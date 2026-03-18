It appears that Iran is quietly getting quite a bit of help from Russia and China. As you will see below, it is being alleged that China is mass producing drones for the Iranians, and one report is claiming that hundreds of Chinese military and technical personnel are “feared dead or slowly suffocating” because they were hiding in underground bunkers that have been destroyed by U.S. and Israeli airstrikes. Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal is claiming that Russia has been sharing technology with the Iranians and has been providing targeting information for their drone and missile strikes. It seems that Russia and China are more involved in the war in Iran than most people realize, and that should deeply alarm all of us.

I am about to share some information with you that absolutely shocked me when I first came across it.

Independent journalist Jennifer Zeng claims to have access to intelligence that comes from a former senior Chinese official that still has high level access. According to this source, hundreds of military and technical personnel that had been sent to help the Iranians defeat the U.S. and Israel are “now trapped in underground bunkers with zero communication”. The following is the complete report that Zeng has posted on X…

Fresh intelligence from inside the Chinese Communist regime reveals a far larger disaster than previously known: at least seven technicians from Chinese drone maker DJI were killed in U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iran, while 300 to 400 Chinese military and technical personnel are now trapped in underground bunkers with zero communication — many feared dead or slowly suffocating. The information comes directly from a former senior CCP official, relayed through Canadian writer and dissident Sheng Xue @ShengXue_ca. The bunkers, which Beijing and Tehran had touted as “absolutely safe,” were hit with devastating precision after Iranian insiders leaked their exact coordinates to Israel. What was meant to shield key assets has become a mass grave for Chinese advisors embedded deep in Iranian military sites. Adding to the confirmed deaths of three elite radar experts from CETC’s 14th Research Institute in Nanjing — whose bodies were completely vaporized in the opening U.S. bombing wave — the scale now points to a catastrophic failure of Xi Jinping’s covert support for Iran. These three specialists, Beijing’s self-proclaimed “best” for countering American F-35 and F-22 stealth fighters, died alongside Iranian personnel with no remains recoverable. Families of the Nanjing trio have been summoned to the CCP’s Organization Department for “post-incident handling.” Compensation is promised, though the figure is still undisclosed. The regime’s standard playbook — large hush-money payments to buy silence — is already in motion. No official statement has come from China’s Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry, or state media. The blackout is total, as Beijing refuses to admit its personnel are dying in a foreign war it publicly denies involvement in. This unfolding tragedy is a brutal public humiliation for Xi. President Trump’s strikes have exposed China’s reckless proxy role in propping up Iran’s collapsing defenses, while European elites — protecting their vast hidden stakes in Iranian oil — seethe at the disruption to their globalist networks. Hundreds of Chinese lives hang in the balance, buried alive in foreign bunkers, paid off in silence money, and erased by the world’s most efficient censorship apparatus. Xi’s gamble has turned deadly — and the body count is still rising. (Solely based on updated, firsthand information from Sheng Xue via her CCP-regime source — a former senior official with current access. No speculation or invention.)

Needless to say, the communist Chinese government will never officially confirm any of this.

But Jennifer Zeng has been accurately reporting on what has been happening inside China for years.

So I consider her to be a reliable source.

Of course she is not the only one that is talking about the help that China has been providing to the Iranians.

The Sun has published an article that discusses shocking new video footage that appears to show a Chinese factory mass producing Iranian suicide drones…

CHINA has been accused of helping Iran build its suicide drone armada after a video appearing to show a Shahed production line emerged. Footage shared by a factory on Douyin, Beijing‘s domestic TikTok, shows UAVs being assembled at a workshop. Other clips show multiple drones – resembling Tehran‘s lethal Shaheds – lined up in a warehouse before being shipped out.

I think that China really has some explaining to do.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal is claiming that Russia has been “providing satellite imagery and improved drone technology to aid Tehran’s targeting of U.S. forces in the region”…

Russia has been expanding its intelligence sharing and military cooperation with Iran, providing satellite imagery and improved drone technology to aid Tehran’s targeting of U.S. forces in the region, people familiar with the matter said. Russia is trying to keep its closest Middle Eastern partner in the fight against U.S. and Israeli military might and prolong a war that is benefiting Russia militarily and economically.

If this is true, this makes Russia a party to the war in Iran just like we are a party to the war in Ukraine because of the assistance that we have been giving to the Ukrainians.

Thanks to the technology that the Russians have shared, the Iranians have reportedly been able to improve the navigation and the targeting of their drones…

The technology provided includes components of modified Shahed drones, which are meant to improve communication, navigation and targeting, the people said. Russia has also been drawing on its experience using drones in Ukraine, offering tactical guidance on how many drones should be used in operations and what altitudes they should strike from, said the people, who included a senior European intelligence officer.

Without a doubt, Iranian drones are being more effective than they have in the past.

How much credit should the Russians get for that?

In addition, the Russians have apparently been “providing satellite imagery directly to Iran” that has allowed the Iranians to hit targets throughout the Middle East with a very high level of precision…

Russia has been providing Iran with the locations of U.S. military forces in the Middle East as well as those of its regional allies, The Wall Street Journal has reported. That cooperation has deepened in early days of the war, with Russia recently providing satellite imagery directly to Iran, said two of the people, the officer and a Middle Eastern diplomat. The assistance is similar to intelligence the U.S. and European allies have given to Ukraine in recent years, analysts say. In the Gulf, Moscow’s aid is believed to have helped Iran with recent strikes on U.S. radar systems in the region, said the people. Those strikes have included an early warning radar for a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or Thaad, system in Jordan, as well as other targets in Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman.

It appears that we are far closer to war with both Russia and China than most people in the western world ever imagined.

But most people in the western world are still convinced that everything is going to work out just fine somehow.

Since Iran has been such a close ally, Russia and China would both love for the regime in Iran to survive.

But more regime leaders are being killed with each passing day, and we are being told that “a sense of disorder is starting to take hold”…

With thousands of regime members killed—from top leaders to street-level grunts—Iranians are reporting that a sense of disorder is starting to take hold. Security forces are under stress and on the run as they threaten protesters to stay off the streets and direct strikes at the U.S., Israel and Arab neighbors across the Persian Gulf.

The regime has certainly been weakened, but it is not done yet.

In fact, missiles that were just launched by the regime have hit the largest natural gas facility in the entire world…

Missiles caused ‘extensive damage’ in Qatar tonight hours after Iran threatened to wage a ‘full scale economic war’ by attacking energy facilities across the Middle East. Video showed huge explosions in Ras Laffan – the world’s biggest natural gas plant – as well as Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh. Energy sites in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar were evacuated after Tehran warned it would hit them with strikes in ‘the coming hours’.

What we are witnessing is absolutely unprecedented.

This facility in Qatar produces approximately 20 percent of the world’s natural gas.

If it is shut down, we will immediately be facing a global natural gas shortage.

In Saudi Arabia, a “bright orange fireball lit up the sky” after the capital city of Riyadh was struck by Iranian missiles…

Striking video shows the moment Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh was targeted by missiles. A bright orange fireball lit up the sky as huge explosions rocked the city. It comes just hours after Iran threatened to wage a ‘full scale economic war’ by attacking energy facilities across the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia possesses 17 percent of the world’s proven oil reserves, and before the war started it was producing nearly 10 million barrels of oil per day.

This is the type of nightmare scenario that we have been warned about for decades.

Now it is here.

There are no signs that this war is going to end any time soon, and so what we have experienced so far is just the tip of the iceberg.

Sadly, most people in the western world are completely oblivious to what is really going on and just continue to party as if the good times will never end.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.