Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Barbara's avatar
Barbara
13h

Whenever that criminal Gates shows his face these kind of things seem to follow…

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Laura M Bentz's avatar
Laura M Bentz
12h

Any excuse to kill all our chicken or beef and hike up the cost of meat so we can all be vegan...

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