Iskander-1000”, with a range of 500–1,000 km .

95 9M729 missiles , featuring an extended range of over 2,000 km .

690 Kalibr (3M14) missiles ordered between 2022–2026 , including 56 special 3M14S nuclear variants .

1,225 Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles.

188 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

Up to 240 Zircon (3M22) hypersonic missiles scheduled for 2024–2026 .

32 “Product 506” (Kh-BD) next-generation cruise missiles. In total, the leaked records indicate that Russia plans to field around 2,500 new missiles by the end of 2025, confirming a sustained and methodical expansion of its strategic and tactical strike capacity.

The Russians are clearly preparing for the kinetic phase of World War III.

Are we?

On Russian television, pundits are constantly talking about conducting missile strikes on western targets. Here is just one example…

Russia has issued an urgent warning to the UK over the potential of an “overwhelming” nuclear strike if NATO countries supply Ukraine with long-range weapons. A journalist made the stark warning on Russian state media, explaining that the attack would involve air and sea-launched cruise missiles on a “massive scale”. A video posted on the Russian Media Monitor YouTube page, which supplies clips broadcast by Russian state media, shows military expert Mikhail Khodaryonok outlining the potential Russian response if Western European nations supported Kyiv with long-range weapons. He claimed that the West is “forcing” the Kremlin into taking extreme measures.

We would be wise to settle the war in Ukraine peacefully while we still can.

Unfortunately, President Trump has accused Vladimir Putin of “wasting his time” and is refusing to even meet with him until the Russians are willing to make the sort of compromises that western leaders want…

DONALD Trump is “disappointed” in Vladimir Putin and has ruled out meeting the tyrant until he stops “wasting his time”. The US president says there will be no in-person summit unless the Russian despot can prove he is serious about wanting peace in Ukraine.

Of course the Russians are not inclined to make major concessions because they are winning the war.

In fact, there are reports that thousands of Ukraine’s best troops have just been encircled, but the Ukrainian government is disputing this…

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refuted Russia’s information about the encirclement of 5,000 Ukrainian servicemen in the Kupyansk and Pokrovsk directions, calling it a lie aimed at the United States. He noted that enemy activity in these directions this week was lower, and Ukrainian troops are in control of the situation.

If this war continues to drag on, it is just a matter of time before Russia and NATO are directly fighting one another.

Once we reach that stage, we will literally be on the verge of nuclear war.

President Trump must not allow that to happen.

Speaking of nuclear war, three citizens of China have just been arrested for trying to illegally purchase 4.4 pounds of uranium…

Three Chinese citizens have been arrested in Georgia’s capital, Tbilisi, while attempting to illegally purchase 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of uranium, the country’s State Security Service said Saturday. The suspects planned to transport the nuclear material to China through Russia, the security service said in a statement, while also releasing video footage of the detention operation. “Three Chinese citizens have been detained in Tbilisi while attempting to illegally purchase 2 kilograms of nuclear material — uranium,” the agency said, adding that members of the criminal group planned to pay $400,000 (344,000 euros) for the radioactive material.

Wow.

Were these three individuals working for the Chinese government?

And why were they planning to transport this uranium to China?

Even more importantly, what did they plan to do with it?

For decades, we have been warned about the dangers of nuclear weapons.

Sadly, I believe that we live at a time when they will actually be used.

The clock is ticking my friends, but for the moment ignorance is still bliss for the vast majority of the population.

Michael's new book entitled "10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next" is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

