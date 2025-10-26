Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Angel's avatar
Angel
7h

Well, two things. First, there is nothing we can do about any of this. Even DJT would not be well served by saying, OK, you win, what do you want? That is not an option. Michael, you know how this ends, and you know why. Second, you really don't know what the US gov't has up its sleeve, because they do not tell us what they are doing. They of course have technology we don't know anything about. They might have something. Or not. But we know how this ends. It's all part of the plan. So we need to have faith, repent, do our best to love others, and pray. A lot. Ultimately, God is in charge. Of that, I am certain. And I thank you for all the work you do. I really am grateful. But this is not really man's deal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David L Paal's avatar
David L Paal
7h

Russia has something we do not. And they'll likely use it. Soon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture