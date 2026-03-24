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Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Cattexas's avatar
Cattexas
4h

Geo engendering everywhere.

Please talk about this program harming all parts of our life.

Food production.

Health.

And political gain.

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Carl L. McWilliams's avatar
Carl L. McWilliams
4h

With the new wildfires, it is almost like the 144,000 mentioned in the Book of Revelation (chapters 7 and 14) are being sealed now!

Maranatha Lord Jesus/Yeshua. Come quickly my King.

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