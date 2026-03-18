Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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sosumi
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"Needless to say, the communist Chinese government will never officially confirm any of this"

And "Needless to say," the demon possesed pedophiles running the American government will "never officially confirm" the true number of American soldiers already now KIA in this illegal war. Or the truth that America is losing this war badly.

No, let us instead report the lies of "the communist Chinese government" while we continue lying to ourselves about our own virtuous American government.

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