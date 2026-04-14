An extremely alarming “war of words” is happening between Turkish officials and Israeli officials, and tensions are running incredibly high. For years, the Turks have seethed while the IDF has crushed Hamas in Gaza. And now that the IDF is soundly defeating Hezbollah in Lebanon, the animosity has gone to an entirely new level. You see, the truth is that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan really do detest one another. When two leaders dislike one another as much as Netanyahu and Erdogan do, it can be really easy for military conflict to erupt.

Let us hope that does not actually happen, because the consequences would be catastrophic.

It would be wonderful if both sides would just settle down.

Unfortunately, over the last several days the “war of words” between the two nations has reached “new heights”…

Tensions between Israel and Turkey are escalating sharply, with a war of words between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reaching new heights and placing President Donald Trump in an increasingly delicate position between the two sides as tension escalates.

With everything else that is going on in the region right now, we definitely do not need this.

On Saturday, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry called Netanyahu “the Hitler of our time”…

In one of the most incendiary exchanges, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement claiming, “Netanyahu, who has been described as the Hitler of our time due to the crimes he has committed, is a well-known figure with a clear track record. An arrest warrant has been issued against Netanyahu by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Under Netanyahu’s administration, Israel is facing proceedings before the International Court of Justice on charges of genocide.”

You can probably imagine how that statement was received in Israel.

The next day, Erdogan referred to Israel as a “blood-stained genocide network”…

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday accused Israel of carrying out atrocities against Palestine and Lebanon and threatened potential military action against the Jewish state, similar to its past interventions in Karabakh and Libya. “The blood-stained genocide network continues to kill innocent children, women, and civilians without any rule or principle, ignoring all kinds of human values,” Erdogan alleged while addressing the International Asia-Political Parties Conference in Istanbul. “Despite the ceasefire, Israel has forced 1.2 million Lebanese to leave their homes due to attacks on civilian settlements,” Erdogan said, despite both Israel and the United States rejecting claims of Lebanon being included in the current ceasefire with Iran. Erdogan went on to describe Israeli actions as “barbaric,” while citing a controversial law recently passed by the Knesset to approve death penalties against terrorists, which the Turkish leader said was meant “only for Palestinian prisoners.”

It didn’t stop there.

On Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan ominously warned that the Israelis are attempting to make Turkey their next enemy…

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan accused Israel of deliberately seeking a new adversary following its confrontation with Iran, saying the Israeli government is attempting to portray Ankara as its next enemy. “After Iran, Israel cannot live without an enemy,” Fidan said in a televised interview with the state-run Anadolu news agency. “We see that not only Netanyahu’s administration but also some figures in the opposition — though not all — are seeking to declare Turkey the new enemy,” he said.

This is the kind of talk that you would expect to see just before a war breaks out.

According to a former U.S. official that spent time in Turkey, the animosity that we are witnessing is deeply personal for both Netanyahu and Erdogan…

For Netanyahu and Erdoğan, “it is personal,” said Philip Kosnett, a former U.S. charge d’affaires in Turkey and ex-ambassador to Kosovo. There’s a “strong personal dislike” between the two leaders, who spearhead nations that are “increasingly confident with using force to pursue their national interests,” said Kosnett, who is now a senior fellow with the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) think tank. Israeli attacks on Lebanon deepened the “animosity” between the countries, while Israel’s leadership sees Erdoğan as not just pro-Palestinian, but pro-Hamas, Kosnett told Newsweek.

I think that Erdogan is getting sick and tired of standing by and watching his allies in the region get crushed by Israel.

Turkey has a population of 87 million people.

Israel has a population of 10 million people.

Erdogan has spoken in the past about potential military action against Israel.

I am convinced that there is at least part of him that would love to pull the trigger on such a move.

And the worse the fighting gets in the Middle East, the more tempted he will be to take action.

Israel and Lebanon are trying to negotiate a peace deal, but Hezbollah has already announced that they want no part of it and they underscored that point by firing more rockets into Israel…

Amid the historic meeting between the Israeli and Lebanese envoys to the US in Washington, Hezbollah appears to have stepped up its rocket attacks on northern Israel. Sirens have been sounding across the Galilee for the past half an hour, warning of rocket fire from Lebanon.

Meanwhile, it appears that it is just a matter of time before the U.S. and Israel start bombing Iran once again.

A key member of Iran’s parliament named Ebrahim Rezaei has publicly stated that if the U.S. and the rest of the world do not recognize Iran’s right to have permanent control over the Strait of Hormuz “there will be a return to war”…

“The end of the ceasefire must not result in its extension. Either Iran’s rights are recognised, including our control over the Hormuz Strait, or there will be a return to war. The breathing space that has emerged should not be used for renewed aggression and rearmament. If our rights are not recognised, the fragile tooth of the ceasefire, which breeds the cruelty of Americans and Zionists, must be pulled out and set aside,” Rezaei stated.

It appears that the Trump administration can see the writing on the wall too.

Over the past couple of days, large numbers of U.S. transport planes have been flying to the Middle East…

US Air Force just kept the skies busy again today with a massive airlift surge into the Middle East… and it is not slowing down. Aircraft moving nonstop. Heavy loads. Strategic movement. This is not routine. Something big is building… and it is happening right now.

President Trump keeps insisting that Iran will never be allowed to produce nuclear weapons.

And the Iranians keep insisting that they will never permanently give up their nuclear program.

Now we know why.

A former Iranian official is publicly admitting that “our goal was indeed to build a bomb”…

An interview with a former Iranian official is making waves online after he admitted Iran had always intended to build a nuclear bomb. Ali Motahari, who served as Parliament deputy speaker from 2016 to 2019, made the statements in 2022 while speaking on Iranian news media outlet ISCA News, saying: ‘When we began our nuclear activity, our goal was indeed to build a bomb. There is no need to beat around the bush.’

This is a major bombshell.

Motahari believes that Iran should have never have stopped pursuing that goal.

Apparently the only reason why the plan failed is because the world figured out what was going on…

Having a nuclear bomb for deterrence purposes, Motahari said that it ‘would not have been a bad thing… All I am saying is that since we started, we should have proceeded to the threshold.’ According to Motahari, the plan failed because Iran could not keep its nuclear activities secret, particularly after the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI) leaked confidential reports, bringing international attention.

It should be unthinkable for anyone to use nuclear weapons.

But it is just a matter of time before it happens.

And once the first nuke goes off, everything will change.

So enjoy this remaining period of relative stability while you still can.

An extremely chaotic period of time is ahead of us, and the vast majority of the population of the western world simply has no idea what is coming.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.